Lane Kiffin leaves fans anxious after comments over Auburn job following Egg Bowl loss

Kiffin's postgame comments about not leaving Ole Miss for Auburn were not inspiring.

"Yeah, I guess so."

Those were Lane Kiffin's final comments of the Ole Miss vs Mississippi State postgame radio interview after Kiffin was asked about getting a little bit of a break before coaching in the upcoming bowl game.

As expected, the media proceeded to hound him with questions about the Auburn job in the postgame presser.

Here are some of the other postgame comments:

The first question of the presser asked whether or not Kiffin plans on being the head coach at Ole Miss next season. "I do," Kiffin said.

He was also asked about whether or not he had signed the extension the Rebels had given him last week.

"I don't know. I've signed three. I don't know," Kiffin said. "I am more focused on the game than a contract."

Late in the presser Kiffin was asked whether or not he would stay with Ole Miss even if Auburn offered him a job - "Yes" was his response.

When finally pressed about whether or not he has had conversations with the team to tell them whether or not he's staying with the Rebels, Kiffin said "I'm not going to comment on that anymore."

Jimmy Sexton, Kiffin's agent (along with several other big names in college football), was in attendance at the Egg Bowl Thursday night, per Brad Logan of 247Sports.

Per Auburn Live , Sexton has Auburn's official offer in hand and will look it over with Kiffin following the Egg Bowl.

There is not current timeline on a public response or an announcement of a hire.

All we can do is speculate. The postgame comments from Kiffin do not inspire confidence.

If he truly is considering leaving, what else is he supposed to say in this situation?

It was reported that Lane Kiffin had told his players Wednesday night that "unless something significantly changes, he’s planning on staying as the head coach of the Rebels ( Matt Zenitz )."

His quarterback sang a bit of a different tune following the loss in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving.

"My mindset is whatever happens," Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart said when asked about Kiffin being at Ole Miss next season. "I'm going to be here and grow. I hope it's Coach (Kiffin). My expectation is to control what you can control."

Dart's lack of confidence in his coach staying is something to note here, especially if Kiffin supposedly told his players he was staying a day ago.

Ole Miss started the season 7-0 before losing four out of their last five games to end 8-4.

If Auburn ends up not getting Kiffin, at least they've torn another SEC fanbase apart in the process.

