krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into deer in the Igo area on Tuesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist and deer sustained fatal injuries following a crash in the Igo area on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. They said a motorcyclist was driving east on Clear Creek Road, just east of Cloverdale Road, when he came around a curve and was confronted by a deer in the roadway.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Officers respond to semi truck crash north of Red Bluff
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 29, 8:45 PM:. Dispatchers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in the Redding area confirmed officers are currently at the scene of a reported semi-truck crash north of Red Bluff; near Hooker. Officials said they received word of the single-vehicle crash just after...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after collision with deer in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man died after a collision with a deer near Igo Tuesday afternoon, according to the Redding CHP. The CHP said it received a report at about 2:09 p.m. that a person riding a motorcycle collided with a deer on Clear Creek Road, east of Cloverdale Road.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Firefighters at scene of fully-involved barn fire in Oak Run
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 29, 8:17 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County say their firefighters continue to work on a fully-involved 2,000 sq. foot barn fire in the Oak Run area. Officials said the barn fire is located off Big Springs Road and Arrow Point Drive....
actionnewsnow.com
Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Vegetation fire burns up to five acres in Montgomery Creek
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 28, 4:45 PM:. CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit (SHU) officials confirmed firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire burning three to five acres in the Montgomery Creek area. Officials said the fire started around 2 p.m. and is burning near the intersection...
actionnewsnow.com
Late-night fire damages business in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - Red Bluff Fire Department put out a fire that damaged a business. The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. A witness reported seeing flames on top of the Launderland Laundromat building. The Red Bluff...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson police arrest two drivers for DUI Friday night
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police DEpartment says that they conducted increased DUI enforcement patrols during this holiday weekend. On Friday night Anderson police arrested two people for DUI. One of the drivers was involved in a hit and run crash, and the other was almost four times over the...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle vs vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson results in two fatalities
ANDERSON, Calif. - 8:30 P.M UPDATE - A CHP officer confirmed with Action News Now that there were two fatalities in the crash on Interstate 5 in Anderson. Action News Now is currently working to get more information regarding the crash confirmed by the CHP. At approximately 5:36 p.m. on...
krcrtv.com
Package thief caught on camera; Shasta County deputies warn locals of holiday thefts
REDDING, Calif. — The local Sheriff's office is warning residents about package thieves after a recent Sunday-morning theft was caught on camera outside of a home in Shasta Lake. A video posted to Shasta County Sheriff's Office's (SCSO) social media shows the theft at around 8 a.m. on Sunday...
actionnewsnow.com
Man charged with murder in Shasta County to be evaluated for mental competency
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man charged with murder in Shasta County was appointed two doctors to evaluate if he is competent to stand trial, according to Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Steven Schlapia was in court on Monday when the judge appointed two doctors after the defense called...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Firefighters extinguish fire behind Red Bluff diner/laundromat
RED BLUFF, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 28, 10:30 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a commercial structure fire at the Cozy Diner/Launder Land building off of S. Main Street in Red Bluff, according to officials with the City of Red Bluff Fire Department. Officials said their firefighters...
YAHOO!
UPDATE: Coroner identifies woman killed by semi-truck in downtown Redding
The Shasta County Coroner's office identified a homeless woman who was run over by a semi-truck Saturday night while she was sleeping in tent as 57-year-old Lori Louise Rasmussen of Redding. The truck driver was backing up, going in a westerly direction on State Street, west of Favretto Avenue when...
kymkemp.com
Heavy Snow Accumulation Predicted for Higher Elevations of Humboldt and Trinity Counties
A winter storm watch has been issued for higher elevations of Humboldt interior regions as well as all of Trinity County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Those higher elevations could see between 7″ – 24″ of snow accumulation. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service...
krcrtv.com
Redding store burglarized only 23 days after grand opening, $15,000 of merchandise stolen
Redding Police Department (RPD) confirmed a burglary on Friday Nov. 25 at HnBcollectibles (HBC) on Hilltop Drive. HBC is a sports card and sport memorabilia store that just opened Nov 2. Owners Blake Schlinger and Hope Marshall said they were devastated to find their store was broken into early Friday morning around 3:20 a.m. Just 23 days after their grand opening.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies issue phone scam warning in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to take precautions after receiving reports of phone scams. Deputies say callers are claiming to be law enforcement officials who are telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest. The callers are demanding a payment to “cancel” the warrant.
krcrtv.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new fire station in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Local officials, fire officials, and lumber officials took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Anderson's newest fire station: station 47. "This is the first facility of its kind for Shasta County Fire Department, and we look forward to enhancing our capabilities and service from this location," CAL FIRE/Shasta County Fire Department Chief Sean O'Hara wrote in a press release on Monday. "Thanks to the support of the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, Sierra Pacific Industries, the City of Anderson and many generations of Shasta County Firefighters...we are able to be here today."
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly Tuesday with rain & snow ahead!
Throw on a substantial jacket and give yourself a little extra time to scrape your windshield as you get ready to head out the door Tuesday morning. High pressure has built back into northern California since Monday, and that's left us with clear skies overnight into Tuesday. The lack of clouds and mostly modest north winds have allowed the heat to escape from Monday afternoon, and are the main driving factors in the colder temperatures we have on tap for the start of your Tuesday. Fog will be possible in some of our mountain zones, and frost is looking fairly likely across the majority of our region for the start of your Tuesday morning. Temperatures are trending down compared to early Monday. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 20's to 30's, while our mountain areas are starting out in the teens to 20's early today. We'll be sunny to mostly sunny through the day and will have winds out of the north up to 15mph. Gusts up to 25mph will be possible in some areas. High temperatures are projected to climb into the same range as they did on Monday, and that will leave the valley in the mid 50's to lower 60's in the afternoon. Foothill areas will range from the mid 40's to mid 50's this afternoon, and our mountain areas will range from the mid 30's to around 50 degrees. We'll have clouds starting to increase tonight, but they'll be too scattered to limit our cooling and our temperatures will be dropping rapidly this evening.
actionnewsnow.com
Power is back on for 100 PG&E customers in Shasta County Saturday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:53 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 104 PG&E customers east of Cottonwood in Shasta County on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at about 6:11 p.m. on Friday, and the original estimated restoration time was 10 a.m. on Saturday.
