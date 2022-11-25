Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2
Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
losalamosreporter.com
Northern New Mexico Toy Drive Is In Full Swing
With Thanksgiving over for this year, many people are realizing how much they have to be thankful and are beginning to think about those less fortunate in our Northern New Mexico region. This year’s fires have devastated many in communities very close to Los Alamos and there is of course existing, ongoing poverty in the region.
losalamosreporter.com
‘Spread The Warmth’, Rotary Interact Club’s Food & Clothing Drive Set For Saturday, Dec. 3
During this season of giving, the Los Alamos High School Rotary Interact Club, a student-led group dedicated to service, will be hosting a community-wide food and winter clothing donation drive! All food and clothing received will be distributed to various charities that aim to assist the homeless and refugee population in New Mexico. One in every six people and one in every four children in New Mexico suffer from food insecurity. Furthermore, with the coming winter and with temperatures dropping, the LAHS Rotary Interact Club is thrilled to see the community’s engagement in the event to “Spread the Warmth” this festive season.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Save Your Seat For Peter Pesic’s Exciting Program Series In Los Alamos
The staff at Mesa Public Library, in partnership with the Los Alamos Arts Council, is excited to present three programs presented by scientist, author, and musician Peter Pesic on Dec. 8 and 9. Please join us at Fuller Lodge for two lunchtime concerts at Fuller Lodge, in which Pesic will...
ladailypost.com
Buck Spotted Hiding In Plain Sight At Los Alamos Home
A buck (known in certain circles only as ‘Bob’) is spotted hiding in plain sight among yard decorations Sunday in front of a Los Alamos residence at 37th and Villa streets near Aspen Elementary School. Photo by Tina Lynn Platte. ‘Bob’ attempts to blend in with yard decorations...
losalamosreporter.com
Laboratory Retiree Group Meets For First Tuesday Breakfast Dec. 6
Fully vaccinated Lab retirees (and potential retirees) are invited to drop in at the LRG monthly breakfast, Tuesday December 6, between the hours of 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. at the Morning Glory Restaurant, 1377 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos, across from the high school. Morning Glory serves a full breakfast and pastries. Retirees buy their breakfast; LRG will pay for coffee or tea. Contact sgirard@losalamos.com or 505-672-3497 for more information.
losalamosreporter.com
Raaga-Go Gourmet Indian Food To Begin Delivery To Los Alamos And White Rock In December
New Los Alamos Chamber member Raaga-Go will begin delivering gourmet Indian food twice per month to Los Alamos and White Rock in December. Paddy Rawal, a native of Mumbai who moved to the U.S. in 2001, has been in the restaurant business for nearly three decades. He opened Raaga in Santa Fe in 2011. In 2014, Rawal published his first cookbook, The Raaga Cookbook: Modern Indian Cuisine. A year later, he produced another, Curry, Korma & Kebab: A Culinary Journey of India. In 2016 Rawal appeared as a contestant on the Food Network’s Chopped and in 2020 he out-cooked star Bobby Flay on the Beat Bobby Flay show with a signature dish, chicken tikka masala. While Raaga is no longer open, Rawal launched Raaga-Go for takeout in fall, 2018.
Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
River of Lights see hiccup at Park and Ride on opening night
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening night of River of Lights highlighted some problems with the Park and Ride, which takes guests from the zoo to the Botanic Gardens. Organizers are now making changes. “We do acknowledge that something happened last night where we were a bit short with buses. We’ve already made adjustments and ordered more […]
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Winterfest: Parade, Santa, and hot chocolate
Winterfest will return to Campus Park at City Center on Friday, December 2. The City promises there will be plenty to do in between for the entire family. The event will start with a parade and end with a tree-lighting. Santa will be in town for some photos, there will...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Symphony Orchestra Presents Holiday Pops Concert Dec. 10 At Crossroads Bible Church
Los Alamos Symphony Orchestra presents their annual Holiday Pops Concert, Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:00 p.m. at Crossroads Bible Church. This free event is provided to the community as a gift from the Los Alamos Symphony. This concert includes some favorite traditions, including a sing-along and a drawing for a member of the audience to conduct “Jingle Bells” – which is a highlight for all ages who attend.
Opening night for River of Lights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s largest walk-through holiday attraction. Saturday night is the 25th opening night for the River of Lights season. Eventgoers can stroll along a path lit with more than 700 light displays, animated 3D sculptures and millions of twinkling lights. “It is absolutely beautiful and it’s the best light show that […]
Nob Hill business owner frustrated with parking meter problems
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A business owner in Nob Hill is frustrated with the parking situation along Central. Kim Apodaca, the owner of Andy and Edie in Nob hill, says parking enforcement officers are making an already complicated situation worse. She’s being ticketed, even though her meter is paid. “I’m not going to pay $20 for a […]
Albuquerque intersection closed during River of Lights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of Central and Tingley, near the River of Lights, will be closed to pedestrians during the event. Monday night barriers were placed at the intersection, which was the site of a deadly hit and run last year. The barriers will prevent people from crossing the intersection. Instead, people attending will have […]
losalamosreporter.com
County: DP Road Sidewalk Construction Slated For Week Of Nov. 28
Contractors for Los Alamos County will be constructing a sidewalk extension along the southside of DP Road from the end of the existing sidewalk east of 6th Street to Trinity Drive starting Nov. 28. During this activity, a lane closure on DP Road will be needed periodically. Contractor employees (flaggers)...
KOAT 7
Here's what you need to know about today's strong winds in New Mexico
Strong winds are expected throughout New Mexico today, some winds gusting as high as 70 miles per hour. Strong winds are also expected in Albuquerque, but no wind warnings or advisories have been issued for the metro. Here's what you need to know. Watches and warnings. High wind warnings have...
losalamosreporter.com
UNM-LA Is Grateful For Giving Community This Holiday Season
UNM-Los Alamos would like to express its gratitude to the many generous donors who have seen the great potential in our students and institution and have turned their support into action by donating. Thanks to bighearted people and their donations, UNM-LA has been able to open doors to promising futures...
Corrales horses get festive to raise donations
CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, horses in Corrales got decked out in their best outfits and costumes for a good cause. Some local organizations have teamed up for an event called, the Ride In, Round Up. Owners dressed up their horses in an attempt to win prizes for the most creative, elegant, funny and festive. […]
Annual Santa Fe Plaza lighting, happening tonight
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe will be hosting its annual Holiday Plaza light celebration on November 25. City staff has been hard at work by hanging 30,000 energy-efficient LED lights and decorating around the Plaza. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment by Bells of St. Francis, Sol Fire, Santo Nino Choir, and […]
What Happened When I Lost My Son On The Mountain
We were on spring break in Santa Fe and the local ski hill decided to stay open for an extra week because late storms brought an abundance of snow. The locals must have missed the memo, however, since there were only a handful of other skiers and riders up there with us. That was just the way we liked it.
