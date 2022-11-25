Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Deion Sanders offered Colorado coaching job as Jackson State boss mulls options following undefeated season
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, the Jackson State coach confirmed on Monday to HBCU Legends. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job, but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS...
Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: Waves of rain showers and storms are expected today! Next week, strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning !
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!. We are expecting periods of rain showers and storms, some of which could be heavy at times, are expected throughout much of the day Saturday. While the risk is low, an isolated strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out in our southernmost areas. Most of the rain should clear out to the east by tomorrow night as this slow-moving system finally exits the area.
Tennessee Tribune
White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
WAPT
Family of murdered Jackson woman hold toy drive in her honor
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a murdered Jackson woman held a toy drive Saturday in her honor. Kaylin Banyard, 21, was shot and killed at a Jackson gas station in June 2021 by her ex-boyfriend's brother, Christen Edley. Banyard's family are collecting toys for children who have lost...
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
WTOK-TV
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
WLBT
Man driving Hell Cat leads Capitol Police on chase ending on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after leading Capitol Police on a chase which would come to an end on the interstate. According to authorities, the pursuit began when a man driving a 2019 Dodge Charger Hell Cat would not stop for a traffic violation. A chase then...
Person in custody after vehicle hits Jerry’s Fish Market
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A person was taken into custody after a vehicle ran into Jerry’s Fish Market in Vicksburg on Saturday, November 26. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 2:42 a.m. on Halls Ferry. A grey Jeep with Texas plates had crashed into the side of Jerry’s Fish […]
WLBT
City of Vicksburg launches housing revitalization initiative
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg launched a Housing Revitalization Initiative with the help of the NAACP. The goal is to provide safe and stable housing in the city. The program also provides a helping hand to residents who can’t afford to fix up their homes. “We...
WLBT
Brandon PD: Man arrested for cutting, pistol-whipping girlfriend before hiding in woods
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested after allegedly cutting and pistol-whipping his girlfriend before darting into the nearby woods. According to Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Cherry Hill Circle in Brandon where...
Man dies after being shot at Yazoo City car wash
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug related. Yazoo County […]
Mississippi Highway Patrol investigating after 25-year-old man dies in crash
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi man Friday afternoon. The incident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Highway 49 Friday. Phillip Skipper, 25, of Brandon, was killed in the one-vehicle wreck. Officials say Skipper was driving south on Highway 49 in a 2004 Chevrolet...
Mississippi man arrested, found hiding under mobile home after car chase with deputies
A Mississippi man may have thought he evaded deputies in a chase Saturday until they found him hiding under a mobile home. Derrick Darden, 25 of Warren County was arrested on multiple warrants by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after a car chase on Saturday. Deputy Sheriff Michael Whitley...
kicks96news.com
Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances
8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight. 11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.
WAPT
Crash in Rankin County kills 25-year-old male, MHP investigating
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Highway 49 Friday. According to officers, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Officials said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 49 when the driver traveled off the road and overturned. The driver, identified as Phillip...
WAPT
Vicksburg police officers will go from working 12-hour shifts to 9-hour shifts
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg police officers will go from working 12-hour shifts to 9-hour shifts due to a shortage of officers. According to the Vicksburg Post, the decision was made at Wednesday's meeting with the Board of Alderman and the mayor. Vicksburg police Chief Penny Jones told the Board...
