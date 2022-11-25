ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Man accused of carjacking grandparent at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly carjacking a grandparent who was dropping a student off a Jackson middle school. The carjacking happened while a grandparent was at Cardoza Middle School to drop off a student on Tuesday, November 15. The suspect had run out from a wooded area east of the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Waves of rain showers and storms are expected today! Next week, strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning !

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday!. We are expecting periods of rain showers and storms, some of which could be heavy at times, are expected throughout much of the day Saturday. While the risk is low, an isolated strong or severe storm cannot be ruled out in our southernmost areas. Most of the rain should clear out to the east by tomorrow night as this slow-moving system finally exits the area.
JACKSON, MS
Tennessee Tribune

White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson

The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Family of murdered Jackson woman hold toy drive in her honor

JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a murdered Jackson woman held a toy drive Saturday in her honor. Kaylin Banyard, 21, was shot and killed at a Jackson gas station in June 2021 by her ex-boyfriend's brother, Christen Edley. Banyard's family are collecting toys for children who have lost...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Person in custody after vehicle hits Jerry’s Fish Market

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A person was taken into custody after a vehicle ran into Jerry’s Fish Market in Vicksburg on Saturday, November 26. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 2:42 a.m. on Halls Ferry. A grey Jeep with Texas plates had crashed into the side of Jerry’s Fish […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

City of Vicksburg launches housing revitalization initiative

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg launched a Housing Revitalization Initiative with the help of the NAACP. The goal is to provide safe and stable housing in the city. The program also provides a helping hand to residents who can’t afford to fix up their homes. “We...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after being shot at Yazoo City car wash

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died in a hospital after he was shot at a car wash in Yazoo City. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. last Friday at a car wash on Barnwell Street. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said the shooting may have been drug related. Yazoo County […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
kicks96news.com

Thanksgiving Day Calls in Leake, Mostly Disturbances

8:37 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at Carthage Congregate Housing apartments on South Valley St. had been vandalized overnight. 11:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old Hwy 43 in Thomastown regarding a disturbance between family members.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Crash in Rankin County kills 25-year-old male, MHP investigating

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Highway 49 Friday. According to officers, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Officials said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 49 when the driver traveled off the road and overturned. The driver, identified as Phillip...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

