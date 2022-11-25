Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
EPD: Driver fled scene after causing four-car collision on Broadway
EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka Police Department has provided new information regarding a collision that occurred on Nov. 23 at the intersection of Broadway and West Henderson that left at least one person injured. According to officials, the incident occurred just before midnight when a driver reportedly ran a...
kymkemp.com
EPD Seeking Driver That Fled the Scene of the Major Injury Accident on Broadway
The Eureka Police Department is investigating a late-night crash last week that left a woman with major injuries as the driver who ran a red light fled the scene, according to Brittany Powell, EPD’s Public Information Officer. This collision occurred on November 23, 2022, at about 11:50 p.m. It...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Family Pets Perished & Missing] Two-Alarm Residential Fire on Elk River Court
A two-alarm structure fire has been reported around 8:30 a.m. on November 29. Two Humboldt Bay engines are at a single-story family residence on the 7500 block of Elk River Court southeast of Eureka center. The incident commander reported that they’re may not have enough 2″ hose to reach the...
krcrtv.com
HCSO searching for suspected home invaders driving stolen truck
CARLOTTA, Calif. — Humboldt sheriff's deputies are searching for a group of suspected home invaders that assaulted a suspect and fled in his truck from Carlotta early Tuesday morning. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a home invasion and armed robbery on the 200...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for 'unprovoked' assault near Blue Lake
BLUE LAKE, Calif. — Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputies recently arrested a man who allegedly assaulted another man, unprovoked. According to the HCSO, the assault happened on Nov. 23 at about 7:45 a.m. along the 1400 block of Glendale Drive near Blue Lake. Deputies investigated and learned that...
kymkemp.com
Home Invasion in Carlotta
Law enforcement officers have issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a vehicle stolen during a home invasion in Carlotta. At this time, information is scarce, however the BOLO went out just after 8 a.m. on November 29 for a black, 2000 2018 GMC Sierra taken during the home invasion. Scanner traffic indicates three male suspects entered the residence and tied up the resident. One of the suspects reportedly struck the resident with a revolver-style pistol.
krcrtv.com
Neighbor dispute in Trinidad ends with the arrest of shovel-wielding suspect
TRINIDAD, Calif. — A shovel-wielding Trinidad man was arrested on Saturday after reportedly attacking his neighbor. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Tyrone McDonald, 55, was arrested just before 4:30 Saturday night on the 1000 block of North Westhaven Dr. Officials believe McDonald assaulted his neighbor with a shovel...
opb.org
Archeologists near Oregon-California border use canine forensics to find cremated remains after McKinney Fire
Your browser does not support the audio element. Lynne Engelbert guides her dog Piper around the site of a home that burned down during the McKinney Fire this year. It devastated the small town of Klamath River near the Oregon-California border. She’s at Valerie Linfoot’s home, where a specially trained...
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Eureka, Circa 1890s
The town site of ‘Eureka’ was founded in the 1850’s as a supply post for the mining industry in the Trinity Mountains to the east. The City of Eureka is the oldest city in Humboldt County, and was incorporated on April 18, 1856. The City was established as a planned development by a land company that divided the land into lots, delineated streets and roads and managed the land for members and investors. Early settlers claimed large pieces of property, eventually selling off smaller portions to other buyers. Some families bought entire blocks, building on one portion and subdividing the rest into streets and lots.
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
kymkemp.com
Feather Rose Burglarized on Thanksgiving
Feather Rose Thrift Store in Garberville was broken into on Thanksgiving night, leaving the store owner, Shanda Rial, flabbergasted and in a lurch. As Rial balanced family obligations and preparing a Thanksgiving meal, an unidentified male used a cement block to shatter the glass on the front door to her business around 9:30 p.m. on November 24. The burglar made off with jewelry and clothing. This is the second time Feather Rose has been targeted by burglars within the last year.
kymkemp.com
Martin’s Ferry Circa 1900
Martin’s Ferry was a settlement on the banks of the Klamath River operated by a post office northwest of the Hoopa Valley Reservation. The settlement and ferry got its name from the first postmaster, John F. Martin, who was the original ferry operator. A wooden ferry was used to...
kymkemp.com
Marijuana Confiscation 1983
Photographer Kim Sallaway shares this image of Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies unloading a truckload of marijuana plants at the HCSO substation in Garberville in 1983. That same year, CAMP (Campaign Against Marijuana Planting) was formed. Cal Poly Humboldt (formerly Humboldt State University) archives have the 1983 CAMP final report.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 29
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Nov. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
krcrtv.com
Outages throughout Trinity County due to AT&T equipment failure
Velocity Communications (VC) reported on outages impacting all of their customers since November 25. It has been reported that this outage is affecting many residents in Trinity County. VC says that this outage is due to a failed piece of equipment through their transport provider, AT&T. VC says that they...
kymkemp.com
Heavy Snow Accumulation Predicted for Higher Elevations of Humboldt and Trinity Counties
A winter storm watch has been issued for higher elevations of Humboldt interior regions as well as all of Trinity County from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Those higher elevations could see between 7″ – 24″ of snow accumulation. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Nancy Kaye Delaney, 1950-2022
Nancy died on November 22 in her lifelong home of Eureka. She was born November 17, 1950. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1968 and earned her undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Speech Communication from Humboldt State University in 1972, followed by a Masters in Speech Communication in 1973. She then attended Hastings Law School in San Francisco, where she met her husband, Walter. They settled back in Eureka where they were both highly respected attorneys and eventual partners at Mitchell Law Firm (then Mitchell, Dedekam and Angell). They were also attentive and adoring parents to their three daughters, Erin, Mary and Catherine. After Walter’s death in 1993, Nancy continued her parenting and law practice with equal fierceness and brilliance. She worked for more than 40 years altogether at Mitchell Law Firm, representing many individuals and entities in Humboldt County. Throughout this time, she deeply valued her decades-long friendship with colleague Kathy Radford.
actionnewsnow.com
Power is out for all Velocity Communications customers since Friday morning
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. 2:06 P.M. UPDATE - Velocity Communications says that they talked with AT&T and that there is no new update. ATT did not have a spare for the failed equipment, so they had to order one. Velocity Communications says that they have been experiencing a power outage that...
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It Was the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Had to Do’: Singing Trees Owner Closes the Beloved Recovery Center After 31 Years Of Serving the Community
After more than three decades of helping people struggling with addiction, Singing Trees Recovery Center – a detox and rehabilitation facility nestled in the redwoods south of Garberville – permanently closed its doors last month, and the owners are planning to sell the property that has been in the family for decades.
