Nancy died on November 22 in her lifelong home of Eureka. She was born November 17, 1950. She graduated from Eureka High School in 1968 and earned her undergraduate degree in Mathematics and Speech Communication from Humboldt State University in 1972, followed by a Masters in Speech Communication in 1973. She then attended Hastings Law School in San Francisco, where she met her husband, Walter. They settled back in Eureka where they were both highly respected attorneys and eventual partners at Mitchell Law Firm (then Mitchell, Dedekam and Angell). They were also attentive and adoring parents to their three daughters, Erin, Mary and Catherine. After Walter’s death in 1993, Nancy continued her parenting and law practice with equal fierceness and brilliance. She worked for more than 40 years altogether at Mitchell Law Firm, representing many individuals and entities in Humboldt County. Throughout this time, she deeply valued her decades-long friendship with colleague Kathy Radford.

EUREKA, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO