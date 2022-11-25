ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDIO-TV

Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Rodgers hurt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran and ran and he ran so much that Green Bay couldn’t catch him as he raced his way into Philadelphia’s record book. Hurts outran the Packers and he eclipsed all the other fleet-footed Pro Bowl quarterbacks in Eagles’ history. Better...
WDIO-TV

Towns to miss several weeks with calf injury

The Minnesota Timberwolves received both good news and bad news on Tuesday, per Twin Cities affiliate KSTP. A medical update from the team said star forward Karl-Anthony Towns will be sidelined indefinitely due to a calf injury he suffered during Monday night’s loss in Washington. The team plans to reassess him in several weeks, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the initial belief is Towns will miss four to six weeks.
The Associated Press

Bruins extend NHL-record season-opening home win streak

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record streak of home victories to open a season to 13 games with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Backup goalie Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves and Brad Marchand added an empty-netter for the Bruins, whose 3-2 overtime win over Carolina on Friday broke the record of 11 set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and matched by the Florida Panthers last season. “For us, it’s more about our process that allows us to have positive outcomes,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the streak. “We’re together on how we think things should work and we believe in that process.” Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal, raising his career point total to 999, and Andrei Vasilievskiy stopped 23 shots for Tampa Bay. The Lightning had won six of their last seven games.
