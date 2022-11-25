Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi bankruptcy filing triggers a wide range of community reactions
As crypto lending platform BlockFi filed for bankruptcy, members of the crypto community reacted with mixed feedback as another platform fell during the current bear market. Despite BlockFi citing the FTX contagion as the reason for its bankruptcy filing, podcaster Matt Odell pointed out a different explanation. Odell wrote that the lending platform went bankrupt because it was lending customer funds to high-risk traders who played with leverage recklessly. “This is a tale as old as Bitcoin, leverage kills, and trusted third parties are security holes,” he added.
CoinTelegraph
Binance CEO explains 127K BTC transfer, points to proof-of-reserve audit
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is moving large amounts of cryptocurrency as part of its proof-of-reserve (PoR) audits, according to its CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Binance sent 127,351 Bitcoin (BTC), or more than $2 billion, to an unknown wallet on Nov. 28, Whale Alert reported on Nov. 28. According to on-chain data, the transaction occurred at 10:00 am UTC, costing Binance a fee of just 0.000026 BTC ($0.42).
CoinTelegraph
Silvergate denies recent FUD, confirms minimal exposure to BlockFi
Institutional crypto services provider Silvergate Capital has confirmed its minimal exposure to the embattled BlockFi crypto lending firm. On Nov. 28, Silvergate announced that its deposit relationship with BlockFi is “limited to less than $20 million of its total deposits from all digital asset customers.” Those deposits totaled $13.2 billion in Q3 according to the firm’s revenue report.
CoinTelegraph
Controlling shareholders' stakes in GBTC are 'highly illiquid': Report
According to a tweet by Ryan Selkis, CEO of blockchain research firm Messari, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's (GBTC) controlling shareholders Genesis Global and Digital Currency Group cannot simply dump their holdings to raise more capital. Selkis explained that Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 requires that issuers of OTC-traded entities give advance notice of proposed sales, and imposes a quarterly sales cap of either 1% of outstanding shares or weekly traded volume.
CoinTelegraph
AAX exec leaves the crypto exchange amid ongoing operational halt
Weeks after the AAX exchange started halting its withdrawals, its vice president for global marketing and communications announced that he has resigned from his role at the cryptocurrency exchange. In a Twitter thread, Ben Caselin confirmed that he has left the firm and highlighted reasons as to why he decided...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining revenue lowest in two years, hash rate on the decline
The revenue earned by Bitcoin (BTC) miners fell to two-year lows owing to poor market performance and a heavier computational demand amid rising network difficulty. However, an ongoing downturn in the Bitcoin hash rate over the past month has allowed miners to recoup losses. The total Bitcoin mining revenue —...
CoinTelegraph
ECB president reiterates calls for ‘MiCA II’ in response to FTX collapse
Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, or ECB, has once again called regulation and supervision of crypto an “absolute necessity” for the European Union in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. At a Nov. 28 hearing of the Committee on Economic and Monetary...
CoinTelegraph
$16K Bitcoin dropping to $12K–$14K — Can this really happen? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the possibility of a $12,000–$14,000 Bitcoin (BTC) price and what that would mean for the rest of the crypto space. We start off this week’s show with the latest news in the markets:. Bitcoin prepares...
CoinTelegraph
FTX hacker reportedly transfers a portion of stolen funds to OKX after using Bitcoin mixer
Hackers who drained FTX and FTX USA of over $450 million worth of assets just moments after the doomed crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, continue to move assets around in an attempt to launder the money. A crypto analyst who goes by ZachXBT on Twitter alleged that...
CoinTelegraph
Compound Finance to impose lending caps in light of failed Aave exploit
Users of decentralized finance lending platform Compound Finance have passed a proposal to restrict the maximum borrowing of 10 tokens on the protocol. The proposal put forth by financial modeling firm Gauntlet passed Nov. 28 by majority vote, although the total turnout amounted to less than 7% of the COMP tokens in circulation.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin ‘millionaire’ wallets drop 80% in year of BTC price bear market
Bitcoin (BTC) millionaires are becoming an increasingly rare breed as numbers fall 80% in a year. According to the latest data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, there are now just 23,000 wallets with a BTC balance worth $1 million or more. 1 year, 90,000 fewer million-dollar BTC wallets. In yet...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto fund investment still dominated by the United States: Database
Despite venture capital funding halving in October, there seem to be funds that still remain bullish on this space investing in emerging markets, Web3 and infrastructure. But, most people do not know who these mysterious funds are or what they are made of, or if there is a project starting up, how to get in touch with these funds.
CoinTelegraph
New BTC miner capitulation? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) prepares to exit a grim November just above $16,000 — what could be on the menu for BTC price this week?. In a time of what analyst Willy Woo has called “unprecedented deleveraging,” Bitcoin is far from out of the woods after losing over 20% this month.
CoinTelegraph
GK8 increases insurance cap on digital assets to $1B
Digital asset custody platform GK8 has partnered with USI Insurance Services to expand its insurance policy for institutional customers — a move the company said would incentivize banks and other financial institutions to start investing in cryptocurrency. The insurance policy offers up to $1 billion of coverage per client...
CoinTelegraph
Staking tech firm Kiln closes $17.6 million, eyes future ETH staking demand
Staking technology provider Kiln has closed out a $17.8 million fundraising round featuring the likes of Consensys and Kraken Ventures. The company believes there’ll be “exponential” growth in demand for Ether (ETH) staking services from institutional clients in the future. Kiln is a software-as-a-service provider focused on...
CoinTelegraph
FTX fiasco boosts Bitcoin ownership to new highs: Analysts weigh in
The bear market has inspired the little guy to accumulate vast amounts of Bitcoin (BTC). The number of wallets holding 1 BTC or more recently hit new highs, while those with 10 BTC or fewer are setting accumulation records. However, to what extent are these newly minted “wholecoiners” taking custody...
CoinTelegraph
After FTX: Defi can go mainstream if it overcomes its flaws
The collapse of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has raised many concerns over unregulated centralized platforms. Investors are now coming to question how safe it is to keep one’s funds on these exchanges and have voiced grave concerns about centralized decision-making without any checks. FTX held one billion in...
CoinTelegraph
Serum exchange rendered 'defunct' following the collapse of Alameda and FTX
Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Project Serum has notified its community that the collapse of its backers — Alameda and FTX — has rendered it “defunct”. The team behind the project shared that “there is hope” in spite of its ongoing challenges because of the option available to "fork" Serum.
CoinTelegraph
US lawmaker questions major crypto exchanges on consumer protection amid FTX collapse
Ron Wyden, chair for the United States Senate Finance Committee, has requested information from six crypto firms on consumer protection following FTX’s liquidity issues and bankruptcy. In separate letters dated on Nov. 28, Wyden targeted Binance, Coinbase, Bitfinex, Gemini, Kraken and KuCoin, requesting information on what protections the exchanges...
CoinTelegraph
MakerDAO community votes against CoinShares’ $500M investment proposal
Decentralized lending protocol MakerDAO has voted against crypto investment firm CoinShares’ proposal to invest between $100 million and $500 million worth of the community’s funds into a portfolio of corporate debt securities and government-backed bonds for yield as an investment strategy. Ultimately, 72.43% of the votes went against...
Comments / 0