One of Washington State's many beautiful lakes near AnacortesPhoto byphoto by author. One of the most scenic areas of the United States is located in Washington State. As a rural Oklahoma native, there's plenty of lakes and outdoor activities to enjoy. Oklahoma's attractions have spoiled me and set the bar rather high when it comes to the beauty of nature, but Washington impressed me easily with its breathtaking majesty. The photos in this article were taken in autumn, which is an exceptionally beautiful time of year. The air was crisp and clear and every curve contained a postcard perfect view.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO