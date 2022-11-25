ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

A new crisis line for Native people in Washington state

A statewide crisis line that debuted earlier this month is the first in the country to be specifically geared toward serving Native American and Alaska Native people, a resource that advocates say is much needed. Washington’s Native and Strong Lifeline is part of the state’s 988 crisis centers. When callers...
Washington Attorney General Seeks $1.5 Million to Combat Organized Retail Crime

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said his office is requesting $1.5 million a year from the state Legislature to establish an organized retail crime unit. The funding will help hire 10 people, including prosecutors and investigators, according to Ferguson's office, which cited an analysis from the Retail Industry Leaders Association estimating Washington retailers lost $2.7 billion to organized retail crime in 2021.
Plan to cut statewide fuel emissions 20 percent starts Jan. 1

On Jan. 1, 2023, Washington’s new Clean Fuel Standard will begin cutting greenhouse gas emissions from transportation — the state’s largest source of carbon pollution — the Washington State Department of Ecology says. Over the next 12 years, the new standard will reduce annual transportation emissions...
Winter Storm Warnings & Advisories For E. Washington & North Idaho

SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for eastern Washington and northern Idaho. In addition to some snow today and cold temperatures overnight, moderate to heavy snow will arrive Wednesday. Lingering light snow will remain in the Inland Northwest Thursday and Friday.
Washington Horse Positive for Strangles

The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed that a horse in Kittitas County is positive for strangles. Ten horses have been exposed, and the premises is under voluntary quarantine. The owner is working with a private veterinarian on biosecurity and disease management plans. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network...
Tracking lowland snow chances in western Washington this week

SEATTLE — Chances for lowland snow continue throughout the week as temperatures remain cold and several weather systems move through western Washington. Snow levels are expected to hover between 400 and 800 feet throughout the week. Here’s a timeline of what to expect. Tuesday. Lowlands. The next weather...
JudyD

An Oklahoma Tourist Appreciates Washington State

One of Washington State's many beautiful lakes near AnacortesPhoto byphoto by author. One of the most scenic areas of the United States is located in Washington State. As a rural Oklahoma native, there's plenty of lakes and outdoor activities to enjoy. Oklahoma's attractions have spoiled me and set the bar rather high when it comes to the beauty of nature, but Washington impressed me easily with its breathtaking majesty. The photos in this article were taken in autumn, which is an exceptionally beautiful time of year. The air was crisp and clear and every curve contained a postcard perfect view.
After Vote in Seattle, Ranked Choice Advocates Eye Rest of Washington

Ranked-choice voting appears poised to be adopted in Seattle as November election results near certification, but city voters won't feel the effects of the decision for up to five more years. During that time, officials are expected to update the voting system and advocates of ranked choice say they are...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Washington

Steak on a platePhoto byPhoto by Sanju M Gurung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised for their service and food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
UW Report Details Hazards of ‘Boosted’ Marijuana in WA State

Those who utilize recreational pot, they're probably familiar with the term 'dabs.' It's slang for pot products that have a high potency level. So much so, medical officials and researchers are worried about its effects on people. UW Study says many commercially produced pot products far exceed normal. This fall,...
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
