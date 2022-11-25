Purdue takes Game 1 of Thanksgiving tournament

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer and junior forward Mason Gillis celebrate a Purdue 3-pointer while waiting to enter a game earlier in the season. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

The Purdue men’s basketball team handed West Virginia its first loss 80-68 Thanksgiving night in the first game of potentially three, part of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament.

The Boilermakers (4-0) dealt with the Mountaineers (4-1) on Thanksgiving night, ensuring they’ll play the winner of the Gonzaga vs. Portland State game, being played immediately after theirs.

Zach Edey led the Boilermakers in scoring with 24 and continued his streak of double-doubles to start the season, grabbing 12 rebounds. The junior center nearly knocked down all 12 of his free throws, shooting 100% from the line until the end of the second half when he missed them both after a shooting foul.

Edey missed his first four field goals in the second half before finding his same scoring groove as the first, putting down a dunk, followed by a few jump hooks.

West Virginia kept the game within 10 points most of the night, capitalizing on Purdue’s 18 turnovers with 18 fastbreak points. The Mountaineers’ Erik Stevenson led his team with 17 points, but was 6 for 16 from the field and missed five of six 3-pointer attempts.

The team plays again on Friday night at 11:30 p.m. EST, taking on either Portland State or Gonzaga, depending on the outcome of the last game Thursday night.

