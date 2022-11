HARRISBURG – It just does not get any better than when two storied football programs lock horns in a District Title game. This year’s reclassification in 4A put Bishop McDevitt and Manheim Central on a collision course in District Three. The Crusaders and Barons came into Friday night’s battle with only one blemish each this season. The Crusader defense dominated all game and held the Manheim Central offense in check. Bishop McDevitt came away with an impressive 40-0 District 4A Championship victory.

MANHEIM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO