WJLA
7News, Easterns Automotive help Gaithersburg Fire victims with $2,200
A local nonprofit in Montgomery County is on the frontlines of helping residents with affordable housing and is now focusing efforts on raising money for dozens of people impacted by the Gaithersburg condominium explosion. Robert Goldman, President of Montgomery Housing Partnership (MHP), said, "This is one example of MHP seeing...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Anne Arundel County police dog, 'Comfort' celebrates 8th birthday
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An Anne Arundel County Police dog celebrated his 8th birthday on Monday. Comfort the dog is a facility assistance dog that travels to schools and community events with his partner, Captain Ryan Frashure who serves as Captain of the community relations division. See...
WJLA
'There is a shortage of workers.' Local charity worries shortage will impact funding
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Salvation Army is known for the bell ringers you see outside grocery stores during the holiday season. But this year the organization is facing a shortage of bell ringers, even as it has to now pay the to help raise the annual funding. “If...
WJLA
Funeral for Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High to be held Tuesday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A beloved member of the Prince George's County community will be honored and remembered Tuesday afternoon. Funeral services for Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High will be held at noon at the Show Place Arena with internment immediately afterward, officials announced. High...
WJLA
Montgomery County police arrest man for rape committed 40 years ago in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department's Cold Case Unit has arrested a North Carolina man for a rape and sexual assault committed more than 40 years ago. In March of 2022, police began work on an open rape case from April, 1981, and submitted evidence collected...
WJLA
Somenek + Pittman MD offers AviClear, a revolutionary new treatment for acne
On this Transformation Tuesday Dr. Somenek, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon from Somenek + Pittman MD, discusses AviClear, the laser that is revolutionizing acne treatment for patients of all ages and skin types. Schedule a consultation today:. (202) 932-9898. 2440 M Street NW. Suite 507. Washington, DC 20037.
WJLA
Md. school division plans to use $65M in remaining COVID funds on electric buses, and more
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News on Your Side is tracking what public schools are doing with billions of dollars in unspent federal COVID-19 relief funds. Some school districts plan to use the money on electric school buses and other projects that have nothing to do with addressing learning loss worsened by the pandemic.
WJLA
DC puts violence interrupters in 3 high schools, 3 middle schools
WASHINGTON (7News) — The general picture of violence interrupters is of groups, mostly men with previous brushes with the law, walking the streets of violent neighborhoods trying to bring peace. But increasingly in DC they're in places like schools. For the past three years they've been embedded in Anacostia,...
WJLA
Officers praised for rescuing owl struck by car in Anne Arundel County
WASHINGTON 7News — Officers in Anne Arundel County are being praised for their efforts to save an owl struck by a car Sunday night. Thankfully, the woman who hit the bird remained at the scene. "This poor fella was hit by a car last night," the agency tweeted. "The...
WJLA
VIDEO: Police ask for tips to solve KFC armed robbery in Takoma Park
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is investigating an armed robbery at a Takoma Park Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) on Thursday, Nov. 10. MCPD released surveillance video of the suspect Tuesday and is asking for the public's help in identifying him. The suspect is a man...
WJLA
Support veterans who have given so much to our country.
Access Housing Inc. in Washington, DC operates a 98-bed single room units for homeless veterans. They also provide needed services to help reintegrate the veterans back into the mainstream and donations from the community is an ideal way to give back to veterans who have given so much to our country.
WJLA
Montgomery County, Md. passes bill restricting gun possession in public places
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It is now illegal to possess a firearm in or near public places in Montgomery County, Maryland. This includes schools, parks, libraries, healthcare facilities, and places of worship. The new law also applies to those with Maryland State Police-issued wear and carry permits. The...
WJLA
16-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to Prince George's County high school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student at Frederick Douglass High School in Prince George's County, Md. was arrested Monday after bringing a gun onto school property, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. At 8:40 a.m., the school's Security Resource Officer was told that the...
WJLA
15-year-old boy arrested, found sleeping with loaded AR-15-style rifle in Hyattsville home
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Hyattsville Police Department said they have taken a 15-year-old boy into custody after he was found sleeping with an AR-15-style rifle Monday night. According to police, just after 8 p.m., Hyattsville Police (HYP) Communications received a call from a home for an armed person....
WJLA
HEAR IT: Pilot's life-saving 911 call released in harrowing Maryland plane crash
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — D.C. pilot Patrick Merkle sounded remarkably calm while on the phone with Montgomery County 911 during a nightmare scenario Sunday night. A small plane on approach to the Montgomery County Airpark with a pilot and passenger onboard was flying too low sliced into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines and somehow lodged in a power tower 100 feet in the air.
WJLA
SEE IT: Countdown to 75-foot tree lighting at CityCenterDC
WASHINGTON (7News) — CityCenterDC kicked off its ninth annual holiday tree lighting celebration on Saturday. The event was held in the Park at CityCenter in Northwest. 7News' Dave Lucas shot a video as a large crowd counted down to the switch-flick for the 75-foot tree, one of the largest in the city, according to CityCenter.
WJLA
Power restored following Md. small plane crash, MCPS schools remain closed Monday
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Power is now restored to thousands of residents Monday after a small plane crash in Montgomery County left customers, nearby hospitals and transit systems without power Sunday night. More than 120,000 people were in the dark after a single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into the Pepco...
WJLA
Man fatally shot by Frederick Co. deputies after stabbing father to death, injuring mother
FREDERICK, Md. (7News) — A man accused of stabbing his father to death and injuring his mother was fatally shot by Frederick County deputies early Tuesday morning, authorities said. At approximately 2:12 a.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies responded to the 5800 block of Haller Place for reports...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. uses COVID funds on unrelated program; 2 cities use funds on equity projects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing an uphill battle in the Democratic controlled State Senate as he prepares another round of tax relief. “I don’t think tax cuts are going to go over well at all,” Democratic State Senator Scott Surovell told 7News on Sunday. “Our school systems are telling us that they are getting killed by inflationary costs.”
WJLA
Frederick Co. school leaders work to implement DOJ seclusion settlement requirements
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Frederick County Public Schools is still working to implement the requirements of the Department of Justice settlement regarding seclusion and restraint laid out almost one year ago. "We are in a better position not just with compliance but trying to get to learning," FCPS...
