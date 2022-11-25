ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WJLA

7News, Easterns Automotive help Gaithersburg Fire victims with $2,200

A local nonprofit in Montgomery County is on the frontlines of helping residents with affordable housing and is now focusing efforts on raising money for dozens of people impacted by the Gaithersburg condominium explosion. Robert Goldman, President of Montgomery Housing Partnership (MHP), said, "This is one example of MHP seeing...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

DC puts violence interrupters in 3 high schools, 3 middle schools

WASHINGTON (7News) — The general picture of violence interrupters is of groups, mostly men with previous brushes with the law, walking the streets of violent neighborhoods trying to bring peace. But increasingly in DC they're in places like schools. For the past three years they've been embedded in Anacostia,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

VIDEO: Police ask for tips to solve KFC armed robbery in Takoma Park

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is investigating an armed robbery at a Takoma Park Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) on Thursday, Nov. 10. MCPD released surveillance video of the suspect Tuesday and is asking for the public's help in identifying him. The suspect is a man...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WJLA

Support veterans who have given so much to our country.

Access Housing Inc. in Washington, DC operates a 98-bed single room units for homeless veterans. They also provide needed services to help reintegrate the veterans back into the mainstream and donations from the community is an ideal way to give back to veterans who have given so much to our country.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

16-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to Prince George's County high school

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 16-year-old student at Frederick Douglass High School in Prince George's County, Md. was arrested Monday after bringing a gun onto school property, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. At 8:40 a.m., the school's Security Resource Officer was told that the...
WJLA

HEAR IT: Pilot's life-saving 911 call released in harrowing Maryland plane crash

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — D.C. pilot Patrick Merkle sounded remarkably calm while on the phone with Montgomery County 911 during a nightmare scenario Sunday night. A small plane on approach to the Montgomery County Airpark with a pilot and passenger onboard was flying too low sliced into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines and somehow lodged in a power tower 100 feet in the air.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

SEE IT: Countdown to 75-foot tree lighting at CityCenterDC

WASHINGTON (7News) — CityCenterDC kicked off its ninth annual holiday tree lighting celebration on Saturday. The event was held in the Park at CityCenter in Northwest. 7News' Dave Lucas shot a video as a large crowd counted down to the switch-flick for the 75-foot tree, one of the largest in the city, according to CityCenter.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Fairfax Co. uses COVID funds on unrelated program; 2 cities use funds on equity projects

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing an uphill battle in the Democratic controlled State Senate as he prepares another round of tax relief. “I don’t think tax cuts are going to go over well at all,” Democratic State Senator Scott Surovell told 7News on Sunday. “Our school systems are telling us that they are getting killed by inflationary costs.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

