It's not too late to register for a winter session 2023 course. As we head into the last weeks of our fall 2022 semester, we wanted to share some notes from professors on their upcoming winter session courses. These are what we are calling "professor notes" and are directly from the professors. For the official course descriptions, see the course catalog. We'll be spotlighting other courses and professors in the following weeks. Remember, the winter session is a great time to break through to a new you!

ITHACA, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO