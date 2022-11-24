Read full article on original website
Biology Seminar: Thurs., 12/1 Tardigrade Tracks Research Students
Tardigrade Tracks 2022: Modeling Parkinson’s disease phenotypes in tardigrades. The Biology department offers a seminar (BIOL 41100/41200) series each semester representing a broad range of topics in biology. These seminars are open to the entire community. Students are invited to meet with the speaker in a small group following the talk to answer questions related to the topic presented, or to answer questions regarding different careers in Biology.
Winter Session 2023 - Professor Notes
It's not too late to register for a winter session 2023 course. As we head into the last weeks of our fall 2022 semester, we wanted to share some notes from professors on their upcoming winter session courses. These are what we are calling "professor notes" and are directly from the professors. For the official course descriptions, see the course catalog. We'll be spotlighting other courses and professors in the following weeks. Remember, the winter session is a great time to break through to a new you!
Ithaca CollegeIthaca College Recognized as a Phi Kappa Phi Circle of Excellence Platinum Chapter
Ithaca CollegeIthaca College Recognized as a Phi Kappa Phi Circle of Excellence Platinum Chapter. The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi—the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines—recently recognized the Ithaca College chapter of Phi Kappa Phi as a Circle of Excellence Platinum Chapter, the highest commendation a chapter can receive from the organization. The award is given to chapters that exceed expectations in chapter operations and who demonstrate sustainability and vitality as a chapter of Phi Kappa Phi.
A Day With(out) Art: Being & Belonging
The Ithaca College Center for LGBT Education, Outreach, and Services is proud to partner with @visual_aids for Day With(out) Art 2022 by presenting BEING & BELONGING, a program of seven new videos centering the emotional reality of living with HIV today. The program features new work by Clifford Prince King,...
Students! Reminder to complete the Educause ETRAC Survey
The Educational Technology Advisory Committee (ETAC) and Ithaca College's Information Technology department are seeking your participation in the 2022 Educause ETRAC Student Survey. The purpose of this survey is to gauge our student's experiences and attitudes toward technology on our campus. Your responses will play a critical role in helping staff and faculty develop future strategies around technology implementation to benefit IC students.
A Holiday Happy Hour Hosted by the Fulbright Association!
Join Fulbright alumni and current visiting Fulbrighter grantees at a holiday mixer hosted by the Central NY Chapter of the Fulbright Association this coming Wednesday, November 30, at Pasta Vito on the Ithaca Commons. Appetizers will be provided by the Fulbright Association and there is a cash bar. Pasta Vito...
Wellness Wednesday Chair Massages
Treat Yourself to a Chair Massage for Wellness Wednesdays. Ithaca Massage Station will be on campus Wednesdays through the end of the Fall semester offering chair massages in the Campus Library on the third floor lounge. When: Times available between 10am to 2pm on Wednesdays. Cost: $30 for a 20...
