Watson taking his Army of teammates with him for this last battle

WILMINGTON – At 6-feet, 205 pounds, Ryan Watson is certainly not the biggest offensive tackle to suit up for Wilmington High on Thanksgiving Day. He may not be the quickest, and he may not dominate his share of match-ups, but he's extremely scrappy. And when it comes to the...
WILMINGTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Heading for the Super Bowl

The Milton High Football team is scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The start time is somewhat flexible as the game follows an earlier division game. The Wildcats will square off against Wakefield Memorial in the Division 3 Super Bowl. They beat...
MILTON, MA
Dianna Carney

This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day Only

Photo by(Photo by Anthony : )) (HINGHAM, MA) A popular bookstore in Hingham has revealed that they will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet event at their Derby Street location! This event comes just in time for the holidays, as you can get a personalized book signed for the athlete in your life! This event will host Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, who released this week his memoir, One Jump at a Time: My Story.
HINGHAM, MA
blsargo.org

Spotlight on Honora Pollard (I)

From secretly sneaking index cards under a desk to draw on in fourth grade to taking Advanced Placement Studio Art at Boston Latin School, Honora Pollard (I) has come a long way. They have cultivated their love for art since a very young age and hopesto continue pursuing this passion in the future.
BOSTON, MA
mediafeed.org

Boston College will cost you this much

Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston

Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
onekindesign.com

A family home in Massachusetts gets a bright and airy makeover

This transitional style spec home was renovated for a family of four by Pinney Designs, located in Wellesley Hills, a neighborhood in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Repeat clients, the designer helped the family move from Boston’s South End to the suburbs. They were excited to move into their new dwelling, yet they were concerned with the finishes.
WELLESLEY, MA
nerej.com

The RAM Cos. acquires 92,000 s/f warehouse facility for $14.5 million

Billerica, MA According to Howard Goldenfarb, founder of The RAM Companies, the firm has acquired 96 High St. for $14.5 million. The steel framed, 92,000 s/f warehouse facility is on 18 acres. The property was originally built in 1985 with an addition added in 1992. Mark Campbell, senior vice president...
BILLERICA, MA
thebostonsun.com

Remembering Bay Village’s Cocoanut Grove 80 Years Later

On Monday, November 28, at 3 PM, the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee will host an 80th Anniversary Remembrance Vigil at the site of the former nightclub, Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in the Bay Village neighborhood. A program of guest speakers will attend and several family members of both victims and survivors plan to attend. A reception will follow at the Revere Hotel’s Liberty Hall and a presentation of “Six Locked Doors,” a documentary will be shown.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Environmentalists celebrate historic herring run in Woburn

Area environmentalists can’t wait to install a new fish ladder by Woburn’s Scalley Dam after a record number of herring splashed their way into Horn Pond and other bodies of water along the Mystic River watershed in 2022. Earlier this month, officials from the Mass. Division of Marine...
WOBURN, MA

