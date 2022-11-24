Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
Watson taking his Army of teammates with him for this last battle
WILMINGTON – At 6-feet, 205 pounds, Ryan Watson is certainly not the biggest offensive tackle to suit up for Wilmington High on Thanksgiving Day. He may not be the quickest, and he may not dominate his share of match-ups, but he's extremely scrappy. And when it comes to the...
miltontimes.com
Heading for the Super Bowl
The Milton High Football team is scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The start time is somewhat flexible as the game follows an earlier division game. The Wildcats will square off against Wakefield Memorial in the Division 3 Super Bowl. They beat...
homenewshere.com
Division 3 State Champions!!! No. 2 seed Redmen prevail over No.1 seed D-Y in epic, four-set battle
WORCESTER – When the Dennis-Yarmouth's serve landed into the net, giving the Tewksbury Redmen its 25th point to win the game, and the fourth set, the players off the bench quickly ran out to the floor and hugged, celebrated and cried together, knowing they all made history. That 25th...
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day Only
Photo by(Photo by Anthony : )) (HINGHAM, MA) A popular bookstore in Hingham has revealed that they will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet event at their Derby Street location! This event comes just in time for the holidays, as you can get a personalized book signed for the athlete in your life! This event will host Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, who released this week his memoir, One Jump at a Time: My Story.
blsargo.org
Spotlight on Honora Pollard (I)
From secretly sneaking index cards under a desk to draw on in fourth grade to taking Advanced Placement Studio Art at Boston Latin School, Honora Pollard (I) has come a long way. They have cultivated their love for art since a very young age and hopesto continue pursuing this passion in the future.
mediafeed.org
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston
Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
You Might Bump Into Some WWE Superstars at This Legendary Massachusetts Restaurant
Residents of the North Shore were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Kowloon co-founder and matriarch Madeline Wong. According to the legendary restaurant’s official Twitter account, Wong was 95 and full of life and energy. It’s bittersweet that Wong passed this month, as she was likely due for another visit from some of the restaurant’s biggest supporters.
The Tide is High…like really high
If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
Here’s what Prince William and Princess Kate will do in Boston this week
The royal couple will spend three days visiting local organizations and non-profits. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston this week — their first visit to the United States since 2014. Kensington Palace announced Sunday that the couple will spend three days in Boston, from Wednesday through...
WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Dancing in the Streets of Boston
I totally forgot about this! I'm so excited, because it's time to see the finished product. I'm talking about the movie musical based on A Christmas Carol that was filmed in the Boston area a year ago, and had Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell dancing in the streets of Boston.
iheart.com
'Tis the Season: The Beach Boys To Perform In Medford's Chevalier Theatre
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's a tale about Christmas you're about to be told: The Beach Boys are back in the Bay State to perform during their "'Tis the Season" tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Sunday night. Accompanied by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, the Beach Boys...
onekindesign.com
A family home in Massachusetts gets a bright and airy makeover
This transitional style spec home was renovated for a family of four by Pinney Designs, located in Wellesley Hills, a neighborhood in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Repeat clients, the designer helped the family move from Boston’s South End to the suburbs. They were excited to move into their new dwelling, yet they were concerned with the finishes.
WBUR
New biography wrestles with Isabella Stewart Gardner's contradicting complexities
Who was Isabella Stewart Gardner? It’s a question that Diana Seave Greenwald and Nathaniel Silver, curators at the museum that bears her name, have heard from visitors countless times. Even for these experts, it hasn’t always been an easy question to answer. “By design, she made herself a mystery,” says Greenwald.
nerej.com
The RAM Cos. acquires 92,000 s/f warehouse facility for $14.5 million
Billerica, MA According to Howard Goldenfarb, founder of The RAM Companies, the firm has acquired 96 High St. for $14.5 million. The steel framed, 92,000 s/f warehouse facility is on 18 acres. The property was originally built in 1985 with an addition added in 1992. Mark Campbell, senior vice president...
thelocalne.ws
The red-headed woodpecker is a rare visitor to Ipswich, where the field meets the forest
If you are running in the fields at Appleton Farms, at the Trustees of Reservations landscape on 1A in Ipswich, run back past the farm store and straight down the path. Listen for a drumming sound that lasts about one second, then pauses, then repeats. You might hear the call, too: a loud “qurr.”
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
What Planting Trees In the Street Could Look Like in Boston: Learning From Other Cities
How and where we plant street trees impacts the quantity and quality of benefits we get in return such as how cool our streets feel during hot summer days, and how efficiently trees can filter rainfall and serve as stormwater management infrastructure. At the block level, at least 40 percent...
thebostonsun.com
Remembering Bay Village’s Cocoanut Grove 80 Years Later
On Monday, November 28, at 3 PM, the Cocoanut Grove Memorial Committee will host an 80th Anniversary Remembrance Vigil at the site of the former nightclub, Piedmont Street and Cocoanut Grove Lane in the Bay Village neighborhood. A program of guest speakers will attend and several family members of both victims and survivors plan to attend. A reception will follow at the Revere Hotel’s Liberty Hall and a presentation of “Six Locked Doors,” a documentary will be shown.
WBUR
Need a pick me up? Here are 3 stories to make you smile this week
Editor's Note: This is a roundup of this week's moments of joy from WBUR's seasonal newsletter, The Pick Me Up. If you want a little bit of good news to help you get through the week and spread cheer this holiday season, sign up here. From a new dog-friendly bar...
homenewshere.com
Environmentalists celebrate historic herring run in Woburn
Area environmentalists can’t wait to install a new fish ladder by Woburn’s Scalley Dam after a record number of herring splashed their way into Horn Pond and other bodies of water along the Mystic River watershed in 2022. Earlier this month, officials from the Mass. Division of Marine...
