Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Postscript: BJ Collins, agriculture teacher, mentor, friend
As a teacher, Mr. Collins was known as a tough disciplinarian. He was the “type of teacher that would paddle you in a heartbeat when you needed it and at the same time would bring you home after school and take you fishing that same day,” said Scott Adams, Citrus County native, businessman and former county commissioner.
Citrus County Chronicle
Growing up in the oldest remaining house In Citrus County
What was it like growing up in the late 1930s and ’40s in what is now considered to be the oldest remaining residency in Citrus County?. That house, the Historic Duval-Metz House, will be open for touring during Floral City Heritage Days, Friday. Dec. 2, from 5-8:30 p.m. and again Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4-7 p.m. After the tour, take a memory home.
Citrus County Chronicle
Faith Lutheran congregation makes fundraiser a success (copy)
The Ladies of Faith at Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto thank the congregation and businesses for their support of the Tricky Tray fundraiser on Nov. 19. Faith Lutheran is a small church, but its congregation is very generous and supportive. Without their donations of baskets and/or gift cards and volunteering at the event, it would not have happened.
Citrus County Chronicle
Parade of Trees winner
The Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club hosted its annual Parade of Trees Nov. 17 and 18 at at the St. Michael Archangel Greek Orthodox Church in Lecanto. The annual Parade of Trees is the nonprofit group's biggest fundraiser, bringing in thousands of dollars.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding
A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Woman charged in shooting tried to clean scene before deputies arrived
In the aftermath of early morning shooting Friday, Nov. 25, in Crystal River, a 27-year-old Crystal River woman first attempted to clean up the apartment and called her mother before reportedly making a call to 911 nearly two hours later, but hanging up. When deputies called back to make sure everything was OK, McKenzie Wedemeier told them, “Yes I think so,” and hung up again.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 22 to 27
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 22. Jack Allen Smith, 48, Hernando, arrested Nov. 22 for felony violation of probation, two felony counts possession of controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual), and resist officer without violence. No bond.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man arrested for grand theft after friend was caught walking in stolen dragon costume
Investigation into a residential burglary and grand theft on Tuesday, Nov. 22, lead to arrests by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office after a man was seen walking around in a dragon costume that was reported stolen by the victim. Between midnight and 2 a.m. on Nov. 22, the defendants...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man faces battery and burglary charges
A Dunnellon man faces criminal mischief, domestic battery, and burglary with battery charges after a domestic dispute turned violent. According to a heavily redacted arrest report from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Nov. 24 were called to a Citrus County home because of a burglary just moments before.
Comments / 1