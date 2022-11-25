Photos of the Week: World Cup, Plymouth Pilgrim, German Sunlight

Alan Taylor

A sunset in the Caribbean, blackouts in Ukrainian cities, swimming with sharks in Israel, a deadly earthquake in Indonesia, a Thanksgiving turkey at the White House, a COVID-19 surge in Guangzhou, a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Colorado Springs, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, and much more

A competitor from the Netherlands takes part in the B-boy Red Bull BC One World Final at Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Manhattan, New York. Break dancing will make its debut as an Olympic sport in 2024 at the Paris Olympics. # Andres Kudacki / AP

A member of the opera's choir performs during a dress rehearsal for the opera "Fidelio" by German composer Ludwig van Beethoven at the Deutsche Oper Berlin (German Opera Berlin) on November 22, 2022, in Berlin, Germany. # Michael Sohn / AP

People watch from their balconies as the Grogu balloon floats across Central Park South during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, on November 24, 2022. # Jeenah Moon / AP

Brazilian President-Elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Lula) holds a child onstage at the end of his speech to members of organizations in the Brazilian community that supported him in the election, at Iscte – Instituto Universitario de Lisboa, on November 19, 2022, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Wearing a Foo Fighters mask, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart heads back to his net after giving up a goal to the Boston Bruins during the third period at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 17, 2022. # Winslow Townson / USA Today Sports / Reuters

Fans of Team Japan gather outside Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, before the 2022 World Cup match between Germany and Japan on November 23, 2022. # Matthew Childs / Reuters

A fan takes pictures before a World Cup match in Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on November 20, 2022. # Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters

A worker installs a large picture of Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo on a building in Doha on November 20, 2022, during the opening day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. # Gabriel Bouys / AFP / Getty

Carollers perform during the 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 24, 2022. # Yuki Iwamura / AFP / Getty

People visit artistic light installations along an illuminated trail during the Incanto di Luci (enchantment of lights) exhibition at the Botanical Garden in Rome, Italy, on November 24, 2022. # Tiziana Fabi / AFP / Getty

Sun rays stream through clouds over the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 21, 2022. # Michael Probst / AP

A sheep cleans her newborn lamb minutes after it was born near Ruchama, in southern Israel's Negev Desert, on November 22, 2022. # Amir Cohen / Reuters

A turkey named Chip walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 21, 2022, following a Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony by President Joe Biden. # Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty

A historical performer playing the role of Goodwife Billington walks through a replica 17th-century English colony at the Plimoth Patuxet Museums ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on November 21, 2022. # Brian Snyder / Reuters

A man with a fishing net walks in a shallow section of the Ganges River in Prayagraj, India, on November 18, 2022. # Sanjay Kanojia / AFP / Getty

From left: Tyler Johnston, his fiancé, Keenan Mestas-Holmes, and Altas Pretzeus embrace while paying their respects at a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 20, 2022. # Jason Connolly / AFP / Getty

A woman cries at a cross for one of the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting at Club Q during a candlelight vigil on a corner nearby, on November 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. # Jack Dempsey / AP

Disabled dancers perform in the contemporary production Ubuntu, at the Teresa Carreno Theater in Caracas, Venezuela, on November 18, 2022. The annual winter show promotes itself as an inclusive dance performance that focuses on dancers' abilities to express themselves, instead of their physical challenges.

An aerial display takes place ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on November 20, 2022. # Rula Rouhana / Reuters

An aerial view of Lake Powell, as water levels have declined dramatically along the Colorado River, seen near Page, Arizona, on November 19, 2022. # Caitlin Ochs / Reuters

Water buffalos seek out water in the marshes of Chibayish, following a summer of severe water shortages in Dhi Qar, Iraq, on November 19, 2022. # Anmar Khalil / AP

A couple swims next to a sandbar shark in the Mediterranean Sea near the northern Israeli coastal city of Hadera, on November 22, 2022. Dozens of sandbar and dusky sharks gathered off the coast of northern Israel, where the waters of the Mediterranean are warmer, due to the impact of the Orot Rabin power plant.

Rescued refugees and migrants stand aboard a boat at the town of Paleochora, on Crete Island, on November 22, 2022, following a rescue operation. # Costas Metaxakis / AFP / Getty

In Guangzhou, China, medical staff with protective clothing walk inside a quarantine barrier on November 18, 2022. According to recent reports, the COVID-19 situation in Guangzhou is at a critical stage, and the number of infected people is rising. # Anadolu Agency / Getty

Students look at houses that collapsed during Monday's earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, on November 23, 2022. The magnitude-5.6 quake killed more than 270 people. # Raisan Al Farisi / Antara Foto / Reuters

Residents battle a blaze that destroyed many shacks in Masiphumelele township in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 21, 2022. # Esa Alexander / Reuters

Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery round at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on November 20, 2022. # Libkos / AP

A destroyed building at the International Airport of Kherson in the village of Chornobaivka, outskirts of Kherson, seen amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, on November 19, 2022. # Ihor Tkachov / AFP / Getty

Ukrainian tanks and military vehicles travel down a road in Kherson region, Ukraine, on November 18, 2022. # Reuters

Café visitors sit in closed pavilions lit by generators on Greek Square, during a power outage in Odesa, Ukraine, on November 23, 2022. # Viacheslav Onyshchenko / Global Images Ukraine / Getty

People visit St Volodymyr’s Cathedral during the Sunday service on November 20, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. # Jeff J Mitchell / Getty

A man takes a picture of a doll representing the Child of the Miracles, dressed in the Mexican national soccer team uniform, at the Parroquia San Gabriel Arcangel, one day before the World Cup match between Mexico and Poland, in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 21, 2022.

Workers with the telecommunications company Orange Belgium stand in a hallway beside a small robot as they mark their signing the DigitALL charter for digital inclusion in Brussels, Belgium, on November 21, 2022. # Hatim Kaghat / Belga Mag / AFP / Getty

Ocean Rebellion demonstrators protest outside the International Maritime Organization against the use of fossil fuels in the shipping industry, in London, England, on November 21, 2022. # Alastair Grant / AP

People watch the sunset on the beach in Le Carbet, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, on November 24, 2022. # Charly Triballeau / AFP / Getty

