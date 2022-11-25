ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos of the Week: World Cup, Plymouth Pilgrim, German Sunlight

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 5 days ago

Alan Taylor

12:30 AM ET

35 Photos

In Focus

A sunset in the Caribbean, blackouts in Ukrainian cities, swimming with sharks in Israel, a deadly earthquake in Indonesia, a Thanksgiving turkey at the White House, a COVID-19 surge in Guangzhou, a memorial for the victims of a shooting in Colorado Springs, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, and much more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAELV_0jN3NaoM00
A competitor from the Netherlands takes part in the B-boy Red Bull BC One World Final at Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Manhattan, New York. Break dancing will make its debut as an Olympic sport in 2024 at the Paris Olympics. # Andres Kudacki / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRP9h_0jN3NaoM00
A member of the opera's choir performs during a dress rehearsal for the opera "Fidelio" by German composer Ludwig van Beethoven at the Deutsche Oper Berlin (German Opera Berlin) on November 22, 2022, in Berlin, Germany. # Michael Sohn / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJMkt_0jN3NaoM00
People watch from their balconies as the Grogu balloon floats across Central Park South during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, on November 24, 2022. # Jeenah Moon / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uq7Nv_0jN3NaoM00
Brazilian President-Elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Lula) holds a child onstage at the end of his speech to members of organizations in the Brazilian community that supported him in the election, at Iscte – Instituto Universitario de Lisboa, on November 19, 2022, in Lisbon, Portugal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhqOD_0jN3NaoM00
Wearing a Foo Fighters mask, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart heads back to his net after giving up a goal to the Boston Bruins during the third period at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on November 17, 2022. # Winslow Townson / USA Today Sports / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aU0MH_0jN3NaoM00
Fans of Team Japan gather outside Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, before the 2022 World Cup match between Germany and Japan on November 23, 2022. # Matthew Childs / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdLNa_0jN3NaoM00
A fan takes pictures before a World Cup match in Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on November 20, 2022. # Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17FTcB_0jN3NaoM00
A worker installs a large picture of Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo on a building in Doha on November 20, 2022, during the opening day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. # Gabriel Bouys / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1m5R_0jN3NaoM00
Carollers perform during the 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 24, 2022. # Yuki Iwamura / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSP4R_0jN3NaoM00
People visit artistic light installations along an illuminated trail during the Incanto di Luci (enchantment of lights) exhibition at the Botanical Garden in Rome, Italy, on November 24, 2022. # Tiziana Fabi / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20top0_0jN3NaoM00
Sun rays stream through clouds over the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, on November 21, 2022. # Michael Probst / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBLRX_0jN3NaoM00
A sheep cleans her newborn lamb minutes after it was born near Ruchama, in southern Israel's Negev Desert, on November 22, 2022. # Amir Cohen / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yc4M_0jN3NaoM00
A turkey named Chip walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 21, 2022, following a Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony by President Joe Biden. # Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMd2n_0jN3NaoM00
A historical performer playing the role of Goodwife Billington walks through a replica 17th-century English colony at the Plimoth Patuxet Museums ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on November 21, 2022. # Brian Snyder / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmb3q_0jN3NaoM00
A man with a fishing net walks in a shallow section of the Ganges River in Prayagraj, India, on November 18, 2022. # Sanjay Kanojia / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kuneg_0jN3NaoM00
From left: Tyler Johnston, his fiancé, Keenan Mestas-Holmes, and Altas Pretzeus embrace while paying their respects at a memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 20, 2022. # Jason Connolly / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ixz7_0jN3NaoM00
A woman cries at a cross for one of the victims of Saturday's fatal shooting at Club Q during a candlelight vigil on a corner nearby, on November 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. # Jack Dempsey / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjqNq_0jN3NaoM00
Disabled dancers perform in the contemporary production Ubuntu, at the Teresa Carreno Theater in Caracas, Venezuela, on November 18, 2022. The annual winter show promotes itself as an inclusive dance performance that focuses on dancers' abilities to express themselves, instead of their physical challenges.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOsdU_0jN3NaoM00
An aerial display takes place ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on November 20, 2022. # Rula Rouhana / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjkil_0jN3NaoM00
An aerial view of Lake Powell, as water levels have declined dramatically along the Colorado River, seen near Page, Arizona, on November 19, 2022. # Caitlin Ochs / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sTcg_0jN3NaoM00
Water buffalos seek out water in the marshes of Chibayish, following a summer of severe water shortages in Dhi Qar, Iraq, on November 19, 2022. # Anmar Khalil / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKfwp_0jN3NaoM00
A couple swims next to a sandbar shark in the Mediterranean Sea near the northern Israeli coastal city of Hadera, on November 22, 2022. Dozens of sandbar and dusky sharks gathered off the coast of northern Israel, where the waters of the Mediterranean are warmer, due to the impact of the Orot Rabin power plant.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4kdN_0jN3NaoM00
Rescued refugees and migrants stand aboard a boat at the town of Paleochora, on Crete Island, on November 22, 2022, following a rescue operation. # Costas Metaxakis / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkfuL_0jN3NaoM00
In Guangzhou, China, medical staff with protective clothing walk inside a quarantine barrier on November 18, 2022. According to recent reports, the COVID-19 situation in Guangzhou is at a critical stage, and the number of infected people is rising. # Anadolu Agency / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UPRA_0jN3NaoM00
Students look at houses that collapsed during Monday's earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, on November 23, 2022. The magnitude-5.6 quake killed more than 270 people. # Raisan Al Farisi / Antara Foto / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nshHX_0jN3NaoM00
Residents battle a blaze that destroyed many shacks in Masiphumelele township in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 21, 2022. # Esa Alexander / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGxHe_0jN3NaoM00
Ukrainian soldiers fire an artillery round at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on November 20, 2022. # Libkos / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IqjyV_0jN3NaoM00
A destroyed building at the International Airport of Kherson in the village of Chornobaivka, outskirts of Kherson, seen amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, on November 19, 2022. # Ihor Tkachov / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HnqL9_0jN3NaoM00
Ukrainian tanks and military vehicles travel down a road in Kherson region, Ukraine, on November 18, 2022. # Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cp1zC_0jN3NaoM00
Café visitors sit in closed pavilions lit by generators on Greek Square, during a power outage in Odesa, Ukraine, on November 23, 2022. # Viacheslav Onyshchenko / Global Images Ukraine / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Txjj3_0jN3NaoM00
People visit St Volodymyr’s Cathedral during the Sunday service on November 20, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. # Jeff J Mitchell / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0grfNo_0jN3NaoM00
A man takes a picture of a doll representing the Child of the Miracles, dressed in the Mexican national soccer team uniform, at the Parroquia San Gabriel Arcangel, one day before the World Cup match between Mexico and Poland, in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 21, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dm6q_0jN3NaoM00
Workers with the telecommunications company Orange Belgium stand in a hallway beside a small robot as they mark their signing the DigitALL charter for digital inclusion in Brussels, Belgium, on November 21, 2022. # Hatim Kaghat / Belga Mag / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUxuF_0jN3NaoM00
Ocean Rebellion demonstrators protest outside the International Maritime Organization against the use of fossil fuels in the shipping industry, in London, England, on November 21, 2022. # Alastair Grant / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQjLb_0jN3NaoM00
People watch the sunset on the beach in Le Carbet, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, on November 24, 2022. # Charly Triballeau / AFP / Getty

The Atlantic

