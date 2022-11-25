EC man sentenced to five years prison in dog death case

CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of kidnapping and killing a dog after a dispute over a stolen generator will serve a five-year prison sentence.

Joshua W. Erickson, 40, 2624 Bauer St., pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to mistreatment of animals — causing death, manufacturing meth and theft.

Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence, along with two years of extended supervision. The sentence will be concurrent to Erickson’s current sentence on other convictions.

“I think it shows some depravity,” Isaacson told Erickson of the facts of the case. “The dog’s owner was not involved in the underlying issues.”

Defense attorney James Krave told Isaacson that Erickson has a drug problem, and the joint recommendation was the right outcome.

“I think, in a lot of respects, when we look at this, this isn’t an ordinary drug case, but it has a lot of the markings of someone who is severely chemical dependent, and his life is ruled by illegal substances,” Krave told Isaacson.

Erickson appeared via video from the Jackson Correctional Institution. Prior to being sentenced, Erickson expressed remorse for killing the pet.

“I just want to say I’m profoundly sorry for my actions,” Erickson said. “It was the lowest low in my life.”

Isaacson ultimately decided to follow the joint recommendation of five years in prison and two years of extended supervision.

“In some respects, I think you are lucky this came to me in a joint recommendation,” Isaacson told Erickson.

Erickson also must pay about $3,000 between court costs, fines and restitution for the dog’s owner.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman who lives in the town of Wheaton told law enforcement on April 16, 2020, that her 1-year-old husky, named Kawani, was missing. Kawani wore a shock collar, and they had an underground electric fence. Kawani had never left the property before.

The woman later found the shock collar at the end of the driveway, and the clasp was not broken.

An informant later told police he saw a dog matching Kawani’s description in a car outside a tavern in Chippewa Falls, and that car belonged to Erickson.

When the officer spoke to Kawani’s owner, she said Erickson was in a dispute with a man who lived on her property over a stolen generator.

On May 5, 2020, the deceased dog was found, rolled up in a reusable blanket, stuffed in a white, plastic 50-gallon drum, which was placed at a boat landing in the town of Wheaton.

A microchip reader confirmed the dog was Kawani.

On May 10, 2020, Erickson was interviewed while incarcerated in the Dunn County Jail, but Erickson claimed he knew nothing about the deceased animal.

Another informant later told police that Erickson had killed Kawani in a trailer on the informant’s property. When the officer entered the trailer, he “detected an odor of animal decomposition.” Several tufts of animal hair were located, and an outline of where the dog was lying on the floor while it decomposed was visible.

On June 15, 2020, the officer obtained a search warrant to view Erickson’s phone. He found Facebook messages with a friend, who wrote to Erickson, “You need to give that dog back, bro.” Erickson replied: “I killed the dog. It’s in the camper behind (the informant’s house).”

Erickson was convicted of bail jumping in Dunn County Court in May 2020 and was initially placed on two years of probation. However, that probation sentence was revoked in September 2021, and Erickson was ordered to serve 18 months in prison, court records show.