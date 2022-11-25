ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

EC man sentenced to five years prison in dog death case

By By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of kidnapping and killing a dog after a dispute over a stolen generator will serve a five-year prison sentence.

Joshua W. Erickson, 40, 2624 Bauer St., pleaded guilty Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to mistreatment of animals — causing death, manufacturing meth and theft.

Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence, along with two years of extended supervision. The sentence will be concurrent to Erickson’s current sentence on other convictions.

“I think it shows some depravity,” Isaacson told Erickson of the facts of the case. “The dog’s owner was not involved in the underlying issues.”

Defense attorney James Krave told Isaacson that Erickson has a drug problem, and the joint recommendation was the right outcome.

“I think, in a lot of respects, when we look at this, this isn’t an ordinary drug case, but it has a lot of the markings of someone who is severely chemical dependent, and his life is ruled by illegal substances,” Krave told Isaacson.

Erickson appeared via video from the Jackson Correctional Institution. Prior to being sentenced, Erickson expressed remorse for killing the pet.

“I just want to say I’m profoundly sorry for my actions,” Erickson said. “It was the lowest low in my life.”

Isaacson ultimately decided to follow the joint recommendation of five years in prison and two years of extended supervision.

“In some respects, I think you are lucky this came to me in a joint recommendation,” Isaacson told Erickson.

Erickson also must pay about $3,000 between court costs, fines and restitution for the dog’s owner.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman who lives in the town of Wheaton told law enforcement on April 16, 2020, that her 1-year-old husky, named Kawani, was missing. Kawani wore a shock collar, and they had an underground electric fence. Kawani had never left the property before.

The woman later found the shock collar at the end of the driveway, and the clasp was not broken.

An informant later told police he saw a dog matching Kawani’s description in a car outside a tavern in Chippewa Falls, and that car belonged to Erickson.

When the officer spoke to Kawani’s owner, she said Erickson was in a dispute with a man who lived on her property over a stolen generator.

On May 5, 2020, the deceased dog was found, rolled up in a reusable blanket, stuffed in a white, plastic 50-gallon drum, which was placed at a boat landing in the town of Wheaton.

A microchip reader confirmed the dog was Kawani.

On May 10, 2020, Erickson was interviewed while incarcerated in the Dunn County Jail, but Erickson claimed he knew nothing about the deceased animal.

Another informant later told police that Erickson had killed Kawani in a trailer on the informant’s property. When the officer entered the trailer, he “detected an odor of animal decomposition.” Several tufts of animal hair were located, and an outline of where the dog was lying on the floor while it decomposed was visible.

On June 15, 2020, the officer obtained a search warrant to view Erickson’s phone. He found Facebook messages with a friend, who wrote to Erickson, “You need to give that dog back, bro.” Erickson replied: “I killed the dog. It’s in the camper behind (the informant’s house).”

Erickson was convicted of bail jumping in Dunn County Court in May 2020 and was initially placed on two years of probation. However, that probation sentence was revoked in September 2021, and Erickson was ordered to serve 18 months in prison, court records show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Suspect bound over in Eau Claire County homicide case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A suspect in an Eau Claire County homicide case is bound over. Nov. 29, 2022 court records show 34-year-old Xavier Thompson is bound over. A preliminary hearing was held Nov. 29. Thompson is one of two men charged with homicide in the fatal Sept....
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Winona Mom Facing Multiple Charges

(KWNO)-Irene Renee Burns, 32, of Winona, was charged with second-degree DWI, driving after revocation, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested on Wednesday, November 23rd, after officers were called to the 50-block of W. 5th St., near the post office. Officers arrived at the Winona post office...
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Man’s Brazen Fleet Farm Theft Leads to Felony Charges

(KWNO)-Fleet Farm asset protection staff stopped a Winona man after he walked out of the local Fleet Farm with $1,400 worth of store merchandise on November 25th. The asset protection staff member who recognized the suspect from previous interactions was able to confiscate the stolen product at the time of the incident; however, the male suspect was able to flee the area before officers arrived.
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

Formal Charges Pending for Stockton Man

(KWNO)-On Sunday, November 27th, at 2:28 a.m., a deputy patrolling in the city of Stockton noticed a vehicle in the Tiger Lily Tattoo and Piercing parking lot on the 8100 block of E. Main St. with a person slumped over the steering wheel while the vehicle was running. The deputy...
STOCKTON, MN
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in Eau Claire County house fire Monday

TOWN OF UNION (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire on Monday in western Eau Claire County. Wheaton Fire and Rescue said that the home is a total loss as a result of the fire. According to a release, crews were sent to...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

People identified in fatal Clark County crash

TOWNSHIP OF MAYVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have released the names of people involved in a fatal crash in Clark County that left one dead, and others hurt. According to a media release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the name of the person who died at the scene was 25-year-old Tracy Anderson of Medford. The name of the driver is 32-year-old Patrick Davis and the other occupants were 25-year-old Susan Sherwood and 41-year-old Serapio V. Terrones III.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Vehicles Heading in Opposite Directions Collide Near Winona

Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle crash near Winona sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a Ford Focus, driven by 18-year-old Jayden Jessie of Winona, was traveling south on Hwy. 61 and a GMC Terrain, operated by 53-year-old Melissa Markusen of St. Paul was traveling north on 61.
WINONA, MN
wwisradio.com

Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire

(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
nbc15.com

Watching our next system moving in on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A little bit of light rain this morning wasn’t enough to put a complete damper on our Sunday! Temperatures were still comfortable and skies cleared enough to see a bit of sunshine. Skies will continue to clear overnight, we’ll wake up to sunnier conditions to start the workweek on Monday. The sunshine won’t last long, as we’re already tracking our next system which looks to arrive on Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
919
Followers
10K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy