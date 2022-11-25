Read full article on original website
MSU basketball programs rising in national polls
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s and women’s basketball teams rose in national polls this week. The women’s team ranked no. 6 in the WBCA Poll while the men’s team came in ranked at no.16 in this weeks NABC poll. The Mavericks will be...
Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride to end after 2022
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Volunteers are needed for what has been announced as the final Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride. The annual ride honors the lives lost in a mass public execution of 38 Dakota men and two others following the War of 1862. Leaders of the ride say that 40...
Snow has ended, 5-8″ from Mankato to MSP
Snow is ending from west to east across southern Minnesota with 5 to 8 inch reports common from Mankato to the Twin Cities. CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF SNOWFALL TOTALS. Even through the snow is ending, strong northwesterly wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will continue to create areas of blowing snow throughout the night, especially in rural areas. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery with reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Travel conditions will gradually improve overnight tonight.
Significant Snowfall Across Southern Minnesota Tuesday
The National Weather Service says that several inches of snow are possible during the day on Tuesday. An area from southwest Minnesota, northeast into western Wisconsin -- including Mankato, Faribault, Owatonna, Rochester, Red Wing, and the Twin Cities can expect between 2 and 5 inches of new snow. Timing will...
The Nutcracker: bring on the ballet!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition for many families! Good news! Another show is coming up this weekend in Mankato. Kato Living had dancers from the Mankato Ballet Company in studio to give us a sneak preview of what audiences can expect during the big show!
Minnesota Man Fired Over After Hours Comments – Was This An Overreaction?
Apparently, there are some people in Edina, Minnesota that can't take a joke. According to dailydot.com, a young man, being silly on the intercom after closing time, made three lady customers very upset. Upset enough that this kid lost his job for goofing around. WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?. Maybe it's...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-29-2022 - clipped version
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Winter Storm Update
Completely floored: the options are endless
Caitlyn's Noon Forecast 11/29/22
Mankato area has lowest unemployment rate in the nation, per BLS
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Each month, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics gathers data and releases reports on all aspects of the American economy, from worker compensation to price movements. One of the most closely followed data points are unemployment numbers, and the Bureau has reported that in the month of...
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
Winnebago Industries completes record-breaking community giving campaign
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) - Winnebago Industries, Inc., a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, celebrated a record-setting CommunityGO giving campaign by raising over $1.2 million dollars from employees, board members, and partners with the support of the Winnebago Industries Foundation. The annual CommunityGO campaign is part of a year-round program...
Mankato Symphony Orchestra presents Music on the Hill
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s chamber music series, Music on the Hill, presents its second concert of the season on Sunday, Dec.11 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Chapel on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College. The series features an exquisite array of instrumental masterpieces performed by...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls council member Mary Jill Bringgold dies
Cannon Falls City Council member Mary Jill Bringgold, 62, died peacefully on Thanksgiving evening, according to her obituary with Lundberg Funeral Home. Bringgold was finishing up a four-year term on the council after being elected in 2018. She had battled cancer over the years. A celebration of life will be...
Construction delayed on North Mankato Starbucks and Chipotle
Winter Storm Update: Tuesday 11/29 | 2PM
New Madelia government center opening soon
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Madelia city officials have chosen Dec. 4 as the move in date for the new government center. The government center will be located on Main St. and Drew Ave. The new facility will house city hall, police department and city fire department. To commemorate the transfer...
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
Snow, heavy at times, prompts winter storm warning for Tuesday
SCHOOL CLOSINGS | KEYC NEWS & WEATHER APPS | MINNESOTA ROAD CONDITIONS | IOWA ROAD CONDITIONS. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory has been issued in the area due to snow, heavy at times, expected to continue through a majority of the day. Snow started through the early...
