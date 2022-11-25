Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Patriots Team Plane Flies UVA Football Players to Teammates' Funerals
Patriots team plane flies UVA football players to teammates' funerals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. With no need to travel for a game this weekend, the New England Patriots' team plane was used for a good cause. University of Virginia football players and staff were able to use the...
NECN
Will David Andrews Really Play Against the Bills Thursday?
Will David Andrews really play vs. Bills? Patriots OL plans on it originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. David Andrews suffered a serious thigh injury in Week 11 that some believed would sideline him for most if not all of the regular season. But the New England Patriots center doesn't...
NECN
How Week 13 Game Vs. Bills Impacts Patriots' Chances of Making Playoffs
How Week 13 game vs. Bills impacts Patriots' chances of making playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Week 12 of the NFL season was not a good couple of days for the New England Patriots on several levels. For starters, the Patriots defense and special teams did not play...
NECN
Aaron Rodgers Ahead of Bears Game: ‘I Plan on Playing This Week'
Aaron Rodgers: 'I plan on playing this week' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday night against the Eagles, Aaron Rodgers was troubled by an injury to his ribs. On Tuesday, he joined the Pat McAfee show to share encouraging news about his status about Sunday's Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field.
NECN
Odell Beckham Jr. Escorted Off Flight by Police in Miami
Free agent NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a plane by police at Miami International Airport on Sunday morning following an incident prior to departure. The Miami-Dade Police Department said officers responded to a "medical emergency" involving Beckham Jr. on an American Airlines flight headed for Los Angeles.
NECN
Jacoby Brissett Quotes Tom Brady After Browns' Historic Win Over Bucs
Jacoby Brissett quotes Tom Brady after historic win over ex-teammate originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Leave it to Jacoby Brissett to pull a Tom Brady against Tom Brady. The Cleveland Browns trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by seven points with two minutes remaining in regulation Sunday when Brissett capped...
Comments / 0