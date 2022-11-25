Suspect in custody after police respond to shots fired call in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A suspect is in custody after Tulsa Police said they responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa.
On Thursday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa.
TPD said they found a suspect that matched the caller’s description near S. Frisco Ave and W. 7th St.
Because the subject was not complying with them, police said they had to use a stun gun, pepper balls and batons to bring the suspect into custody near W. 8th St. and S. Denver Ave.
Police also said they found a firearm on the suspect.
