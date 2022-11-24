ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Dubose, Brennan race past Lake Travis, will face Westlake next; Smithson Valley tops Fulshear; Boerne crushes Port Lavaca Calhoun

It didn’t take long to get the tryptophan out of our collective system this past Friday!. After a wild weekend of frenetic third-round action, seven high school football teams from the greater San Antonio area are still alive in the UIL playoffs. Brennan is now the last Class 6A squad from the Alamo City left standing after an historic win over Lake Travis, while Smithson Valley and Boerne join a dwindling list of teams now three wins away from a state title. That’s right. Three weeks from now, we will crown UIL State Champions at AT&T Stadium. The best of the best are rising to the top.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

Denied a Big 12 title game berth, Alamo Bowl is likely final destination for Texas in 2022

With No. 12 Kansas State securing a berth in the Big 12 title game against fourth-ranked TCU thanks to the Wildcats’ 47-27 win over Kansas on Saturday, Texas' postseason outlook has come into focus. Friday’s 38-27 win over Baylor in the regular-season finale will be the 23rd-ranked Longhorns’ last outing until a to-be-determined bowl game, which is all but guaranteed to be the Alamo Bowl.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy