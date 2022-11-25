UAB is going outside the box with its next head coach, unless that box has widened in the aftermath of Jeff Saturday. The Blazers are expected to hire former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, a man with zero coaching experience at the collegiate level, to run their program, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. A deal reportedly hasn't been finalized, but is expected to come to terms in the next few days.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO