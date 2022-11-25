ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air defences triggered in Russia-annexed Crimea town -TASS

 5 days ago

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The air defence system has been triggered in the town of Armiansk in Russia-annexed Crimea peninsula, TASS news agency quoted a local mayor as saying on Friday.

Russian court upholds $33 mln fine against Google, article with image

Europecategory ·

November 24, 2022

An arbitration court in Moscow has upheld a 2-billion rouble ($33 million) fine against Google issued by Russia's federal anti-monopoly service over the company's decision to block some YouTube channels, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a court decision.

