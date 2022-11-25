ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Johnny Bowens and Tyseer Denmark Commit to Oregon, and Other Names in the News

By Julio Gonzales Jr.
 5 days ago

Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest from the recruiting world, including names like Johnny Bowens, Tyseer Denmark, and others!

Names in the News

–Oregon Ducks.

There probably wasn't a team that had a better Thanksgiving Day than the Oregon Ducks, as they added two more big names who will call Eugene home for the next few years. The first was four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens from Converse (TX) Judson High School, who chose the Ducks over the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies. Bowen's commitment now gives Oregon's 2023 class 24 players and ranks No. 11 overall, and the Ducks still have some big targets who could also end up in Eugene. In addition, their 2024 class was boosted when four-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark from Philadelphia (PA) Roman Catholic High School committed to the Ducks over the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions. He is now the third recruit in Oregon's 2024 class.

–3-star ATH Jason Hewlett, Chaney High School, Youngstown, Ohio.

Jason Hewlett , the No. 658 overall, No. 52 athlete, and No. 21 player in Ohio, announced on Thanksgiving that he was decommitting from the Cincinnati Bearcats. He had been committed to the Bearcats since September 21, and it looks like the Michigan Wolverines are now the favorites to land him. The 247 Sports Crystal Ball and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine have the Wolverines in the lead for him. Last weekend, he was at the Big House when the Wolverines played the Illinois Fighting Illini, and it looks like they made quite the impression on him. Plus, they offered him a scholarship as well. So the Wolverines are the team to beat here.

–4-star EDGE Jamarious Brown, Moss Point High School, Moss Point, Mississippi.

Jamarious Brown has been committed to the Ole Miss Rebels since July 29, but he recently received an offer from the LSU Tigers on Thursday. Brown is the No. 241 overall, No. 28 edge, and the No. 5 player in Mississippi. Brown is currently part of the Rebels 2023 recruiting class, ranked No. 26 overall and ninth in the SEC. I still like the Rebels here. However, the Tigers are on a roll on the field as they will be in the SEC Championship game against the #1 Georgia Bulldogs next weekend in Atlanta. They also have the No. 4 ranked recruiting class. LSU may flip him, but I still like the Rebels.

Comments / 0

 

