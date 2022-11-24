Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
San Antonio woman dies after reportedly being shot in head on Thanksgiving
The suspect has been arrested.
news4sanantonio.com
Two men found with gunshot wounds after running red light, crashing into Jeep, police say
SAN ANTONIO -- Two men were found shot inside a vehicle following an accident early Monday morning. The accident happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Bissonnet Street near Southwest Freeway on Houston's Southwest Side. Houston Police said they two men were driving down Bissonnet when someone in...
Man recovering after being shot in the arm while out walking on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — A young man who was walking home late Saturday night on the northwest side is recovering after he was shot in the arm. Police were called out to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Drive near Babcock Rd around 11:19 p.m. Police say the victim was...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people charged with injury to a child after police finds 6-year-old malnourished
SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check. 20-year-old Phillip Martinez and 19-year-old Elizabeth Ruiz are now facing injury to a child charges. According to police, they were called to do a welfare check at a home off Timberhurst near...
Suspect arrested for aggravated assault following incident during basketball game at gym
SAN ANTONIO — The suspect in an assault at at a Tru Fit gym is out on bond Monday morning. The original incident happened back in October after a game of basketball, but police spent about a month searching for the suspect. Court documents show the suspect and victim...
KSAT 12
Teen charged after working with brother to steal Christmas gifts out of man’s vehicle, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he and his brother stole Christmas presents out of a man’s vehicle when he returned home from a family outing. Dominick Michael Clark Brinkley, 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, on Nov....
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot during altercation on Southeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot on the city’s Southeast Side late Sunday night. Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue, not far from Clark Avenue and Steves Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.
23-Year-Old Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 6000 block of IH-10 West.
KTSA
Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On San Antonio’s Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An altercation on San Antonio’s Southeast side ends with a man in critical condition. KSAT-12 reports that it happened on Hicks Avenue at around 11:30 P.M. Sunday. The victim, a man in his 40’s, was with a group of people in a car....
KSAT 12
Witnesses pull driver out of car after crash on IH-10, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Four witnesses pulled a man out of his car after he lost control and crashed on IH-10, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of IH-10 West. Police said a Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when the...
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner Identifies victim of fatal shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was shot to death in the parking lot of a West Side Walgreens has been identified. The shooting happened just after 12:00 A.M. Sunday morning in the 4700 block of West Commerce Street. Police were told the victim and a family...
Trial of former Border Patrol agent, alleged serial killer starts Monday in San Antonio
Juan David Ortiz, a former supervisory intelligence officer, is accused of killing four sex-workers in Laredo.
'It's a scary world' | Mother of man killed in road rage incident disheartened by recent shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother is disheartened, alarmed and scared after learning of Saturday's road rage shooting on Southeast Military Drive. Police said 70-year-old Roberto Huron veered into a Walmart parking lot after being shot by another driver during a fit of rage. The driver, 46-year-old Donyell Moton, is now charged with murder in his death.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
californiaexaminer.net
17-year-old Shot By San Antonio Officer In McDonald’s Parking Lot Released From Hospital
Erik Cantu, a 17-year-old who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a McDonald’s parking lot, has returned home after nearly two agonizing months in the hospital, according to his family. After being shot numerous times by Officer James Brennand on October 2, Cantu was put on...
KSAT 12
Potential victim of accused serial killer testifies against former Border Patrol agent
SAN ANTONIO – A prostitute whose terrifying encounter with a Border Patrol agent led to his arrest for the deaths of four women near Laredo testified against him Monday in a Bexar County courtroom. Erika Peña is a key witness for the prosecution in the trial of Juan David...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fracturing teen’s jaw in basketball fight, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested after he fractured a teen’s jaw during a fight that stemmed from a basketball game, according to an arrest warrant. Darrell DeWayne Gray Jr. was booked Friday on a charge of aggravated assault - serious bodily injury, according to court records.
KSAT 12
6-year-old found malnourished at West Side home, SAPD says; man and woman taken into custody
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning two adults after officers found a malnourished 6-year-old at a West Side home during a welfare check. Police said the welfare check was conducted just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home in the 5000 block of Timberhurst, not far from Timber Trace Street and Grissom Road.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after road-rage shooting results in another man’s death on SE Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he shot and killed a 70-year-old driver during an apparent road-rage incident on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Donyell Moton, 46, was arrested shortly after the incident, which happened after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Police were initially called to a Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of SE Military Drive.
