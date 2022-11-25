Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Bates took a chance, and wound up with a new team at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At the same time she was graduating from Georgia Tech, Sarah Bates saw all of the changes in her surroundings. A number of her Yellow Jackets teammates were leaving the program, either to play basketball professionally, start their post-basketball career, or find a new program to play for.
WVU returns home for matchup vs. NC Central
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a two-game road trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening...
Anderson, Kpogba headline WVU’s final player of the week honors
Neal Brown announced the final WVU Player of the Week honors for the 2022 season on Tuesday. Redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson earned the nod on offense. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries and made two trips to the end zone in Stillwater. Both touchdown runs traveled more than 50 yards. That performance also earned him the title of Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, the first conference honor of his career.
West Virginia just outside the Top 25 in latest AP Poll
After a strong showing at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the past few days, the West Virginia men’s basketball team continues to move closer to a spot in the AP Top 25 rankings. The Mountaineers, who received three votes last week, received nearly triple the votes this week...
Jaylen Anderson earns Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week honors
A pair of touchdown runs of more than 50 yards will catch people’s attention. That is what Jaylen Anderson did Saturday against Oklahoma State. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries, scored two touchdowns, and helped lead WVU to its first victory over the Cowboys in eight seasons.
WVU dominates Florida to end Phil Knight Legacy trip
West Virginia’s weekend trip to Portland ended with a win after the Mountaineers blew out Florida 84-55 in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday. Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers to an early double-digit lead in the first half and finished the contest with a game-high 17 points. He was one of three Mountaineers in double figures as they dominated on both the scoreboard and the rebounding glass.
Trio named All-Midwest Region by United Soccer Coaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team, the organization announced on Tuesday. Senior defender Jordan Brewster led the way on the first team, earning her third consecutive recognition on the...
The game slowed down, so Anderson sped up
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Jaylen Anderson looked comfortable in Stillwater on Saturday. The freshman running back led West Virginia to a win at rainy Boone Pickens Stadium, dashing for a pair of long touchdowns and tallying 155 rushing yards. He said after the game that he had finally gotten acquainted with the game’s speed.
See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
What’s brewing at Big Timber: An inside look at one of West Virginia’s biggest breweries
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — When walking into Big Timber Brewing’s brewhouse, you will first notice the smell of freshly peeled oranges and the bready scent of fermenting beer. The next thing you’ll notice is the pallets of empty beer cans stacked nearly two stories high, each one holding more than 6,000 labeled cans ready for use.
