ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY

Bates took a chance, and wound up with a new team at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At the same time she was graduating from Georgia Tech, Sarah Bates saw all of the changes in her surroundings. A number of her Yellow Jackets teammates were leaving the program, either to play basketball professionally, start their post-basketball career, or find a new program to play for.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU returns home for matchup vs. NC Central

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a two-game road trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Anderson, Kpogba headline WVU’s final player of the week honors

Neal Brown announced the final WVU Player of the Week honors for the 2022 season on Tuesday. Redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson earned the nod on offense. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries and made two trips to the end zone in Stillwater. Both touchdown runs traveled more than 50 yards. That performance also earned him the title of Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week, the first conference honor of his career.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia just outside the Top 25 in latest AP Poll

After a strong showing at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the past few days, the West Virginia men’s basketball team continues to move closer to a spot in the AP Top 25 rankings. The Mountaineers, who received three votes last week, received nearly triple the votes this week...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Jaylen Anderson earns Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week honors

A pair of touchdown runs of more than 50 yards will catch people’s attention. That is what Jaylen Anderson did Saturday against Oklahoma State. Anderson rushed for a career-high 155 yards on 15 carries, scored two touchdowns, and helped lead WVU to its first victory over the Cowboys in eight seasons.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU dominates Florida to end Phil Knight Legacy trip

West Virginia’s weekend trip to Portland ended with a win after the Mountaineers blew out Florida 84-55 in the consolation bracket of the Phil Knight Legacy on Sunday. Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers to an early double-digit lead in the first half and finished the contest with a game-high 17 points. He was one of three Mountaineers in double figures as they dominated on both the scoreboard and the rebounding glass.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Trio named All-Midwest Region by United Soccer Coaches

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team, the organization announced on Tuesday. Senior defender Jordan Brewster led the way on the first team, earning her third consecutive recognition on the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

The game slowed down, so Anderson sped up

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Jaylen Anderson looked comfortable in Stillwater on Saturday. The freshman running back led West Virginia to a win at rainy Boone Pickens Stadium, dashing for a pair of long touchdowns and tallying 155 rushing yards. He said after the game that he had finally gotten acquainted with the game’s speed.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy