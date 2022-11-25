Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvik.org
Winter on the Johnny Smoker
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. My mother and father were reasonably generous and just as parents go, and as kind as possible for Norwegian Americans, but when I was eleven, they did something I still have trouble forgiving: They refused to sell our home on Boxelder Street and move to a steamboat.
wvik.org
Building a Steamboat
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Several years ago, I stood with old Fred Kahlke in the ruins of the Kahlke Boatyard in the west end of Rock Island and learned something about building steamboats. Fred's father had come to Rock Island from Germany. Several of the boats he and his sons built were among the best on the Upper Mississippi.
wvik.org
81st House District Recount Is Underway
Republican Luana Stoltenberg, from Iowa’s 81st House District called for the recount. She ran against Democrat Craig Cooper. "My opponent actually asked for a recount, which I probably would have done in the same circumstance, because I was up by 6 votes. That's obviously not very many when you are talking about more than 5,000 votes.”
wvik.org
Romance and Work
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. No wonder people still come down to the levee, with awe and reverence as they have always done, whenever a real steamboat passes by. Even more than the flag, the steamboat represents the heart of what it means to be American. The Mississippi...
wvik.org
Quad Cities' Cost of Living Index for 2022 Q3
That's according to the most recent data from the Bi-State Regional Commission. Planner Ricky Newcomb says the Cost of Living Index includes several categories. "Items are divided into 6 weighted categories: healthcare, utilities, food, transportation, housing, and miscellaneous goods and services. Items and category weights are based on expenditure patterns for professional and managerial households."
wvik.org
Optimist Club Provides "Shoes and Coats that Fit"
Tomorrow, the Moline Breakfast Optimist Club will bring 70 coats and 65 pairs of shoes, along with hats and gloves, to the Jefferson Early Childhood Center in Moline. Pat Wendt, chairman of the club's program called "Shoes and Coats that Fit" says it was started after a member, who was also a volunteer at Jefferson, noticed some of the kids did not have shoes. Ever since then, the Optimist Club has held yearly fundraisers.
Comments / 0