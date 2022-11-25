Tomorrow, the Moline Breakfast Optimist Club will bring 70 coats and 65 pairs of shoes, along with hats and gloves, to the Jefferson Early Childhood Center in Moline. Pat Wendt, chairman of the club's program called "Shoes and Coats that Fit" says it was started after a member, who was also a volunteer at Jefferson, noticed some of the kids did not have shoes. Ever since then, the Optimist Club has held yearly fundraisers.

MOLINE, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO