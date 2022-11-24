Help out the UWW Warhawks this giving season! The University of Wisconsin – Whitewater Career Services and the Warhawk Food Pantry are teaming up to collect resources for students Monday 11/28 through Friday 12/2. Career Services runs the Warhawk Success Closet, a professional attire resource for students to use for interviews and work wear. We are looking for gently used professional clothes, specifically men’s suit jackets, dress pants, dress shoes, ties, dress shirts, women’s blazers, dress shoes and dresses. The Warhawk Food Pantry is looking for all types of toiletries, canned food items, and more. Please consider helping the Warhawk community! For ways to donate use this link (or see below): https://tinyurl.com/WarhawksDonate.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO