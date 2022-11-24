Read full article on original website
whitewaterbanner.com
WHS Students Carol at Holiday Market and Tree Lighting
On Saturday, November 26th, students from WHS Choirs and their friends sang Christmas carols at the first-ever Whitewater Holiday Market and Tree Lighting. The event was held at Cravath Lakefront Park. WHS students who sang were Payton Bunger, Meridyth Cashion, Lucy DiFiore, Josh Kirley, A’lani Ross, Skylar Staebler, Julie Torres, and Deven Wheeler-Bawden. The students sang at the market and then led the crowd to the tree where Santa was on hand to light it. Thank you to our fantastic students who helped make the event a success!
whitewaterbanner.com
Warhawks Donate – Donations Sought for Success Closet & Food Pantry at UWW
Help out the UWW Warhawks this giving season! The University of Wisconsin – Whitewater Career Services and the Warhawk Food Pantry are teaming up to collect resources for students Monday 11/28 through Friday 12/2. Career Services runs the Warhawk Success Closet, a professional attire resource for students to use for interviews and work wear. We are looking for gently used professional clothes, specifically men’s suit jackets, dress pants, dress shoes, ties, dress shirts, women’s blazers, dress shoes and dresses. The Warhawk Food Pantry is looking for all types of toiletries, canned food items, and more. Please consider helping the Warhawk community! For ways to donate use this link (or see below): https://tinyurl.com/WarhawksDonate.
whitewaterbanner.com
League of Women Voters Presenting Making Democracy Work Award to Lynn Binnie & Patrick Singer on Dec. 4
The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area Holds Making. Democracy Work Award Ceremony Honoring Lynn Binnie and Patrick Singer on December 4. The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area invites community members to celebrate the recipients of the Making Democracy Work Award. We are excited to announce Lynn Binnie and Patrick Singer as this year’s award recipients. This event will be held at the Prairie Village Community Center from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with the award presentation commencing at 4:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
whitewaterbanner.com
Starin Park Arboretum Project Making Progress
Whitewater’s effort to develop an arboretum within the 35-acre campus area Starin Park took a major step forward in November with the erection of a new Welcome and Education Center building courtesy of Generac, one of the city’s largest employers. The 320 square foot structure was donated by...
whitewaterbanner.com
Sand Delivery for Public Sidewalks Next Monday
The City of Whitewater – Department of Public Works will deliver sand on Monday, December 5. Residents who wish to receive a quantity of sand for placement on public sidewalks during the winter months are asked to have a sturdy container at the curbside by 7 a.m. on Monday, December 5. City officials stress that a cardboard box is not considered a sturdy container.
whitewaterbanner.com
This Week’s City & School Board Meetings
City of Whitewater Urban Forestry Commission – Monday @ 4:30 p.m. Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. You can also dial in using your phone. Whitewater Unified School District School Board – Monday @ 6:00 (Closed Session); 7:00 (Open Session) Whitewater High School Library.
