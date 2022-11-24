Read full article on original website
Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move
The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop
This would turn the Angels into a serious contender in the American League.
Report: Mariners could sign fitting former All-Star
Fresh off ending their lengthy playoff dry spell, the Seattle Mariners may be running it back next season with a well-known local. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday that the Mariners are among the teams interested in signing free agent outfielder Michael Conforto this offseason. Morosi mentions that Conforto graduated from Redmond High School in Washington. Conforto was also born in Seattle.
Mariners, Phillies, Yankees, explored trade involving Marco Gonzales, Joey Gallo
Prior to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, the Mariners, Phillies, and Yankees had some negotiations about a potential three-team swap, according to The Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish. Left-hander Marco Gonzales would’ve headed to Philadelphia and outfielder Joey Gallo would’ve been dealt to the Mariners, though it isn’t known what player or players New York would’ve acquired in this proposed deal.
Report: Justin Verlander to meet with notable NL team
Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets, and Houston Astros as other teams interested in the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner. Verlander will turn 40 in February but was in top form in 2022. Coming off Tommy John surgery, he went 18-4 with a career-low 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings. He went 2-0 in the playoffs and picked up his first career World Series win.
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
Angels Roster News: LA Brings Back Catcher on Minor League Deal
He played in 12 games for the Angels lat season, including one big one.
Two former Braves find new homes on minor league deals
Teheran had some ups and downs in Atlanta, but it’s good to see he’s still getting to play pro ball. Teheran struggled with the Angels in 2020, had one good start with the Tigers in 2021, and spent 2022 playing in Mexican and Independent Leagues. Former Brave and Phillie Johan Camargo has caught on with the Twins:
Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
Dodgers: LA Times Columnist Says Boys in Blue Most Likely Will Play It Safe This Offseason
LA Columnist Dylan Hernandez believes LA shouldn't spend money on a big name this off-season
Cardinals May Be A Perfect Fit For A Top Free Agent
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-23 offseason with a couple of items to check off of their to-do list after the departures of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of those items is an impact bat. The Cardinals offense got a huge boost from a dominant second half...
Angels Roster 2.0: Projecting Opening Day 26-Man Roster After Trio Of Moves
The Los Angeles Angels have been arguably the most active team in all of baseball to begin the offseason. After saying that they intend to try and build one more winning team around Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels made three moves to prove that plan true. They signed...
The Lakers have finally found a winning formula
Los Angeles was 2-10 before this stretch, and there have been various reasons given for their recent resurgence. Anthony Davis is playing like a Hall of Famer. Russell Westbrook has accepted his bench role. The team has each other's backs, albeit by shoving opponents in the back. They're only the third-worst three-point shooting team in the league, instead of the worst.
Phoenix Suns Announce A Big Promotion
The Phoenix Suns went ten straight seasons without making the NBA Playoffs from 2011-20. However, in each of the last two seasons, they have been one of the premier teams in the NBA. In 2021, they made the NBA Finals, and last season they had the best record in the...
Sterling Skye has a brother: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany celebrate birth of 2nd baby
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child into the world sometime Sunday: baby boy Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.
The Lakers’ Plans Are Coming Into Focus
To say that the Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad season is quite an understatement. True, they have won five of their last six games but the team is still at just 7-11 and towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings. This has led some people – a...
Twins have offered Carlos Correa 'multiple contracts' in free agency
While the Minnesota Twins will have tons of competition to retain the services of shortstop Carlos Correa, the team is reportedly offering multiple contract options to the two-time All-Star. MLB hot stove season has started and things are starting to heat up. There are many elite-level players on the market...
