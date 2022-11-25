Read full article on original website
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Bill Belichick Has Odd Reply To Question About Bills Not Punting
The Bills did not punt in either of their wins over the Patriots last season. That’s a stat you’ve probably heard by now as those AFC East rivals prepare to square off on “Thursday Night Football.”. But Bill Belichick was quick to point out Monday that Buffalo...
Richard Sherman Ribs Zach Wilson With Tweets During Bears-Jets
Richard Sherman could see a difference in the Jets offense Sunday afternoon. New York received immediate success from Week 12 starting quarterback Mike White, who replaced Zach Wilson after the latter was benched in wake of a dreadful performance in New England. White completed 16 of his 20 first-half pass attempts against the Chicago Bears for 235 yards with two touchdowns. The fifth-year pro also didn’t throw an interception and only took one sack to help New York take a 17-10 lead into the break.
Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
Russell Wilson Assures ‘No Animosity’ With Broncos Teammate After Loss
Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense continued their struggles as Denver reached a new low Sunday. The Carolina Panthers pulled off a 23-10 win over the Broncos in Week 12. Sam Darnold got his first start of the 2022-23 NFL season and slightly outplayed Wilson. The fifth-year quarterback threw for 11-of-19 for 164 yards and a touchdown compared to his counterpart’s 19-of-35 day for 142 yards and one touchdown pass.
Lamar Jackson Deletes Insensitive Tweet In Response To Critic
Sunday was a rough one for Lamar Jackson, and the superstar quarterback aired out his frustration on social media. A Twitter user took aim at Jackson after the signal-caller’s underwhelming Week 12 performance at TIAA Bank Field, where Baltimore was upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The critic argued the Ravens should not fulfill Jackson’s reported contract desires and instead let the two-time Pro Bowl selection walk and use the money to address other team needs.
Police Report Details Why Odell Beckham Jr. Was Kicked Off Plane
This week was set up to be a busy and exciting one for Odell Beckham Jr., but it started off on a sour note for the star wide receiver. Beckham, an NFL free agent who’s expected to sign with a team soon, was asked to exit an airplane that was bound for Los Angeles on Sunday morning. The incident, which took place in Miami, was detailed in a police report that was shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Sean Taylor ‘Memorial’ Latest Embarrassment By Dan Snyder, Commanders
The late Sean Taylor was honored by the Washington Commanders organization on Sunday, but the display left many underwhelmed. The organization announced Tuesday it would be honoring Taylor and referred to the display as “Sean Taylor Permanent Memorial Installation.” And while many expected the memorial to be a statue of Taylor, who was shot and killed at the age of 24 after two Pro Bowl campaigns in Washington, it ultimately proved to be a wire mannequin.
Patriots Monday Practice Report: More Bad News On Damien Harris
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots as of Monday afternoon hadn’t placed Damien Harris on injured reserve, but it’s hard to envision the veteran running back suiting up for Thursday night’s home game against the Buffalo Bills. Harris, who missed Sunday’s practice, also was the only absence...
Odell Beckham Appears To Tweet Frustration After Kicked Off Plane
Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a Sunday morning flight bound for Los Angeles, according to a Miami-Dade Police report that was shared on Twitter by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The police report stated the flight crew deemed Beckham to be coming in and out of consciousness, and when...
Jaguars’ Late Gamble Provides Brutal Beat For Ravens Bettors
There weren’t many believers in the Jaguars this week, but they rewarded in a big way with a last-second win over the Ravens. Jacksonville entered its Week 12 matchup with Baltimore as 3.5-point underdogs, only commanding a whopping 9% of bets placed on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. In other words, the betting public was counting on Lamar Jackson and the boys to come away with a win at TIAA Bank Field. Well, they were 14 seconds, a failed two-point conversion, or a Justin Tucker field-goal attempt away. Unfortunately for Ravens bettors, all of those things swung in the direction of the Jaguars.
Rams Coach Sean McVay Gets Smoked In Face By Own Player
As if the season wasn’t bad enough for head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. McVay had a tough start to his Sunday, taking a hard hit from one of his own players early in the Rams’ Week 12 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Patriots Injury Report: Defensive Back Sidelined With New Illness
The New England Patriots were down a defensive back at their final practice of Buffalo Bills week. Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers sat out Tuesday’s practice with an illness, putting his availability for Thursday night’s game at Gillette Stadium in question. Peppers was seen with a sleeve over his nose and mouth in the locker room Monday. The 27-year-old has played in every game this season, tallying 38 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Umm Why Isn’t Jaguars Mascot Wearing Clothes During Week 12 Game?!
The Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens weren’t the only stars to take the field Sunday in Jacksonville as Jaxson de Ville, the mascot of the Jaguars, gained plenty of attention during the Week 12 slate. de Ville, also known as “Jax,” was captured on the FOX Sports broadcast wearing only...
How Patriots’ Jahlani Tavai Went From Practice Squad To Contract Extension
FOXBORO, Mass. — Last August, Jahlani Tavai was a second-round draft bust, cast aside by the Detroit Lions halfway through his rookie contract. Fifteen months later, he’s now a building block for one of the NFL’s top defenses. On Tuesday, the New England Patriots signed the 26-year-old...
How Jacoby Brissett Was ‘Annoying As Hell’ With Patriots
Tom Brady will go toe-to-toe with one of his former understudies Sunday when the Buccaneers return to game action. Tampa Bay will try to extend its win streak to three at FirstEnergy Stadium, where Brady and company will square off with the Browns for a Week 11 matchup. Cleveland will be quarterbacked by Jacoby Brissett, who spent the first season of his NFL career backing up the seven-time Super Bowl champion in New England.
Bills Star Pass Rusher Von Miller Reveals Severity Of Knee Injury
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller understands things could be a lot worse, as he avoided a season-ending ACL tear when he injured his knee on Thanksgiving. The star pass rusher will miss Buffalo’s road contest against the New England Patriots on Thursday night, but Miller doesn’t expect his injury to keep him out much longer than that.
Bills Dealing With Illness In Locker Room Ahead Of Patriots Game
Nearly a half-dozen Buffalo Bills are unwell ahead of the team’s midweek trip to New England. Five Bills players did not practice Monday due to illness, according to the team’s injury report: safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson, cornerback Dane Jackson, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Quintin Morris.
Aaron Rodgers Injury: Packers QB Says He’s Good To Go For Bears Game
The Green Bay Packers are technically still alive, and Aaron Rodgers received good injury news, so the quarterback has declared himself good to go for Sunday. Rodgers left Green Bay’s Sunday night road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles due to a rib injury, fearing he might have punctured a lung. The lung was OK, but Rodgers on Sunday said he’d need to undergo more tests before determining his status for Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.
Patriots Practice Notes: Damien Harris Sidelined; Tackle Returns
FOXBORO, Mass. — Three days after reportedly leaving U.S. Bank Stadium on crutches, Damien Harris was absent from the New England Patriots’ first practice of Week 13. The running back, who left Thursday’s 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with a thigh injury, was the lone member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster not spotted during the open media portion of Sunday’s non-padded practice. Practice squad wide receiver Lynn Bowden also was missing.
Trevor Siemian Injured in Warm Ups, Nathan Peterman to Start
The comedy that is the Chicago Bears season continued on Sunday. The AFC North basement dwellers were unjustifiably holding out hope that Justin Fields could play in Week 12 against the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out Sunday morning, leaving Trevor Siemian to make his first start in a Bears uniform.
