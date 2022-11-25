Read full article on original website
UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan
EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
18th-ranked Oregon women improve to 5-1 with win over Michigan State
PORTLAND, Ore. — On the final day of the Phil Knight Invitational, the No. 18 Oregon women’s basketball beat Michigan State 86-78. The Ducks led by as many as 17 in the first half, but the Spartans refused to fade away. With a steal and score, Michigan State’s...
Duke hands Oregon State women loss in final day of Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore. — A thrilling week of basketball has wrapped up in Portland. Sunday night, the Oregon State women played their final game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Oregon State women faced former Beaver Kennedy Brown and Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Martha Pietsch knocked down a...
Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament
EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
Oregon men beat Villanova despite slew of injuries
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon men’s basketball team cannot seem to shake off the injury bug. The Ducks were without N’Faly Dante and Nate Bittle on Sunday. Jermaine Cousinard, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Brennan Rigbsy continue to deal with injuries as well. But despite their dilapidated lineup, the...
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham named Arizona State head coach
EUGENE, Ore. — What had been rumored for weeks finally became official on Sunday. Oregon football offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been named the next head coach at Arizona State. The 32-year-old heads for Tempe after one season in Eugene, greatly improving Oregon's offense. This season, the Ducks offense...
KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive kicks off Tuesday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — Tuesday is the beginning of KVAL's Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive, helping those suffering from food insecurity in our area. In Eugene, the food drive will be benefiting Food for Lane County. The Eugene donation box will be at the Bi-Mart on 18th...
Oakridge man running on railroad tracks wearing headphones struck and killed by train
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A man running along the railroad tracks in Oakridge was struck by a train and killed, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. On Friday, November 25, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says it was informed that an adult male had been struck by a train along the Union Pacific rail line by Salmon Creek Road in Oakridge.
Firefighters rescue puppy who became stuck down an embankment near the Willamette River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue were called to help rescue a dog that got stuck near the Willamette River. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. crews were called to the 8000 block of Southwest Edgewater E in Wilsonville. Crews from Truck 56 used ropes to lower...
Commissioners updated on legal review into renaming of Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. — Renaming Lane County has been an idea thrown around for years. In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Lane County commissioners got an update on the possible renaming or rededication. If the county were rededicated, the name "Lane" would remain, while renouncing the legacy of General Joseph...
