Three of Pima County's parks on the Loop vandalized
Pima County said the vandalism will cost $5 thousand and the bathroom parts could take up to a month to come in.
thevailvoice.com
Making a Difference for 25 Years
The past is a significant part of what defines who we are on a personal level, as well as the world around us. It is both a mission and a joy for me to study and share a look back at the colorful history of the greater Vail area through the articles I write. Like so much of Arizona, Vail has a rich past with many stories worth telling. At the same time, it’s important to recognize that the choices and actions we make today will become a part of the history of the greater Vail area.
KOLD-TV
Tucson firefighters put out house fire near Golf Links, Pantano
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a house fire near the intersection of Golf Links Road and Pantano Road on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Crews said the home was in the process of being remodeled, and the fire is believed to have started at the back of the building and spread to the attic and air conditioning system.
KOLD-TV
What you need to know about shipping cards and packages this holiday season
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the busiest shipping season of the year. The holidays are just around the corner, but will the gifts that you ship make it on time this year?. The U.S. Postal Service is gearing up for holiday shipping. Amid the national labor shortage,...
KOLD-TV
Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big plans are coming to Oro Valley Market Place after the Town Council approved zoning amendments for the more than $300 million soon to be Oro Valley Village Center. Plans have been in the works for more than two years. The city held six...
prescottenews.com
Move ’em out! Historic Old Tucson film studio has reopened after two years – Cronkite News
Photo: A variety of facades along Main Street in Old Tucson advertise eateries and general stores that have been in such notable films as “Tombstone” and “Rio Bravo.” Photo taken Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo by Paloma Garcia/Cronkite News) It’s time again to step back into the...
PACC rescues kitten trapped in storm drain
On November 22, 2022, the Pima Animal Care Center received a call about a kitten that was trapped in a storm drain.
KOLD-TV
Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a dog that was stolen and then abandoned in Marana. The Marana Police Department said Bruno was taken by a suspect from his backyard Saturday night. The suspect was later arrested, but Bruno is still missing. Bruno, around 12 years...
Chicago transplants are rooted in Tucson tradition
Tucson is home to many transplants who bring their own backgrounds and traditions. One of the oldest and strongest pipelines to the Old Pueblo comes from Chicago.
1 Person Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened near Old Father and Cortaro around 3 p.m. According to the officials, one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit, killed near Speedway, Swan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in midtown on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to officers, the collision took place near the intersection of Swan Way Park, near Speedway Boulevard and Swan Road. As of Tuesday evening, authorities had not...
5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
KOLD-TV
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A spike in COVID cases was predicted when the temperatures began to drop, and people spent more time indoors. It happened so fast though, that Pima County went from mild transmission to high risk in a weekend. “Cases up 100%, hospitalizations are up 49%, there’s...
85-year-old hospitalized after crash on broadway
On November 25, 2022, around 7 p.m. a two-vehicle crash near East Broadway Boulevard and Pantano Road shut down west of Pantano.
thevailvoice.com
2022 BT Super Conference Comes to Vail
Over 600 members of Beyond Textbook partners, from 67 partnerships, traveled to Mica Mountain High School in the Vail School District from across the United States to attend the 2022 Beyond Textbooks Super Conference. Some flew, some like the partnership from the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, drove six hours to attend the conference.
Serious crash on 1st Avenue claims 44-year-old man's life
On Nov. 24 around 7 p.m., the Tucson Police Department responded to a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 82-year-old man who went missing on Monday afternoon, Nov. 28 was found safe hours after Pima County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help finding him. According to deputies, the man had last been seen seen in the 5600 block of...
Sedona Red Rock News
Betsy and Michael Feinberg to serve 5 years for $5 million fraud
Michael Feinberg, 73, and Betsy Feinberg, 80, former Sedona residents now living in Tucson, were sentenced on Nov. 15, by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto, to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for defrauding 168 people, mainly Sedona area residents, of more than $5 million.
Tucson, November 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Tucson. The Mountain View High School - Marana basketball team will have a game with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on November 28, 2022, 18:00:00.
AZFamily
Missing boy found safe in Tucson; parents arrested
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports grill in Phoenix are among several restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors. Phoenix Suns serve up Thanksgiving dinners to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cam Johnson, Jock Landale, Ish...
