Collider
This Iconic 'Aladdin' Song Was Inspired by Christopher Reeve's 'Superman'
One of the most iconic songs from Disney's 1992 animated film Aladdin was inspired by the Man of Steel. In celebration of the film's 30th anniversary, Aladdin co-director John Musker spoke with Yahoo! Movies about the inspiration for the iconic song "A Whole New World." Musker co-directed Aladdin with Ron...
Collider
10 Great Fantasy Book Adaptations on Film and TV, From 'Wheel of Time' to 'The School for Good and Evil'
The fantasy genre provides a wondrous, magical escape from the daily meanderings of the modern world. Whether it is magic, wizards, knights, kings and battles, royal drama, or ferocious mystical beasts, fantasy itself covers a wide array of topics and themes. What is so fascinating about this genre is how...
Collider
How 'Wednesday' Combines Every Different Version of Its Titular Character
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Who is Wednesday Addams? Well, the answer to that question really depends on who you ask. To Charles Addams, she was a sweet, but sad little girl. To director Barry Sonnenfeld and screenwriters Caroline Thompson, Larry Wilson (The Addams Family), and Paul Rudnick (Addams Family Values), she is basically a psycho killer in training. To Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, creators of Netflix’s newest teen show, Wednesday, she is a bit of both - and even a little more.
Collider
Watch 'Glass Onion' Star Edward Norton Guess Movies From His Career
There are few actors out there with such a notable list of credits as Edward Norton. From action to dramas, indies to animation, and even a short stint as the big green guy from Marvel’s first take on The Incredible Hulk, the Golden Globe winner is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. While major Norton fans can easily separate a 25th Hour line from a Kingdom of Heaven or a Leaves of Grass excerpt, how well can the voice behind those memorable quotes remember what was said when?
Collider
'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration' Posters Reveal the Cast Dressing Their Parts
For many readers, this next sentence will be a major age-based trigger, so be prepared. Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast is soon celebrating its 30th anniversary (that’s right, we warned you!) with a previously announced two-hour animated/live-action hybrid special set to air on ABC. Boasting an all-star call sheet that even the Beast would be impressed by, audiences are getting their first two looks at the new faces telling the tale as old as time in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
Collider
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Trailer Introduces Princess Peach and Donkey Kong
During a special live stream event, Nintendo unveiled the full trailer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the first cinematic adventure of the beloved Italian plumber in almost three decades. Besides revealing how Super Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) fits in the Mushroom Kingdom, the new trailer also gives us our first taste of Anya Taylor-Joy as the voice of Princess Peach.
Irene Cara Owned ‘Fame’ Ballad ‘Out Here On My Own’ – ‘I Sound Like Me,’ Not Donna Summer
Irene Cara, who rose to fame starring in 'Fame' and singing and writing the 'Flashdance' theme song 'What a Feeling' recalled how 1 song in 'Fame' felt authentic.
Collider
'The Mean One' Trailer Teases a Killer Side to One of Dr. Suess's Most Beloved Characters
In a year full of many unlikely horror films, a new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorized horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss's beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived. The film, titled The Mean One, stars Terrifier 2 star and now-horror icon David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch. The Mean One is directed by Steven LaMorte, who also receives a story by credit. The Mean One will be released theatrically this December, just in time for the holidays.
Collider
From 'Groundhog Day' to 'Highlander': 10 Great Movies That Explore The Wonders & Horrors of Immortality
The topic of immortality is a popular one to explore in fiction. It's something that everyone thinks about or, at the very least, finds interesting. Given that movies are a visual medium, it becomes extra powerful when the idea of immortality is explored on-screen. It's easy to project yourself onto a character grappling with such a concept, and for the length of a movie, we too can experience what an immortal being might feel for eternity.
Collider
If You Loved 'The English,' Check Out These Western Shows Next
The English, starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer on Prime Video, is one of the best western dramas of the last few years. While western TV series and movies have always been very popular, The English is an outstanding new take on this traditional genre. The powerful performances of the cast, the cinematography and the strength of the script by Hugo Blick take the western genre to a whole new level.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Haley Lu Richardson Reveals How Portia Changed from Audition to Screen
As we often talk about on Collider Ladies Night, every path in this business is different, and those paths often evolve along the way. That’s exactly what happened to The White Lotus’ Haley Lu Richardson. Richardson plays Portia on Season 2 of the hit HBO show. This time...
Collider
Antonio Banderas Says He Would Love To "Pass the Torch" to Tom Holland in a 'Zorro' Reboot
It's official, Antonio Banderas is open to seeing Don Diego de la Vega command a new era of justice in a Zorro reboot. Banderas starred in the legendary 1998 film The Mask of Zorro as the titular hero on his journey from thief to suave outlaw. Banderas also took on the masked mantle in the hit 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Violent Night’ Starring David Harbour: Showtimes and Release Date
Some naughty kids get a piece of coal. For the far worse ones, Santa’s got a special gift. You’ll find it soon enough in Violent Night. Watch how the bright and silent night of noel turns into a dark, bloody mess in this all-new Christmas movie. Featuring Stranger Things’ favorite star David Harbour as the man, the myth, the legend, the black comedy action film follows ol' Saint Nick as he tries to save Christmas and a family when they are attacked by a group of dangerous criminals. If you have never seen Santa in a badass role before (not counting Bad Santa), then this is the golden opportunity to see the lively Father Christmas on a mission.
Collider
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
Collider
The Best Teen Drama Shows Streaming on HBO Max
Whether you’re the cool kid or an outsider, high school is an unforgettable time that undeniably leaves scars for better or for worse. A time for self-discovery, first love, and debauchery, teen drama television series have become a staple within the medium for the better part of the past 25 years and created some unforgettable characters in the process. Looking back on some of the best high school set dramas from the 2000s and beyond is a nostalgic time capsule for simpler times, and HBO Max is host to some of the greatest of all time. Whether you’re in the mood for backstabbing Upper East Siders or angst-filled superheroes, here’s your guide to the best teen dramas streaming on HBO Max right now.
Collider
'The Fabelmans's Gabriel LaBelle Talks Steven Spielberg and What Surprised Him About Making His First Big Movie
In Academy Award-winner Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, the director explores his own coming-of-age tale through the eyes of the fictionalized Sammy Fabelman, whose teenage years are played by Gabriel LaBelle. Set in post-World War II Arizona, The Fabelmans chronicles young Sammy’s exploration of his newfound passion for filmmaking, the discovery of a life-changing family secret, and the ways that different perspectives through the lens can help us better understand the world around us. The film also stars Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, and Seth Rogen.
Collider
‘From Scratch’: Biggest Differences Between the Memoir and the Netflix Show
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, From Scratch. A love story, especially one that does not promise a happy ending, is a lot of things. It’s a bumpy roller-coaster for all the sappy romantics out there. A thought-provoking experience for those wary of love. A heart-wrenching, much-sought-after ride for the small-screen enthusiast. And a memorable experience to draw invaluable lessons from for just about anyone!
Collider
Will Smith Expects the Oscar Slap to Affect ‘Emancipation’s Reception
The world has seen its fair share of mind-boggling events since the advent of Hollywood and its megastars. There have been many spectacular highs and equally notorious falls, and one such event came in March 2022 when Will Smith walked to the stage of the Oscars and slapped presenter Chris Rock. Rock had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to which Smith had taken exception. The megastar goes on to win an Oscar for his role on King Richard, but as expected, a storm ensued soon after, and despite it being months since the incident, Smith is feeling apprehension as his next film, Emancipation nears a release.
Collider
MCU: Shuri and 9 Other Marvel Heroes Who’ve Survived Brutal Fights
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently dominating the box office, having earned over $550 million worldwide after just two weeks in cinemas and reminding fans of the quality of the MCU. The hit sequel features everything that makes the cinematic universe so great, hilarious one-liners, teases of what's to come next, and epic fight scenes.
