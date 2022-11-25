Read full article on original website
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, 2 Other Cryptos Lose Coinbase Wallet Support: What You Should Know
Starting Dec. 5, Coinbase COIN will no longer support major tokens including Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, Ripple XRP/USD, Ethereum Classic ERC/USD and Stellar Lumen XLM/USD, among others. What Happened: According to Coinbase, "low usage" is the reason it decided to stop the support of the four tokens. The crypto exchange said...
FTSE Russell Launches First Multi-Asset Digital Asset Index Series
FTSE Russell announced on Tuesday the launch of its first multi-asset, market cap index series covering the digital asset market. What Happened: The newly launched FTSE Global Digital Asset Index series covers eight indices from micro-cap to large and is the second FTSE Russell index series based on FTSE DAR Reference price data.
'FTX Users May Seek DeFi Alternatives,' Interview With Origin Protocol's Andra Nicolau
In a risk-off environment where cryptocurrency has plummeted to a fraction of its previous valuation, it’s no secret raising capital in 2022 has become a challenge for startups and industry behemoths alike. But for those still building in the space, bear markets are pivotal for creating a foundation for...
Vitalik Buterin Says 'Pathological' Governance Tokens Are Good Only For Multimillionaires, Hedge Funds
Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin has slammed the concept of governance tokens, stating that such tokens should not be considered as “valuable”. What Happened: According to Buterin, the idea that a token should be valuable because it conveys governance rights is “pathological.” Buterin tweeted that people are buying governance tokens in the hope that “someone will buy” from them and “will be able to twist the protocol” in their favor in the future.
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Dollar General Options Trades Hint At More Downside Ahead Of Earnings
Dollar General Corp DG is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday, with analysts projecting revenue growth. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Dollar General traded 2.5 times its average daily volume on Monday. The options market implied a move of around 5.5% by the end of the week, in line with the movement in the stock over the past eight reported quarters, he added.
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
Fallen Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried To Face Flurry Of Difficult Questions At DealBook Summit: 'Nothing Is Off Limits'
A lot of people are seeking answers from fallen cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried — and they won't have to wait much longer. What To Know: Bankman-Fried, who is the co-founder and former CEO of FTX, took to Twitter last week to announce that he will be speaking with New York Times journalist and CNBC co-anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook Summit on Wednesday.
EXCLUSIVE: Americans Reveal How Likely They Are To Buy Cryptocurrencies Post-FTX
The cryptocurrency market was firing on all cylinders in 2021 with many of the top coins hitting all-time highs in a bull market. The collapse of several crypto-related companies has led some to the exit doors and could be keeping investors from putting more money into the cryptocurrency sector. Here’s a look at what a new Benzinga survey reveals about the cryptocurrency market.
Elon Musk On Why First Moon Landing Was An 'Anomaly'
SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said recently that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon-landing mission was an “anomalous situation.”. What Happened: “The fact that we were able to go to the Moon in '69 was such an anomalous situation, it was like reaching into the future and bringing the technology forward,” said Musk on the "Full Send" podcast.
EXCLUSIVE: Yes, FTX Was A Fiasco, But US Crypto Regulation Is 'Onerous' — How INX Can Help
"This current crypto winter is very painful," INX's Alan Silbert says. "Things are happening that I would've never dreamed of." "This FTX debacle is going to set us back a few steps," Silbert says, while calling for more consistent regulation. Benzinga's upcoming Future of Crypto event comes during a pivotal...
Brazil Just A Step Away From Allowing Bitcoin For Payments, Investments
Brazilian legislators have approved the complete regulatory framework for trading and using cryptocurrencies as payment. What Happened: The new bill passed on Tuesday night in Brasilia, the country's capital, recognizes Bitcoin BTC/USD as a digital representation of value that can be used for payments and investment. The legislation covers a...
Monday.Com Analyst Remains Bullish Post NYC Conference, Thanks To Product Strategy Enhancements
Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy on Monday.Com Ltd MNDY with a $230 price target. He attended Monday.com's Elevate customer conference in NYC yesterday. His key takeaway was on significant product strategy enhancements that are almost exclusively focused on driving the scale and functionality required within larger deployments. Especially...
300M Dogecoin Whale Transfer Triggers Price Jump — Elon Musk Behind The Pump?
Nearly 300 million Dogecoin DOGE/USD worth $30 million have been moved from the wallets of the largest Dogecoin whale, according to a popular on-chain data provider. What Happened: On Monday, Lookonchain posted a tweet about market makers and whales and their impact on cryptocurrency prices. The post said that market makers and whales always move ahead of price increases.
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Hut 8 Stops Mining Of Bitcoin Due To Energy Conflict
Bitcoin BTC/USD miner Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT is looking for third-party energy supplier mediation after disagreements over a joint power purchase agreement caused portions of its operations to shut down. The Canadian company was forced to halt mining bitcoin at its facility in North Bay, Ontario, after the energy...
Production Agreement Finalized for Large-Scale Gold and Silver Ore Stockpile in Mexico; This is the largest high-yield asset addition for AABB to date: Asia Broadband Inc. (Stock Symbol: AABB)
Growth Set to Reach $200 Million for $AABB by 2024. - Active and Expanding Mining Operations in Mexico for Base & Precious Metals. - Established Marketing Program to the Asian Markets for High Growth Returns. - Digital Assets Division for Offerings of Cryptocurrency and NFT Products. - Launch of Property...
GDS Analyst Trims Price Target By 32% Citing Slower Recovery Amid Macro Pressures
RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained GDS Holdings Ltd GDS with a Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $22 to $15. GDS reported solid Q3 financial results and maintained previously provided guidance, with recent leasing more weighted ex-China. Management outlined its capex and funding plans for 2023 to...
Putin Criticizes US Monopoly, Calls For Russian Blockchain-Based International Payment System
Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the International AI Journey Conference in Moscow, criticized Western sanctions and urged for a system "independent of external interference." What Happened: Putin called for an independent and blockchain-based settlement network as he criticized the U.S. and its allies’ monopoly in global financial payment systems.
