Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin has slammed the concept of governance tokens, stating that such tokens should not be considered as “valuable”. What Happened: According to Buterin, the idea that a token should be valuable because it conveys governance rights is “pathological.” Buterin tweeted that people are buying governance tokens in the hope that “someone will buy” from them and “will be able to twist the protocol” in their favor in the future.

3 HOURS AGO