Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Local non-profit helping Freeport kids in need this holiday season
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about giving. With Christmas around the corner, the Freeport community is rallying behind one local non-profit that is dedicated to making sure all the kids in the Freeport area have a merry holiday season. The Freeport Christmas Angels were officially established...
WJHG-TV
Local Jeepers are spreading Christmas cheer
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Area Jeep Association is inviting everyone out for a Christmas parade this Saturday at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven. Jeepers will begin staging at 7:00 a.m. and the parade will take off at 9:00 a.m. As the jeeps go by, participants will...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For one Lynn Haven resident, the holiday season is all about the lights. “This is something I think about literally 24 hours a day,” David Price, creator of the light display, said. Price has been putting on a free light show for the community for...
WJHG-TV
Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt
The SeeLife Project began in 2021 when eleven statues of dolphins and sea turtles were placed around the area. One Panama City Beach local is bringing a bit of country to the city.
WJHG-TV
Merry Main Street kicks off
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday spirit can be felt in historic downtown DeFuniak Springs during December. The annual Merry on Main Street Mistletoe Market event kicked off Saturday at 3 p.m. and went on until 9 p.m. It was the first Saturday of the event. It will continue every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. until its final day on December 17.
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along a few clips that is sure to take you back. This week’s segment featured clips from a local science fair, summer days laying out by the pool, and even mystery clips Hudson needs help identifying.
WJHG-TV
Food truck companies want to change old Bay County law
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They’re the popular pick for a quick grab-and-go. Food trucks have been on the rise in Bay County since Hurricane Michael. But an old law forcing trucks to move every week is making it tough for some to stay in business. Now one company is rolling out some ideas for change.
WJHG-TV
Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel.. with a little help from her horse “Pal.”. Pal and his owner, Panama City Beach resident Susan Morgan- can be seen riding all around the area. “He’s...
WJHG-TV
SeeLife 2 Project transitions into second phase
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One project in particular is helping Panama City Beach’s art community grow. The SeeLife Project began in 2021 when eleven statues of dolphins and sea turtles were placed around the area. The Panama City Beach City Council voted to continue the project for...
WJHG-TV
Bronze Star Medal from WWII is found in Downtown Panama City building
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Something lost is now something found for the son of Army Master Sergeant Jasper Black. It was found by a business owner in Downtown Panama City. “We purchased the building at 436 Harrison avenue about a week and a half ago and last Sunday me...
WJHG-TV
Walton Jail Substance Abuse Program
Dense fog develops overnight tonight with storms returning to the panhandle on Wednesday. WJHG takes a look at the larger need for affordable housing and the demand this is placing on Habitat. Jackson Sheriff Budget FOLO. Updated: 5 hours ago. When it was denied, the Sheriff filed an appeal with...
WJHG-TV
Bicyclist hit on Highway 98
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist has been life-flighted after being hit by a car on Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. All westbound lanes of Highway 98 were closed on Tuesday morning but have since reopened. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office,...
WJHG-TV
Bay gets home win over Arnold Tuesday
Strong to severe storms will move into NWFL by Wednesday morning before cooler air returns. A local food truck owner is starting a petition to protest the county's food truck ordinance. We look at both sides of the issue. Oxford House Follow-Up Updated: 6 hours ago. Homeowners nearby are upset...
WJHG-TV
Mosley Drama presents Elf, the Musical
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Drama Club is hosting a Christmas musical for the whole family to enjoy. Elf, The Musical will hit the stage this weekend at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. with the last...
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front sparking a widespread outbreak of severe weather on Tuesday over the deep south will move through NWFL on Wednesday morning. The severe weather risk will be a smaller, marginal, risk over our area. That means there will be about a 5% chance of severe weather within 25 miles of any point. The storms will be most likely during the morning and then exit by Wednesday afternoon. Lows will start Wednesday in the 60s with highs Wednesday afternoon in the low to mid 70s. Cooler, less humid air filters in by Thursday morning with lows in the 40s and highs Thursday only in the 60s.
WJHG-TV
Monday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll stay pretty much clear throughout the day today with just a few fair-weather clouds through the midday. Temperatures are starting out on the cool side in...
WJHG-TV
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and they need help from the public in identifying the subjects. The sheriff’s office said that on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. two Black men entered and robbed the Dollar General Store in Ebro...
WJHG-TV
Tillary Johnson is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tillary Johnson has only spent 2 years at Mosley but has spent a life time on the court where everything just clicks. ”Basketball for me is something that pushes me actually to do better in school.” Johnson told me. “To motivate me because I know I got a game. So really sports have pushed me to be where I’m at and the grades I have.”
Comments / 0