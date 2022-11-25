Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Local Jeepers are spreading Christmas cheer
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Area Jeep Association is inviting everyone out for a Christmas parade this Saturday at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven. Jeepers will begin staging at 7:00 a.m. and the parade will take off at 9:00 a.m. As the jeeps go by, participants will...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven light display is back, and is taking donations to help the community
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For one Lynn Haven resident, the holiday season is all about the lights. “This is something I think about literally 24 hours a day,” David Price, creator of the light display, said. Price has been putting on a free light show for the community for...
WJHG-TV
Downtown Panama City changing their vibe
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A rebirth of downtown Panama City is in the works. “Panama City is definitely going through a renaissance, and you can even feel it in the streets it’s definitely a different vibe,” said Jennifer Vigil. A vibe that destination Panama City officials hope...
WJHG-TV
Christmas Tree Decorating with Kirby Holt
The SeeLife Project began in 2021 when eleven statues of dolphins and sea turtles were placed around the area. One Panama City Beach local is bringing a bit of country to the city.
WJHG-TV
Local non-profit helping Freeport kids in need this holiday season
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about giving. With Christmas around the corner, the Freeport community is rallying behind one local non-profit that is dedicated to making sure all the kids in the Freeport area have a merry holiday season. The Freeport Christmas Angels were officially established...
WJHG-TV
Food truck companies want to change old Bay County law
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They’re the popular pick for a quick grab-and-go. Food trucks have been on the rise in Bay County since Hurricane Michael. But an old law forcing trucks to move every week is making it tough for some to stay in business. Now one company is rolling out some ideas for change.
WJHG-TV
Bay gets home win over Arnold Tuesday
Strong to severe storms will move into NWFL by Wednesday morning before cooler air returns. A local food truck owner is starting a petition to protest the county's food truck ordinance. We look at both sides of the issue. Oxford House Follow-Up Updated: 6 hours ago. Homeowners nearby are upset...
WJHG-TV
Local resident is horsing around Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach may be growing, but one local resident is helping keep the country feel.. with a little help from her horse “Pal.”. Pal and his owner, Panama City Beach resident Susan Morgan- can be seen riding all around the area. “He’s...
WJHG-TV
Bronze Star Medal from WWII is found in Downtown Panama City building
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Something lost is now something found for the son of Army Master Sergeant Jasper Black. It was found by a business owner in Downtown Panama City. “We purchased the building at 436 Harrison avenue about a week and a half ago and last Sunday me...
WJHG-TV
Controversial Oxford Home gets annexed into Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City is no stranger to Oxford Homes. “We’ve got three Oxford Houses in the neighborhood,” a concerned resident said. “Oxford Houses are full of alcoholics,” another resident said. City Commissioners voted to annex a parcel of land from the County...
WJHG-TV
SeeLife 2 Project transitions into second phase
It is the day after Black Friday, but shopping does not stop. More than 30 vendors set up shop in Panama City Saturday for the first-ever Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market.
WJHG-TV
Hot holiday toys
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you find yourself wandering the isles this gift-giving season, experts are here to help. Thousands of toys are evaluated every year on play value, actual value, and quality to see which ones make it to the year’s hottest toys list. “If there was...
WJHG-TV
The Callaway Masonic Lodge 369 Hosts Annual Charity Golf Tournament
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The season of giving is upon us, and The Callaway Masonic Lodge 369 feels the same way. It is time for their annual charity golf tournament set to tee off this Saturday at Sunny Hills Golf Course. Public Relations Coordinator, Tom Smith explained to viewers...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Commissioners vow to spend City’s money wisely
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners say they are keeping a closer eye on how the City’s money is being spent. They voted to transfer around $455,000 from the City’s General Fund into the City’s Community Development Fund at Tuesday’s meeting. The Community Development...
WJHG-TV
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, November 29th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - High School Basketball/Boys.
WJHG-TV
Mosley Drama presents Elf, the Musical
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Drama Club is hosting a Christmas musical for the whole family to enjoy. Elf, The Musical will hit the stage this weekend at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center. Showtimes are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. with the last...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson brought along a few clips that is sure to take you back. This week’s segment featured clips from a local science fair, summer days laying out by the pool, and even mystery clips Hudson needs help identifying.
WJHG-TV
Walton County Jail’s new rehabilitation program sees success
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Jail has one major goal. For inmates to leave the facility with the tools they need to thrive in the community. That is why the facility’s staff started the Residential Substance Abuse program. The program aims to educate inmates on the behaviors, and possible trauma, that led them to this point in their lives, as well as teach them new ways to avoid relapse when they are released.
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front sparking a widespread outbreak of severe weather on Tuesday over the deep south will move through NWFL on Wednesday morning. The severe weather risk will be a smaller, marginal, risk over our area. That means there will be about a 5% chance of severe weather within 25 miles of any point. The storms will be most likely during the morning and then exit by Wednesday afternoon. Lows will start Wednesday in the 60s with highs Wednesday afternoon in the low to mid 70s. Cooler, less humid air filters in by Thursday morning with lows in the 40s and highs Thursday only in the 60s.
WJHG-TV
Walton Jail Substance Abuse Program
Dense fog develops overnight tonight with storms returning to the panhandle on Wednesday. WJHG takes a look at the larger need for affordable housing and the demand this is placing on Habitat. Jackson Sheriff Budget FOLO. Updated: 5 hours ago. When it was denied, the Sheriff filed an appeal with...
