CENTRAL MICHIGAN 74, PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST 67
Percentages: FG .383, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Barnard 2-4, Bradford 2-5, Cooper 2-6, Irvin 2-6, Steinman 1-2, Dillon 1-6, Ezekwesili 0-1, Whitehead 0-1, Gentry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Cooper 2, Irvin 2, Barnard, Bradford, Ezekwesili, Njie, Steinman). Steals: 9 (Cooper...
No. 8 Iowa St. 93, SIU-Edwardsville 43
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE (0-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.154, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Lowis 2-5, Blank 2-3, Sheehan 1-3, Thatha 1-2, Silvey 0-2, Hampton 0-2, Goss 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Webb 1, Moore 1) Turnovers: 18 (Webb 4, Lowis 4, Sheehan 4, Clayton 3, Moore...
AMERICAN 88, ALBANY 62
Percentages: FG .440, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Davis 2-5, Drumgoole 2-5, Edmead 1-1, Beagle 1-2, Hutcheson 1-2, Patel 1-3, Little 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kellogg 2). Turnovers: 10 (Davis 3, Drumgoole 3, Edmead 2, Beagle, Ketner). Steals: 6 (Amica, Beagle, Davis, Hutcheson,...
TARLETON STATE 75, WEBER STATE 65
Percentages: FG .404, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Ballard 4-7, Verplancken 2-4, Cunningham 1-4, D.Jones 1-5, Dinwiddie 0-1, Koehler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Jones). Turnovers: 20 (D.Jones 5, Tew 5, Cunningham 4, Dinwiddie 4, Koehler, Rouzan). Steals: 5 (Cunningham, D.Jones, Dinwiddie, Koehler, Porter).
SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54
Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
MARQUETTE 96, NO. 6 BAYLOR 70
Percentages: FG .482, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Flagler 4-7, Cryer 3-6, Love 1-4, George 1-5, Bonner 0-1, Bridges 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 18 (George 4, Cryer 3, Flagler 3, Bonner 2, Bridges 2, Thamba 2, Love, Ojianwuna). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Cryer, George, Lohner).
NICHOLLS STATE 115, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 50
Percentages: FG .328, FT .364. 3-Point Goals: 4-31, .129 (Hall 3-10, Hopkins 1-2, Laurent 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Kincannon 0-2, Corder 0-3, Blakely 0-4, Hawkins 0-4, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hawkins). Turnovers: 19 (Williams 5, Blakely 3, Corder 3, Hawkins 3, Walpole 2, Glover,...
BYU 100, WESTMINSTER (UT) 70
Percentages: FG .500, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Kurtz 1-1, Spurgin 1-1, Miller 1-4, Alagic 0-1, Avila 0-1, Farrer 0-1, Middleton 0-1, Sterling 0-1, L.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Avila). Turnovers: 21 (Farrer 6, Avila 4, Kadoguchi 2, Miller 2, Sterling 2, Heath,...
NORTHERN ARIZONA 82, OTTAWA 51
Percentages: FG .298, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 3-24, .125 (Catchings 2-3, Villi 1-6, De'laCerda 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Bundy 0-2, Bruner 0-3, Collins 0-3, Hitt 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bundy). Turnovers: 14 (De'laCerda 5, Bruner 2, Catchings 2, Collins 2, Aird, Rivers, Simmons). Steals: 5...
Vanderbilt 74, SC-Upstate 45
Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Garraud 4-6, Brown 3-8, Allen 1-3, D.Washington 0-1, Williams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (S.Washington 2, Williams 2, Chambers 1) Turnovers: 18 (Williams 5, Chambers 4, Brown 4, D.Washington 3, S.Washington 1, Allen 1) Steals: 14 (D.Washington 4, Chambers 3, S.Washington 2,...
GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72
Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. GRAND CANYON Min M-A M-A...
No. 11 LSU 63, SE Louisiana 55
SE LOUISIANA (4-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Bell 1-2, Horne 1-2, Pierre 1-1, Cunningham 0-1, Giaratano 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Brown 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Horne 2, Bell 1, Cunningham 1) Turnovers: 15 (Horne 5, Brown 3, Giaratano 2,...
WAKE FOREST 78, WISCONSIN 75
Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Appleby 4-6, Monsanto 2-8, Carr 1-2, Williamson 1-4, Hildreth 0-2, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr, Klintman). Turnovers: 15 (Hildreth 5, Appleby 3, Bradford 2, Carr 2, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto). Steals: 3 (Monsanto 2, Carr).
Girls Basketball: Tecumseh rides fast start; Clinton nips Manchester
Talk about your fast starts! Photo Gallery: Monroe at Tecumseh girls basketball Tecumseh jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the first quarter and led Monroe 36-4 at halftime to...
ST. THOMAS 111, NORTH CENTRAL (MN) 63
Percentages: FG .453, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Filer 5-7, Preble 2-3, Kjeseth 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Sund 1-3, Carrizales 0-1, Orsello 0-1, Wedgeworth-Brown 0-1, Freetly 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simpson). Turnovers: 18 (Kjeseth 4, Wedgeworth-Brown 4, Filer 2, Preble 2, Carrizales, Freetly, Simpson,...
Clemson beats Penn State 101-94 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored all 24 of his points after halftime, PJ Hall scored 11 of his 22 points in the two overtime sessions, and Clemson beat Penn State 101-94 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Clemson led 70-64 with 34 seconds left in...
NO. 24 SAN DIEGO STATE 72, UC IRVINE 69
Percentages: FG .446, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Davis 4-6, Baker 2-4, Tillis 1-2, Henry 0-1, Hohn 0-1, J.Butler 0-1, Leuchten 0-1, Ujadughele 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Keeler). Turnovers: 14 (Davis 4, Hohn 3, Baker 2, Tillis 2, Crockrell, Henry, Leuchten). Steals: 7...
IOWA 81, GEORGIA TECH 65
Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Kelly 4-8, Coleman 2-6, Sturdivant 1-2, Smith 0-1, Maxwell 0-2, Terry 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Franklin). Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 3, Franklin 2, Moore 2, Smith 2, Coleman). Steals: 6 (Moore 3, Franklin, Smith, Sturdivant). Technical...
Grant scores 26 in Duquesne's 72-61 victory over UCSB
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 26 points in Duquesne's 72-61 victory over UCSB on Tuesday night. Grant also contributed three steals for the Dukes (6-1). Tevin Brewer was 4-of-6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. David Dixon went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.
MOREHEAD STATE 109, KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN 62
Percentages: FG .387, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Woodard 5-8, Langston 1-1, Ware 1-3, A.Jones 0-1, B.Jones 0-1, Dumay 0-1, Francis 0-1, Ross 0-2, McCallum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ross, Shipp). Turnovers: 19 (Langston 4, Ross 4, Francis 3, McCallum 3, Woodard 3,...
