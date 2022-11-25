Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
KPLC TV
Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 27, 2022. Harry Lee Pendleton II, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired registration plate; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for driver seen doing doughnuts in parking lot
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro seen doing doughnuts in a parking lot near Blankenship Drive. While no criminal charges are pending, Sheriff Mark Herford said incidents like this should not be overlooked. “People don’t...
KPLC TV
CPSO investigating fight, possible shots fired at Fairview Estates
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight that broke out at Fairview Estates on Tom Hebert Road. CPSO received the call in the late hours of November 28. The fight escalated and possible shots were fired, according to CPSO spokeswoman Kayla Vincent....
Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!
Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
KPLC TV
Dredging in the Calcasieu River Dec. 1-10
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is urging mariners to be aware of dredging on the Calcasieu River beginning next month. Dredging will begin Dec. 1 and continue through Dec. 10 at Phillips 66 Clifton Ridge Marine Terminal at mile marker 27 on the west bank of the Calcasieu River.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu sheriff deputies set up command center at Prien Lake Mall during holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - You might get stopped by the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office if you make a stop at Prien Lake Mall, but there is no need to worry. Nope, they are not writing tickets, but they are patrolling Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles this holiday season.
KPLC TV
LDWF to sell commercial fishing licenses at Lake Charles office
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department and Development licensing staff is selling commercial fishing licenses at their Lake Charles office on Monday, December 5, and Tuesday, December 6. The office will be open from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m at 1025 Tom Watson Rd., in Lake Charles. Acceptable...
KPLC TV
Law firm giving away bikes to children in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana law firm is giving away over 400 bicycles and helmets to children this holiday season. Registration is open for Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys’ 10th annual Gordon Gives Bikes giveaway. Parents and guardians can sign up online, and winners will be chosen randomly.
KPLC TV
Town of Elton issues boil advisory
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break. A timeline has not been established for how long the boil advisory will be in place.
Police investigating shots fired into Eunice home, Monday night
unice Police are investigating after shots were fired into a home on Acadia Street, late Monday
Watch As Lake Charles Woman And Spirit Guides Talk With Toni Jo Henry In Haunted Calcasieu Parish Courthouse [VIDEO]
Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever heard the story of Toni Jo Henry and her execution and haunting here in Lake Charles? It's really interesting but the stories of the people who have encountered her inside the old dome courthouse in downtown Lake Charles are chilling. Toni Jo...
KPLC TV
Cold front arrives overnight with noticeably cooler temperatures in the morning
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The threat of severe weather continues to diminish across SWLA this evening. Though a few showers will remain possible overnight until a cold front arrives and pushes them all out of the area. Ahead of the front it will remain warm and muggy with areas...
KPLC TV
Showdown In The Lake Basketball Classic returns this weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Showdown In The Lake Basketball Classic will be back this weekend for it’s 8th year. 16 boys teams and 16 girls teams will make the trip to the event including local schools like Barbe, St. Louis Catholic, LCCP, Washington Marion, Rosepine, Lagrange, Jennings, and Hamilton Christian. The tournament will take place December 1st-3rd, as a total of 16 games will be played this Thursday alone. The locations for all the games will be at three different schools. The first being Sam Houston High School, as games will be held in their aux and main gyms. The other two locations for the event will then be LCCP as they will host games in their gym, and then of course Hamilton Christian in their gym as well.
KPLC TV
DeQuincy family honors loved one with blessing box
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - In October of last year, Becky Vincent died of a heart attack at just 56 years old. Her daughter Erika Buxton said her mother always had a desire to give and donated throughout her life. “I dreamed there was a storage building and it was called...
$225,000 bond for Sulphur man after 17-month-old child sent to hospital for brain bleed
A Sulphur man has been arrested after a 17-month-old child was sent to the hospital for a brain bleed and skull fracture.
KPLC TV
FEMA announces additional $8M for Hurricane Laura recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $8,649,043 in disaster aid reimbursement for Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy. The funds, which are part of a $15.2 million disaster aid package, have been earmarked for the following:. $2,708,866 to Cameron Parish for building repairs related...
KPLC TV
Two 15-year-olds found with stolen truck and gun in Jennings
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Two 15-year-olds are accused of being in possession of a stolen truck and gun, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies were patrolling West Wood St. near the intersection of South Nichols St. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 when they saw a white GMC truck traveling east on the road that had its lightbar on. The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle as the lightbar was impairing the sight of oncoming vehicles but the truck instead sped up and turned onto South Sumner St.
KPLC TV
McNeese Choir holds “A Seasonal Celebration” concert
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Choirs Program will be holding its winter concert tonight, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. “A Seasonal Celebration” will feature the Concert Chorale, Chamber Singers, and a host of collaborative instrumentalists. The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tritico...
Lake Charles American Press
Potential round two of severe weather on Tuesday
The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office is already giving an early heads up to Southwest Louisiana about the slight risk potential of a storm system moving across the region on Tuesday. All modes of severe weather will be possible, the office reported.
Comments / 0