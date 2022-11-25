The 4th Annual Quarter Auction and Pasta Luncheon will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Arcanum High School Cateria. The pasta luncheon starts at 12:30 p.m. and the auction starts at 2 p.m. The pasta luncheon includes pasta, garlic bread and a dessert for $5. The payper-bid paddle is $5 and an unlimited bid paddle is $50. The A# Boosters want to thank Greenville Federal, Picnic’s Pizza, RJ Warner Insurance, the Dayton Dragons, Modern Impressions, Troutwine’s Auto Sales & Service, the Cincinnati Museum, the Cincinnati Reds, Firehouse Winery, the Cincinnati Zoo for their sponsorship, as well as the many band parents for all their hard work and personal donations. Several big-ticket items in the auction are 4 tickets to The Nutcracker Dayton Ballet, 2 Gold passes to Cedar Point, tickets to the Dayton Dragons, Cincinnati Reds, and more that have been donated and will be up for auction! This event will start the fundraising campaign for the band’s trip to Disney to 2023. This is great fun and also a great way to win some prizes that you can wrap and put under the Christmas tree!

ARCANUM, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO