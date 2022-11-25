Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTUL
Woman arrested after pointing gun at people in north Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested after pointing a gun at two people in a north Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD says it was called to an apartment complex near North Peoria Avenue and East Apache Street Monday just before 2 p.m. for the incident.
Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
Man arrested after family game night takes violent turn
Authorities in Tulsa say a man has been arrested after a family game night turned violent.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Fatal collision in South Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
KTUL
Tulsa police requesting help in identifying person suspected of cashing stolen checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking the public's help in identifying the individual pictured. TPD says this person is suspected of cashing or depositing stolen checks. Anyone who can help in identifying is asked to contact Det. Angel via email at jangel@cityoftulsa.org...
KOKI FOX 23
Burglary investigation leads Tulsa Police arresting four people
TULSA, Okla. — A man accused of stealing from a hamburger restaurant in east Tulsa was arrested after police recognized him on security video, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a media release, TPD said they were investigating a burglary at Freddie’s Hamburgers, near E. 11th St....
KTUL
Owasso police searching for missing man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
News On 6
Tulsa Fire Engine Damaged In Early-Morning Crash
Tulsa firefighters were involved in an early-morning crash near 73rd and Lewis on Tuesday. Officials say Fire Engine 29 was returning from a medical call around 12:30 a.m. when an SUV crashed into the fire truck while trying to turn. Two people in the SUV said they did not want...
Man killed while loading vehicle onto wrecker in Wagoner County
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a man in Wagoner County.
News On 6
Fire Spreads To 3 Tulsa Homes; Crews Deal With Fast-Moving Winds
The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that has spread to three homes near 2811 E 81st Pl. Tulsa firefighters say the fire began at one house, then spread to the other homes and that high winds were a big factor in causing the spread. "Well...
KOCO
Family game night in Tulsa area turns violent
TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in the Tulsa area turned violent. On Saturday, authorities said an officer responded to shots fired. The family told police they were playing Monopoly and drinking alcohol when a fight broke out between a stepfather and his stepson. The two men then...
Tulsa Man Arrested In Arizona For Transporting Drugs, Deputies Say
A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after deputies found dozens of pounds of meth and fentanyl on him. Yavapai County deputies said 33-year-old Ryan Ellman started acting nervous during a traffic stop and their K-9 alerted deputies to the drugs. They searched his trunk and found 53 pounds of...
Muskogee Tow Truck Driver Hit, Killed In Wagoner County
A Muskogee tow truck driver was hit and killed while loading a car onto a wrecker on Nov. 26, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The victim, identified as 31-year-old John Mills, leaves behind a wife and young child. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating why the driver left...
Glenpool police investigate fatal stabbing
Police say 27-year-old Richard Harris was arrested at the scene after someone reported a stabbing around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police find missing 10-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police found a missing girl on Nov. 27 after she was reported missing earlier in the day, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. On Sunday, police said a 10-year-old girl was missing and was last seen around 10:45 a.m. walking in the area of E. 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man arrested in Arizona, 53 pounds of meth, 120,000 fentanyl pills and more confiscated
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) conducted a traffic stop and found a large amount of drugs in the car he was driving, according to the YCSO. In a YCSO Facebook post, they said they conducted...
KOKI FOX 23
Catoosa and Tulsa Police remind public of safe exchange zones
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Catoosa Police Department and the Tulsa Police Departments are warning people to stay safe while shopping this Christmas. Both departments are reminding people that they have safe exchange zones which can the public can use when buying and selling items. Police in Catoosa said they...
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool late Friday night. Officers say they were called to the scene near South Elwood Avenue and East 141st Street around 11:30 p.m., and found the victim, 29-year-old Roy Baker, unresponsive. Another...
TPD reminds people to not store guns in cars, shares gun storage tips
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is sharing gun storage tips as well as reminding people not to store guns in their cars. In a social media post, TPD said Tulsans reported about 40 guns a month were stolen from their cars. Half of those thefts were from someone breaking into the car by force and the other half occurred while the car was unlocked.
KTUL
Mom arrested, accused of firing shot admitting she was upset she couldn't 'see her kids'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman accused of firing shots at a home. Around 10 a.m. Friday, a caller reported shots fired near Pine and Peoria. The caller stated that Quinteisha Rice was driving a white Chevy Impala and fired a shot at them. Gilcrease Division...
