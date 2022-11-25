ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Fatal collision in South Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
KOKI FOX 23

Burglary investigation leads Tulsa Police arresting four people

TULSA, Okla. — A man accused of stealing from a hamburger restaurant in east Tulsa was arrested after police recognized him on security video, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a media release, TPD said they were investigating a burglary at Freddie’s Hamburgers, near E. 11th St....
KTUL

Owasso police searching for missing man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is searching for a man last seen on Nov. 15. Officer's say they were requested by John Falkenstein's family to perform a welfare check after no one had heard from him. Falkenstein has medical issues and his family is concerned for his safety.
News On 6

Tulsa Fire Engine Damaged In Early-Morning Crash

Tulsa firefighters were involved in an early-morning crash near 73rd and Lewis on Tuesday. Officials say Fire Engine 29 was returning from a medical call around 12:30 a.m. when an SUV crashed into the fire truck while trying to turn. Two people in the SUV said they did not want...
News On 6

Fire Spreads To 3 Tulsa Homes; Crews Deal With Fast-Moving Winds

The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that has spread to three homes near 2811 E 81st Pl. Tulsa firefighters say the fire began at one house, then spread to the other homes and that high winds were a big factor in causing the spread. "Well...
KOCO

Family game night in Tulsa area turns violent

TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in the Tulsa area turned violent. On Saturday, authorities said an officer responded to shots fired. The family told police they were playing Monopoly and drinking alcohol when a fight broke out between a stepfather and his stepson. The two men then...
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police find missing 10-year-old girl

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police found a missing girl on Nov. 27 after she was reported missing earlier in the day, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. On Sunday, police said a 10-year-old girl was missing and was last seen around 10:45 a.m. walking in the area of E. 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave.
KOKI FOX 23

Catoosa and Tulsa Police remind public of safe exchange zones

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Catoosa Police Department and the Tulsa Police Departments are warning people to stay safe while shopping this Christmas. Both departments are reminding people that they have safe exchange zones which can the public can use when buying and selling items. Police in Catoosa said they...
KTUL

Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool late Friday night. Officers say they were called to the scene near South Elwood Avenue and East 141st Street around 11:30 p.m., and found the victim, 29-year-old Roy Baker, unresponsive. Another...
KRMG

TPD reminds people to not store guns in cars, shares gun storage tips

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is sharing gun storage tips as well as reminding people not to store guns in their cars. In a social media post, TPD said Tulsans reported about 40 guns a month were stolen from their cars. Half of those thefts were from someone breaking into the car by force and the other half occurred while the car was unlocked.
