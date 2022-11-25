ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Fifa bans fans from dressing as crusaders at England versus USA match

By Benjamin Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Supporters have been barred from dressing as crusaders at England’s World Cup clash with the USA in Qatar.

Fans dressed in chainmail while carrying plastic swords and shields with the St George cross have been told they will not be allowed to enter Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha , according to The Times

The newspaper quoted Fifa as saying: “Crusader costumers in the Arab context can be offensive against Muslims.”

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out also advised fans against wearing fancy-dress costumes representing knights or crusaders, which recall the religious wars Christians waged against Muslims during the Middle Ages.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “We would advise fans who are attending Fifa World Cup matches that certain attire, such as fancy-dress costumes representing knights or crusaders, may not be welcomed in Qatar and other Islamic countries.

“Foreign Office travel advice issued before the tournament expressed that fans should familiarise themselves with local customs, and we would encourage fans to take this approach.”

A video shared on Twitter showed two fans clad in crusader costumes seemingly being turned away from entry to a Qatari stadium by security staff.

It comes after Fifa gave the go-ahead for rainbow-coloured bucket hats and flags inside the stadium as England and Wales prepare for their second games at the tournament.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the governing body has confirmed fans will be allowed to enter with the items for the clash with Iran after they confiscated them ahead of Wales’ 1-1 draw with the USA.

The FAW urged Fifa to stick to their message that “everybody will be welcome” in Qatar during the tournament after the first week was marred by its handling of LGBTQ+ symbols.

Temperatures could reach up to hit 29C when Wales play Iran at 1pm local time, 10am UK time, at the 40,000-capacity Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha.

England will look to build on their 6-2 win against Iran when they travel to Al Bayt Stadium.

A win will seal the Three Lions’ place in the knockout stages.

Temperatures could be around 25C when the game kicks off at 10pm local time, 7pm in the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
The Independent

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early. But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given. Aboubakar enjoyed...
The Independent

US team’s World Cup win over Iran sparks online elation

The US men’s soccer team’s 1-0 victory in their must-win World Cup game against Iran, that saw them advance in the tournament, sparked online elation.The US side got the three points it needed to finish behind England in Group B thanks to a Christian Pulisic goal, and will now play the Netherlands in the last 16 on Saturday.Pulisic had to eventually leave the game with an injury sustained in a clash with the Iranian goalkeeper as he forced the ball into the back of the net in the first half and was hospitalised as a precaution with an abdominal...
The Independent

I’ll play for Wales ‘as long as I’m wanted’ – Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale insisted he would carry on playing for Wales as he surveyed the wreckage of the Dragons’ miserable World Cup campaign.Wales’ first World Cup since 1958 ended in devastating fashion as neighbours England strolled to a 3-0 victory at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.Robert Page’s side finished bottom of Group B with one point from three games – a 1-1 draw with the United States preceding a 2-0 defeat to Iran.Skipper Bale, who pushed away a cameraman at the final whistle who got too close to him, told the BBC: “Everyone’s disappointed but we’re all proud of what we’ve...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Lionel Messi and Argentina

Two-time winners Argentina and Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark have significant work to do to avoid early exits going into another crunch day of World Cup action.Poland, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Australia and Tunisia also retain ambitions of reaching the knockout stages as Groups C and D draw to conclusions, with reigning champions France the only nation to have already sealed progression.England, meanwhile, are looking forward to a clash with Senegal after emphatically booking a last-16 spot with a thumping 3-0 win which sent home neighbours Wales.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the latest talking points in Qatar.Messi end...
The Independent

On this day in 2004 – Olympic rowing champion Matthew Pinsent retires from sport

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Matthew Pinsent announced his retirement from rowing on this day in 2004, three months after his final triumph in Athens in the coxless fours.Pinsent, then 34, said he had lost his desire to train since securing his fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in the summer.“After Sydney I was happy to throw myself into a four-year campaign. After Athens it has been different, I think my body knows it is done,” said Pinsent.“I always said I would retire after Athens and so it has proved. I will be cheering you on from the beer tent, perhaps...
The Independent

Voices: Win or lose, nothing beats the age old tradition of booing the English

It’s a bitterly cold November night but my local Cardiff pub is rammed, full to the brim with Welsh fans, the smell of hot anticipation and mild BO fills the air. Like everyone else, I’m here to watch the most nerve-wracking sporting match of the year. Wales vs England - lions vs dragons.  I’m not what you would call a traditional football fan, or even a fan at all. But it’s a must when it comes to England.After all, this was never just a game of football. This was about a centuries old rivalry. Seeking revenge for the murder of...
The Independent

Iranian authorities release two former national team football players after protest arrests

Iranian officials have released two former members of the national football team after they were arrested in connection with protests in the country earlier this month.Retired goalkeeper Parviz Boroumand was arrested for allegedly participating in protests in Tehran and was accused of damaging property.Voria Ghafouri was arrested for allegedly “insulting the national soccer team and propagandising against the government,” according to reports.Both men were released just hours before Iran was beaten 1-0 by the US at the World Cup to go crashing out of the tournament in Qatar. Iranian authorities gave no explanation for the release, according to The...
The Independent

William tells Wales ‘be very proud’ for playing World Cup with ‘heart’

The Prince of Wales has told the nation’s football team to be “very proud” for playing with “heart” throughout the World Cup after their loss to England.William and the Princess of Wales’s official Twitter page posted the message congratulating the team for reaching the tournament for the first time since 1958.“@Cymru , be very proud. First World Cup since ’58. This tournament you’ve played with heart and pride. Looking forward to seeing you at Euro 2024!” the message read.The prince earlier took a neutral stance in a social media post about the crunch game in Qatar, after previously saying he...
The Independent

Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and then crashed into the goalkeeper in a collision that sent the American star to the hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup.More than an hour later, he contacted his teammates by FaceTime to join the celebration. His 38th-minute goal held up, and the United States beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in their politically charged rematch to advance to the World Cup's knockout stage.“Every single player is ready to lay their body on the line to make sure this team is successful,” United States midfielder...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate turns focus to knockout stage after England brush aside Wales

Gareth Southgate said the “big business starts now” after Marcus Rashford’s brace helped England reach the World Cup knockout phase with a comprehensive victory against Wales.The 104th meeting of the old rivals ended with last year’s European Championship runners-up wrapping up top spot in Group B on Tuesday evening at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.Rashford’s brilliant free-kick and fizzing strike came either side of Phil Foden’s goal in Tuesday’s 3-0 triumph against Wales, who head home as England gear up for the last 16.Their reward for topping the group is a clash with Senegal on Sunday and alcohol-free celebrations in...
The Independent

‘U-S-A! U-S-A!’: Joe Biden rushes back on stage to announce World Cup victory

Joe Biden rushed back to reclaim his stage in Michigan to announce the USA's victory over Iran."'U-S-A! U-S-A," the president said while fist-pumping at the political event, adding "That's a big game, man."An excited Biden continued to say: "When I spoke to the coach and the players, I said, 'You can do this.' They went 'eh.' They did it, God love 'em. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear."The states beat Iran 1-0 to progress to the Round of 16 in World Cup 2022 and will face the Netherlands on 3 December. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup 2022: England take the knee before Group B clash with USAJoe Biden gives blunt response when quizzed on Trump meeting Nick FuentesJoe Biden dogged by technical problems in awkward Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade call
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Christian Pulisic confident he will be fit for Netherlands clash despite injury

United States star Christian Pulisic is confident he will be fit to face the Netherlands after sustaining a pelvic injury while firing his country into the last 16 of the World Cup.Chelsea forward Pulisic claimed the only goal in Tuesday evening’s winner-takes-all Group B clash with Iran in Doha.The 24-year-old was hurt scoring the decisive 38th-minute strike after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and did not return for the second half at Al Thumama Stadium.UPDATE: #USMNT forward Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/abZcjU6tco— U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November...
The Independent

Leicester one of first cities in UK with no ethnic group majority, Census shows

Leicester, Luton and Birmingham are among the areas of England where people identifying as white now form a minority of the population, census data shows.And Leicester is one of the first cities in the UK with no ethnic majority group.Data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) revealed 41 per cent of the city of Leicester described themselves as white, which is the lowest of any UK city.It’s down from the 2011 census, when 51 per cent of the city described themselves as white.In the census, a total of 14 local authorities recorded more than half of their usual residents...
The Independent

Increasing number of nurses join UK register from ‘red list’ countries

Health and care employers have been urged to follow ethical recruitment guidelines after it emerged that more than 2,000 nurses have come to work in the UK from so-called red list recruitment countries.New figures from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) show that a record 771,445 nurses and midwives are now registered with the regulator – an increase of 13,144 between April and September.The NMC said the growth in the number of professionals on the register is partly being driven by the number of nurses who trained overseas.It said that 11,496 international professionals joined the NMC register for the first...
The Independent

The Independent

946K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy