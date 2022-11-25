Read full article on original website
HHS & HHHS are getting ready for Wheeling
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both Huntington High and Herbert Hoover have the Patriots standing in their way of a state title. The Huskies play Independence on Friday night from Wheeling while HHS takes on Parkersburg South. WSAZ Sports stopped by both teams’ practices Monday afternoon.
Crumbl Cookies anticipates opening location in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cookie lovers prepare your taste buds. Crumbl Cookies confirms it anticipates opening a location in Charleston, West Virginia in February of 2023. The company says it posts a list of locations that are opening on its LinkedIn account and our region made the list. However,...
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the all-time great players in West Virginia University women’s basketball history has died. Donna Abbott, a star for the Mountaineers from 1989-92 who led Huntington East High to a 1987 state title and was a two-time all-state performer, died Sunday night in Huntington. She was 52.
Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
Meet the Man on the Cover of Charleston West Virginia’s Visitor’s Guide
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We had the chance to sit down with the “Appalachian Music Man,” Aristotle Jones. Jones is the new face on the cover of the official Charleston visitor’s guide and a talented musician. Those who call West Virginia home, would be happy to...
Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
Former Charleston mayor Danny Jones to close his barbecue restaurant at end of year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Danny Jones, who retired from public office as the longest serving mayor of Charleston, will be giving up the title of restaurateur at the end of the year. Jones announced that he will close Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street at the end of the...
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re having problems with mowing, landscaping and lawn care, it might be time to call in the experts. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the services they offer. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
Huntington advances to title game while Hurricane falls on the road
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High exacted revenge from the 2021 Class AAA state title game by beating Martinsburg Saturday afternoon in the 2022 semi-finals 28-21. They will play Parkersburg South next Saturday at noon as they defeated Hurricane 58-27. This story will be updated.
Project underway to revitalize Ironton Riverfront
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The city of Ironton has major development projects in the works with the goal of revitalizing the area. The projects include paving the roadways and a makeover to the riverfront to make it an attraction in our region. Among several projects in the works, Ironton Mayor...
Car strikes building in Hurricane
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — A vehicle struck a building Monday morning in Hurricane after police said the driver reported she accidentally lifted her foot and hit the gas instead of the brake. Police said the incident happened Monday morning off Putnam Avenue behind the John Henson Senior Center. Pictures...
New bank opening Friday in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — This Friday, December 2, 2022, the Beckley Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand-opening ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a new bank coming to the area. A new Pioneer Community Bank will be opening on 1901 Harper Road, Beckley, WV. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 A.M. followed by […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Windswept day to impact travel
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Sunday morning the overnight shower pattern has quickly moved on with the sun breaking through in time for church goers heading to Advent services or the start of the long trip back home after the Thanksgiving holiday. But lurking in the heavens is a ribbon of strong winds that is soon to be sucked down to the ground.
This Huge Flea Market in West Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals you can find when you go.
Man charged in connection with setting wildfires
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with setting a wildfire in Wayne County, West Virginia, earlier this month. Robert Pelfrey faces two counts of setting fires to lands. Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a wildfire, according...
Robbery reported at Beckley Travel Plaza
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police is searching for a man accused of stealing money from an ATM machine at the Beckley Travel Plaza. On Sunday, Nov. 27 around 9:15 p.m. an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority, Beckley Travel Plaza, reported the robbery.
Dispatchers: Police investigating after body found in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in Huntington. The body was reported about 2:45 p.m. near the Dollar General along Norway Avenue, according to Cabell County dispatchers. Members of the Huntington Police Department are currently on scene. Chief Deputy Phil Watkins said...
Neighbors share water utility service concerns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The water that comes out of Marjie Truman’s faucet concerns her. She said she never knows when it could go off, and recently the problem’s gotten worse. “It still has a kind of weird smell to it,” Truman said. ”The past three and...
Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
