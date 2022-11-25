ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbar, WV

WSAZ

HHS & HHHS are getting ready for Wheeling

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Both Huntington High and Herbert Hoover have the Patriots standing in their way of a state title. The Huskies play Independence on Friday night from Wheeling while HHS takes on Parkersburg South. WSAZ Sports stopped by both teams’ practices Monday afternoon.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crumbl Cookies anticipates opening location in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cookie lovers prepare your taste buds. Crumbl Cookies confirms it anticipates opening a location in Charleston, West Virginia in February of 2023. The company says it posts a list of locations that are opening on its LinkedIn account and our region made the list. However,...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the all-time great players in West Virginia University women’s basketball history has died. Donna Abbott, a star for the Mountaineers from 1989-92 who led Huntington East High to a 1987 state title and was a two-time all-state performer, died Sunday night in Huntington. She was 52.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WSAZ

Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re having problems with mowing, landscaping and lawn care, it might be time to call in the experts. Brown Landscape Management stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the services they offer. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Project underway to revitalize Ironton Riverfront

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The city of Ironton has major development projects in the works with the goal of revitalizing the area. The projects include paving the roadways and a makeover to the riverfront to make it an attraction in our region. Among several projects in the works, Ironton Mayor...
IRONTON, OH
wchstv.com

Car strikes building in Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — A vehicle struck a building Monday morning in Hurricane after police said the driver reported she accidentally lifted her foot and hit the gas instead of the brake. Police said the incident happened Monday morning off Putnam Avenue behind the John Henson Senior Center. Pictures...
HURRICANE, WV
WVNS

New bank opening Friday in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — This Friday, December 2, 2022, the Beckley Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand-opening ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a new bank coming to the area. A new Pioneer Community Bank will be opening on 1901 Harper Road, Beckley, WV. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10 A.M. followed by […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Windswept day to impact travel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Sunday morning the overnight shower pattern has quickly moved on with the sun breaking through in time for church goers heading to Advent services or the start of the long trip back home after the Thanksgiving holiday. But lurking in the heavens is a ribbon of strong winds that is soon to be sucked down to the ground.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man charged in connection with setting wildfires

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with setting a wildfire in Wayne County, West Virginia, earlier this month. Robert Pelfrey faces two counts of setting fires to lands. Multiple eyewitnesses told investigators they heard Pelfrey say he was going to ignite a wildfire, according...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Robbery reported at Beckley Travel Plaza

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police is searching for a man accused of stealing money from an ATM machine at the Beckley Travel Plaza. On Sunday, Nov. 27 around 9:15 p.m. an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority, Beckley Travel Plaza, reported the robbery.
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: Police investigating after body found in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in Huntington. The body was reported about 2:45 p.m. near the Dollar General along Norway Avenue, according to Cabell County dispatchers. Members of the Huntington Police Department are currently on scene. Chief Deputy Phil Watkins said...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Neighbors share water utility service concerns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The water that comes out of Marjie Truman’s faucet concerns her. She said she never knows when it could go off, and recently the problem’s gotten worse. “It still has a kind of weird smell to it,” Truman said. ”The past three and...
WOWK 13 News

Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV

