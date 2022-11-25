Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Joanie's in Murfreesboro To Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants
MURFREESBORO, TN – Local restaurant Joanie’s will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early December. Joanie’s is on the historic Rutherford County Square in Murfreesboro. America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR...
ucbjournal.com
Utrust awards grant to honor Fry
Grant allows Fry to choose up to $4,000 in projects to fund. Putnam County - The ROTC program at Cookeville High School has been awarded a $4,000 grant from Utrust in recognition of Dawn Fry, Vice-Chair of the Putnam County School Board, in honor of her service on the Utrust Board of Trustees. Cookeville High School JROTC received these funds as a scholarship in honor of former 15-year-old cadet Olivia Taylor, a sophomore at Upperman High School.
Manchester Christmas Parade Float Winners
The Manchester Christmas Parade was held on Sunday after being postponed on Saturday due to weather. Floats were judged on originality, effort, and theme as it pertained to the theme of the parade. Floats were placed into one of two categories depending on the length of the entry. Regular floats were entries 20 feet or shorter in length. Large floats were entries over 20 feet in length.
Fishermen Collect Toys and Money for Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation
The 2022 Black Friday fishing tournament was a huge success. South Central Tennessee Bass Masters and Tims Ford Winter Series hosted the event with the help of the Coffee County Youth Bass Club. Many members from Tennessee Bass Nation High Schools and members from Weekend Warriors made up a good...
smithcountyinsider.com
Carthage Christmas Parade and Hometown Christmas events draw a crowd to Main Street
Many came out to enjoy shopping, entertainment and the Carthage Christmas Parade on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Several downtown businesses had special hours for Hometown Christmas. Local musicians performed on the steps of the Historic Smith County Courthouse and the Lion’s Club hosted the annual Carthage Christmas Parade. After two years of sparse crowds due to COVID, the street bustled with holiday cheer.
County Unemployment Rates Rise in Tennessee
According to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine counties recorded unemployment rates below 5%, while the remaining six counties had rates at or over that threshold. Locally, Bedford County’s unemployment rate for October went up to 3.5% after 3.1% in September. Coffee Co.’s rate...
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee and Rutherford County Ranked in the Middle of the List for EV Charging Station Availability
(Rutherford County, TN) In just a matter of years, electric vehicles have emerged as being part of the clear future of the automotive industry. A recent analysis found that Tennessee has a total of 1,647 electric vehicle chargers – or 23.9 for every 100,000 residents, compared to 39-chargers for every 100,000 residents nationally. The number of 23.9 chargers for every 100-thousand residents places Tennessee in the number 27-position on the “States With the Most Alternative Fueling Stations” list when looking at charging station availability across the U.S.
Dolly Parton Reveals Her Plans for Downtown Nashville Tourist Spot
With all the top names in country music opening or owning establishments in downtown Nashville, Dolly Parton hopes to soon leave her stamp as well. But her plans don’t include a typical honky tonk. “I’m going to have a museum here (in Nashville) pretty soon, within the next couple...
ucbjournal.com
Hope Center opens new location
Pictured above from l. to r.: Karlyn Reel, Wesley Adkins, DK Hall, Daw Fry, Crystal Young, Lynn Taylor, Emily Bohannon and Gina Padgett. Adoption service places children with loving families in Christian households. Cookeville – Hope Center recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location with a ribbon cutting....
smithcountyinsider.com
Ms. Lynn Granstaff
Ms. Lynn Granstaff, age 81 of South Carthage, died Sunday morning, November 27 at Smith County Health and Rehab. She is survived by: children, Cathy Moore and husband Brian, Dan Slagle and wife Georgia of Macon, Georgia, James Slagle of Wisconsin. Ms. Granstaff will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services....
matadornetwork.com
The 8 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Nashville
Barbecue isn’t a monolith. The styles of this iconic American cuisine vary depending on where you are in the country. Memphis is about smoked pork, hot wings (served with a sweet, sticky sauce), and barbecue spaghetti (the dish was a favorite of local favorite son Elvis Presley). Texas-style barbecue is about cooking low and slow. Texans will throw a variety of meats on the fire, but brisket is the Lone Star specialty. The sauce served on meats smoked in North Carolina barbecue pits is more vinegar-y than sweet. The best BBQ in Nashville rarely shows up on these lists of the best barbecue in America — but maybe that should change.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
smithcountyinsider.com
Spammers are targeting Facebook users in Smith County
Local groups on Facebook have become bombarded with ‘spammers’ posting false information in an attempt to deceive users into sharing. Public groups such as ‘Gordonsville, Tennessee Yard Sale’ have been hit especially hard in recent weeks by bad actors stooping to new lows with posts of missing children or elderly persons who aren’t actually missing — at least not in Smith County.
WKRN
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10. Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar …. Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Legend Custom Home in College Grove, TN Hits Market for $3.79M
The Estate in College Grove is a luxurious home designed with effortless flows for an ideal entertainment now available for sale. This home located at 7231 Shagbark Ln, College Grove, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 6,266 square feet of living spaces. Call Grant Leaver – Century 21 Wright Realty (615 895-9710, 931 628-2909) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in College Grove.
budgettravel.com
4 Star Nashville Hotel - $108
Minutes from the airport and downtown Nashville, this Provenance Hotels hideaway is a conveniently located home base for style, comfort and warm Southern hospitality. Stay for two in a deluxe king room, deluxe double-queen room, premium king room, or premium double-queen room. Kids 16 or younger stay free. $10.93 Daily...
smithcountyinsider.com
Mr. Jonny Courtney
Mr. Jonny Courtney, age 58 of Hogans Creek, died Friday evening, November 25 at Skyline Medical Center in Madison. He is survived by: sons, Cory Courtney of Hartsville, Michael Bane of Carthage, Joseph Sebers of Elmwood; siblings, Gene Courtney of Indiana, Benny Courtney and wife Debra of Carthage, Shirley English and husband Richard of Lebanon, Sam Sage and wife Lori of Carthage; 5 grandchildren.
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmaker wants handgun carry permits for cities like Nashville, Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for handgun carry permits in the state's most populous cities. Last year, Governor Bill Lee and the state legislature passed a permitless carry law for those 21 years of age or older as well as those 18 years of age or older who are active military.
WKRN
Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee
A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Overdose response program expands in Middle Tennessee. A program focused on tackling the drug overdose epidemic is expanding in Middle Tennessee. Suspects use ‘Cash Cash Scam’ to steal $10K from …. Detectives are looking...
Who was on the Nashville Nine last year? Take a look at the historic properties at risk of demolition
Before the new Nashville Nine list comes out, here is a refresher of the 2021 list and why those properties made the list.
