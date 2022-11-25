Read full article on original website
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He’ll Quit Rapping If Someone Buys His Hard Drive for $100 Million
If you have deep pockets, you could own YoungBoy Never Broke Again's music catalog and help him retire. Recently, the Louisiana rapper announced that he will quit rapping if someone buys his hard drive for $100 million. On Friday (Nov. 23), NBA YoungBoy shared a photo on his Instagram Story...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse
Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
AOL Corp
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
‘I Got More Money Than You’: Shaquille O’Neal Shuts Down Kanye West After the Rapper Criticized His Business Deals
Kanye West, or Ye, barked up the wrong tree when he tried to call out Shaquille O’Neal on Twitter. The NBA star clapped back at Kanye after the rapper brought attention to his business deals. After being banned from Instagram, Kanye has taken his social media rants to Twitter,...
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
musictimes.com
Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged
A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers
Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
BET
Lauren London Shares Her 'L.A. Love Story' + Reveals Nipsey Hussle’s Motto That She Keeps Close To Her Heart!
For some, Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood. For Lauren London, L.A. is more than a place where dreams are made. It's where she grew up, where she met and fell in love with the late Nipsey Hussle, and where she continues to raise her children. Her love for...
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
In front of thousands, T.I. and son Domani bond with live performance
The halftime show at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23 was a special one. T.I., King of South and the face of the Trap Music brand, T.I. ran onto the court and gave over 18,000 fans one of the better five-minute medleys of hits you’ll hear in hip-hop.
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Dives Deeper Into The Murder Of New Orleans Rapper Magnolia Shorty
'Hip Hop Homicides' host Van Lathan visits Magnolia Shorty's sister, who tells him about Carl Bridgewater and her life insurance policy.
Alleged Witness To Takeoff’s Fatal Shooting Says Rapper Was Trying To Mediate Argument In Last Moments
An alleged bystander who was present at the Houston bowling alley where Takeoff was fatally shot said the rapper and Quavo were trying to “be the mediator” before gunfire rang out, RadarOnline.com has learned. The woman, who refused to identify herself, called in for a short interview with YouTube host Storm Monroe. She confirmed RadarOnline.com’s report that the shooting that went down was NOT over a game of dice.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Monday, Takeoff and Quavo were hanging out at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. Sources told us that the Migos rapper stepped outside the venue around...
Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke's Murder Recalls The Rapper's Last Words
It's been nearly three years since he passed away.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Reveals He Didn’t Want Joint Quando Rondo Project 3860 to Drop
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has released a statement disapproving of his new joint mixtape with Quando Rondo. This morning (Nov. 25), NBA YoungBoy took to his recently resurrected Instagram to share a message where he distances himself from he and Quando Rondo's new joint project 3860 that dropped today. "I...
XXL Mag
