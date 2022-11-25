Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Allen’s Art Collection Sells for $1.5 Billion at Christie’s, the Biggest Sale in Art Market History
Well, that was fast. Just six months ago, the art amassed by warring exes Harry and Linda Macklowe set a record for a single collection sold at auction, raking in $922 million at Sotheby’s. That milestone was eviscerated last night when the late Paul G. Allen’s trove topped $1.5 billion at the house’s crosstown rival, Christie’s. Even with high expectations—the late Microsoft cofounder’s collection was known to have numerous masterpieces in immaculate condition, and the uncertain economy has big spenders looking for safe bets—the sum was staggering. (All of the estate’s proceeds are pledged to charity.) Five of the paintings on offer...
New Van Gogh exhibition offers art lovers immersive experience
An interactive exhibition celebrating the work of Vincent Van Gogh has opened at a church in Belfast.The award-winning 360-degree digital art experience will be based at Carlisle Memorial Church until late February.Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience invites visitors to step into more than 300 of the artist’s sketches, drawings and paintings by using floor-to-ceiling digital projections in an expansive, two-storey central area.It also includes hands-on drawing activities and virtual reality experiences in separate galleries within the 10,000 square foot area.The exhibition about the life of the Dutch post-impressionist painter premiered in a cathedral in Naples, Italy, in November 2018.Since then,...
architecturaldigest.com
From Iconic Photographs to Magazine Covers, Fine Art America Can Majorly Upgrade Your Wall Art
While amassing a collection of art may seem like a goal reserved for the future, Fine Art America makes museum-worthy pieces readily available now. Jaw-dropping wall art, tapestries, and decor are sourced from millions of independent creators and world-renowned artists alike. Explore creations based on different styles and rooms, or search by specific artists or celebrities, like the Norman Rockwell collection or decade-defying images of icons like Frank Sinatra. You can even peruse the archives from timeless publications under brands like Condé Nast. Fine Art America demonstrates how art has the ability to transform the mood and overall feel of your home—and how everyone should have access to it.
British Museum works to restore ‘rare and complex’ Michelangelo drawing
16th-century work Epifania is one of only two existing cartoons by the Italian master
Top Speed
Straight From The Art: The Automotive Art Marketplace Remains An Enthusiast's Wonderland
Why did Vincent’s van go? Erm, because it had enough horses... While that certainly ain’t the genius artist’s link to the aftermarket industry, there’s a point to the Dad poke I think. This here’s a brief look into what’s going down in the automotive art marketplace - a wonderland that's often overlooked, but remains a truly exciting enthusiast space with direct and not-so-evident links to the car design world as well.
crimereads.com
The Art of the Cozy Mystery: Six Cozy Mysteries Featuring an Art Theme
One of the elements in cozies that can be lots of fun for authors to create is the main character’s occupation. As you peruse titles you find the genre offers bakers, librarians, booksellers, crafters, teachers, pet shop owners, chefs, and the list goes on. The challenge for me in creating the Paint by Murder mysteries was finding something unique and entertaining for my character to do when she wasn’t busy chasing clues to solve murders.
theartofdesignmagazine.com
TIMELESS WORKS OF ART
Masters of their trade have at all times on behalf of representative personalities, but also for collectors and enthusiasts created products of supreme perfection, unique in design, technology and execution. This tradition is taken up by the work of art Phoenix, an ancient Egyptian mythological symbol of immortality in the...
This New Coffee Table Book Chronicles the Evolution of the Iconic Cartier Tank Watch
The enduring appeal of the Cartier Tank is such that there are monographs consistently dedicated to the classic timepiece. The latest is a fully revised collectible edition of The Cartier Tank Watch by Franco Cologni. The new coffee table book builds upon the first edition that was published by Flammarion in 1998. Set to be released in February 2023, the fourth edition charts the evolution of the Tank over the past century with previously unpublished photos, extensive archival documents and a new chapter covering modern models released after 2017. Considered a true icon of contemporary watchmaking, the Tank was unveiled by Louis...
eastcityart.com
Vermeer’s Secrets at the National Gallery of Art
I always enjoyed teaching Vermeer in the art survey courses I taught for many years. Although not a specialist in this area of art history, and perhaps because of that, I felt free to wax heartily on the delicacy of his vision, on how different he was from his peers in the Netherlands in the mid-seventeenth century—not only in the way he presented his genre subjects, but specifically in his technique. I always spoke about the extraordinary finesse of his luminous surfaces, and his achievement in the small number of surviving works of an expressive eloquence, of what might be called a visual poetry unmatched by his contemporaries.
Comments / 0