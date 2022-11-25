Phil Knight Legacy: Purdue basketball takes down West Virginia with late run

PORTLAND, Oregon - Purdue led Thursday night's Thanksgiving matchup against West Virginia from start to finish but the Mountaineers never went away.

That was until the 24th-ranked Boilermakers delivered the knockout punch.

West Virginia closed within four points with 5:30 to play but Purdue answered with an 8-0 run to post an 80-68 victory in the Phil Knight Legacy at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Braden Smith's 3-pointer and the freshman followed with a big hustle play and Mason Gillis contributed three points to finally create separation. Zach Edey led the way with 24 points and 12 rebounds but the play of Smith, Gillis and Ethan Morton's career-high nine assists put the Boilermakers over the top.

How it happened: Whatever script the Boilermakers put together worked to perfection. Purdue sprinted to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes, pounding the ball inside to Zach Edey and establishing the 7-foot-4 junior. The Mountaineers climbed with four, but the Boilermakers regained control by going to the line, including Edey hitting four straight and the big man dunked off a pass from Morton. The advantage stayed in the 8 to 13 point range until West Virginia scored five straight points before halftime, pulling within 40-32 but Gills drained a 3-pointer from the corner – from a Morton baseline pass – increasing the margin to 43-32 at halftime. West Virginia brought more pressure and ramped up the defensive intensity, forcing more turnovers in the second half but Purdue was able to weather the run. Brandon Newman's 3-pointer stopped a short Mountaineer run and Trey Kaufman-Renn's layup pushed the advantage to 57-43 with 11:43 to play. But Kedrian Johnson's 3-pointer brought the Mountaineers within 66-62 before the Boilermakers pulled away.

Why it happened: Prior to Thursday, Purdue was shooting 28% from 3-point range during its first three games but made 5 of 11 in the first half, including a pair from Gillis. David Jenkins, Fletcher Loyer and Brandon Newman also hit 3-pointers and the Boilermakers finished 8 of 17 from beyond the arc. While Purdue found its shooting touch, the Mountaineers made just 2 of 15 from beyond the arc in the first half and were 5 of 22 for the game. Purdue’s frontline of Edey, Gillis, Caleb Furst and Kaufman-Renn also controlled the inside, combining for 49 points. The Boilermakers also overcame 18 turnovers, including 10 in the second half but trumped the mistakes by hitting 16 straight free throws to start the game and finished 24 of 28. Edey made his first 10 free throws before missing two straight.

"Average game," Purdue coach Matt Painter said about Edey, who also committed six turnovers. "Really good player, one of the best players in the country. If you get 24 and 12 and you have an average game, that’s pretty cool. He’s a weapon."

What it means: The Boilermakers will face No. 6 Gonzaga, which defeated Portland State, in Friday night’s semifinals at 11:30 p.m. (ESPN). Duke and Xavier also won to advance to Friday’s semifinals. Purdue will play in the Moda Center on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Phil Knight Legacy: Purdue basketball takes down West Virginia with late run