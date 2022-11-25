ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbourville, KY

wymt.com

DQ Roundball Previews: Clay County Tigers

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Tigers bring another season of experience to the table in 2022-23. After a rocky road last season, the Tigers look to compete in the 49th District. ”We’ve got...most of those kids are back this year and we’ve got the makings of a really...
MANCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

DQ Roundball Preview: Leslie County Lady Eagles

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Lady Eagles return some major pieces in 2022-23. Larry Sparks and company made a run to the 14th Region Semifinals last season and return some players out due to injury. ”We did a lot of good things,” Sparks said. “We lost one good...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

WATCH: DQ Girls Roundball Preview Top 10 Special

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday marks the beginning of a new basketball season!. With a new season, comes another set of WYMT Roundball Preview Specials. Ladies take the stage first. Check out the full special in the playlist above.
wymt.com

Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Bracken Castle

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bracken Castle is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Castle is a Senior at Whitley County High School. Bracken has played Varsity Football for four years and was a Freshman All-American football player. Castle is also a member of the Bass Fishing team. He is a volunteer...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Elizabeth Cope

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Elizabeth Cope is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Cope is a Senior at Harlan County High School. She has a 4.0 GPA. Elizabeth is the Vice President of the National Honor Society, and she is a member of the Beta Club and the Spanish Honor Society.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hyden is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Dolly Parton look-alive contest!. A post on the city’s Facebook page said people who dress up as the country music icon should go to City Hall before the Parade of Lights. Hyden’s Christmas...
HYDEN, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians continue cleaning up flood damage four months later

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of progress has been made since the historic flooding on July 28, and there is still plenty to do. “We’re in the clean-up phase, getting a fill back in and maybe just dressing everything up to where I can get back to grooming, cutting the grass and stuff like that,” Breathitt County native Drewey Lee Jones said.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Late showers usher cold weather back in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to see plenty of cold air moving into the region behind our latest front. Temperatures look to continue their rollercoaster ride through the rest of this week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We are continuing to watch a cold front move into the region as...
wymt.com

One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was killed in a crash early Monday in Letcher County. Officials said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just south of the Blackey community. We were told the driver, 22-year-old Matthew Bailey, left the road, flipped several times and was...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Temps soar and winds roar ahead of major cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks, the next 36 hours are going to be active, so buckle up and get ready for a weather ride. Hang on to your hats today. Literally. We will start the day chilly, but dry. Most locations will wake up in the 30s this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. The clouds will quickly take over later today and it will be breezy. Those warm winds will send our temperatures soaring into the mid-60s by this afternoon. We could see gusts of 20-25mph at times. A stray shower chance is possible in the evening hours.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Giving Tuesday means more this year only months after devastating EKY flood

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profit organizations in Hindman are thankful for Giving Tuesday donations this year as they continue to rebuild following the flood. “We need everyone’s help,” said Executive Director of the Appalachian Artisan Center Randy Campbell. Only one day after the four month anniversary of the...
HINDMAN, KY
wymt.com

Hindman Settlement School - Olivia 11

Deputy speaks about amputation, mental health after shooting. Deputy speaks about amputation, mental health after shooting. FBI, FTC highlight uptick in ‘grandparent scams’. Updated: 8 hours ago. Grandparent scams are also known as “person-in-need scams.” They target seniors, but can happen to anyone. Governor in State -...
HINDMAN, KY
wymt.com

Preventing ‘porch piracy’ after the holiday weekend

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - With the popularity of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, many folks are expecting packages at the door. However, officials said with the increase in deliveries comes an increase in thefts. “We do see an increase in thefts this time of year, because people...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

