Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: Clay County Tigers
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Tigers bring another season of experience to the table in 2022-23. After a rocky road last season, the Tigers look to compete in the 49th District. ”We’ve got...most of those kids are back this year and we’ve got the makings of a really...
wymt.com
High School Scoreboard (Nov. 29)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Check out the basketball scores from across the mountains!
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Preview: Leslie County Lady Eagles
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Lady Eagles return some major pieces in 2022-23. Larry Sparks and company made a run to the 14th Region Semifinals last season and return some players out due to injury. ”We did a lot of good things,” Sparks said. “We lost one good...
wymt.com
North Laurel boys, South Laurel girls shine in first night of basketball season
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an incredible night for a pair of Laurel County teams. UK commit Reed Sheppard and the North Laurel Jaguars made light work of Lexington Catholic, with four players reaching double figures in a 77-65 win over Lexington Catholic. On the other side of town,...
wymt.com
WATCH: DQ Girls Roundball Preview Top 10 Special
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday marks the beginning of a new basketball season!. With a new season, comes another set of WYMT Roundball Preview Specials. Ladies take the stage first. Check out the full special in the playlist above.
wymt.com
Did you feel it? Two small earthquakes reported in or near Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - While they might have been too small to feel, some folks might have felt a little rumble under their feet Tuesday morning. The United States Geological Survey reported two earthquakes in our region. The first, a 2.0, happened at 7:38 near Cawood in Harlan County. The second, a 2.2, took place around 8:57 about 25 miles southeast of Middlesboro in Tennessee.
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Bracken Castle
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bracken Castle is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Castle is a Senior at Whitley County High School. Bracken has played Varsity Football for four years and was a Freshman All-American football player. Castle is also a member of the Bass Fishing team. He is a volunteer...
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Elizabeth Cope
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Elizabeth Cope is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Cope is a Senior at Harlan County High School. She has a 4.0 GPA. Elizabeth is the Vice President of the National Honor Society, and she is a member of the Beta Club and the Spanish Honor Society.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. city to hold a Dolly Parton look-alike contest
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hyden is getting into the Christmas spirit with a Dolly Parton look-alive contest!. A post on the city’s Facebook page said people who dress up as the country music icon should go to City Hall before the Parade of Lights. Hyden’s Christmas...
wymt.com
Eastern Kentuckians continue cleaning up flood damage four months later
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of progress has been made since the historic flooding on July 28, and there is still plenty to do. “We’re in the clean-up phase, getting a fill back in and maybe just dressing everything up to where I can get back to grooming, cutting the grass and stuff like that,” Breathitt County native Drewey Lee Jones said.
wymt.com
Police chase in Southern Kentucky leaves one man facing DUI charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after a police chase. On Friday night, two Wayne County sheriff’s deputies noticed a car that did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Meadow Creek and Dodson Hollow Roads. Police...
wymt.com
Late showers usher cold weather back in
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to see plenty of cold air moving into the region behind our latest front. Temperatures look to continue their rollercoaster ride through the rest of this week. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We are continuing to watch a cold front move into the region as...
wymt.com
One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person was killed in a crash early Monday in Letcher County. Officials said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just south of the Blackey community. We were told the driver, 22-year-old Matthew Bailey, left the road, flipped several times and was...
wymt.com
Temps soar and winds roar ahead of major cold front
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks, the next 36 hours are going to be active, so buckle up and get ready for a weather ride. Hang on to your hats today. Literally. We will start the day chilly, but dry. Most locations will wake up in the 30s this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. The clouds will quickly take over later today and it will be breezy. Those warm winds will send our temperatures soaring into the mid-60s by this afternoon. We could see gusts of 20-25mph at times. A stray shower chance is possible in the evening hours.
wymt.com
Florida nonprofit raises more than $1,200 for Officer Logan Medlock’s family
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly one month ago, London Police Officer Logan Medlock was killed in a car crash. In early November, 14-year-old Zechariah Cartledge honored Officer Medlock by running a mile in his memory. However, ‘Running 4 Heroes’ wanted to do more to help. The nonprofit held...
wymt.com
Giving Tuesday means more this year only months after devastating EKY flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profit organizations in Hindman are thankful for Giving Tuesday donations this year as they continue to rebuild following the flood. “We need everyone’s help,” said Executive Director of the Appalachian Artisan Center Randy Campbell. Only one day after the four month anniversary of the...
wymt.com
Hindman Settlement School - Olivia 11
Deputy speaks about amputation, mental health after shooting. Deputy speaks about amputation, mental health after shooting. FBI, FTC highlight uptick in ‘grandparent scams’. Updated: 8 hours ago. Grandparent scams are also known as “person-in-need scams.” They target seniors, but can happen to anyone. Governor in State -...
wymt.com
Suspect in assault case that sends victim to trauma center, puts children in danger, surrenders to police
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing serious charges after an incident that left one woman with serious injuries and could have hurt several children. On Sunday morning, Travis Austin Hall, 26, of East Bernstadt, surrendered to deputies at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Police...
wymt.com
Preventing ‘porch piracy’ after the holiday weekend
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - With the popularity of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, many folks are expecting packages at the door. However, officials said with the increase in deliveries comes an increase in thefts. “We do see an increase in thefts this time of year, because people...
Comments / 0