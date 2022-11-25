ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Ukraine on edge for more attacks, West eyes humanitarian aid

KYIV (AP) — Ukraine prepared for more Russian strikes on Monday and warned of the possibility for a new round of evacuations from the capital during a relative lull from the airstrikes on energy facilities and other key infrastructure in recent weeks. In the West, meanwhile, preparations were stepped...
Reuters

Why Macron? Biden state dinner highlights France's U.S. appeal

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's welcoming of French President Emmanuel Macron at the first White House state visit on Thursday since the U.S. Democrat took power in early 2021, is being celebrated by officials from both countries as a recognition of France's status as America's oldest ally.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Crop markets distressed by global pressures

After a long holiday weekend, crop markets came back to news in China that caused pressure. New COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns in the country are causing concerns among crop traders, particularly as South American yield prospects remain high.
Reuters

COVID protests escalate in Guangzhou as China lockdown anger boils

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - People in the Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou clashed with white hazmat-suited riot police on Tuesday night, videos on social media showed, as frustration with stringent COVID-19 rules boiled over, three years into the pandemic.

