Colts head coach Jeff Saturday attempted to explain his baffling use (or lack thereof) of his timeouts late in Indianapolis’ Monday night loss to the Steelers – though his reasoning was almost as shaky as the game management itself. With the Colts trailing 24-17 in the closing minute of the game and driving down the field, Matt Ryan took off to scramble on second down with 55 seconds left, sliding just short of first down yardage. Indianapolis had all three timeouts, but with precious time ticking off the clock, Saturday chose not to use one, and Ryan and Co. appeared shell-shocked...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO