Topeka, KS

Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant

By Max Dutton
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line.

Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early.

Black Friday 2022 store hours: What time Walmart, others open

“We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey and a lot of ham.”

Abigail’s Grill and Bar didn’t have customers lining up outside the door, but they still made the call to stay open. One employee says working on the holidays isn’t so bad.

“Everyone loves working on holidays,’ said Raushanna Green. “The holidays are some of the best days. It’s a homely place where everyone can come and join and we all know everybody’s name.”

