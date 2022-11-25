Lane Kiffin, Jaxson Dart explain Ole Miss football's failed two-point conversion in Egg Bowl

OXFORD — What would have been an Egg Bowl comeback for the ages died in the right hand of Mississippi State defensive end Randy Charlton, who swatted away Jaxson Dart's pitch pass to thwart an Ole Miss two-point conversion attempt Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium that would have tied the game with 1:25 remaining.

The Rebels fell 24-22, their 99-yard touchdown drive in the game's final moments earning them six points when they needed eight.

That two-point play, an interior pitch straight out of Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs playbook, was not Ole Miss' first choice, Lane Kiffin explained postgame.

The Rebels were expecting the officials to stop the play clock. They didn't, forcing Ole Miss to call a timeout.

"We have the play and the look that we want, and they don't pump the clock back up (after) letting them substitute," Kiffin said. "We have to use a timeout. Then they go over and coach up and have a different look, so we have to use (another) timeout to get a different play."

Dart said the play, intended for Jonathan Mingo, was one the Rebels had run earlier in the game. This time, after two timeouts that ended Ole Miss' chances of making a stop and getting the ball back, it didn't work.

"We thought they were gonna reset (the clock), with their subs and a lot of things going on," Dart said. "It was kind of weird that they didn't. They did earlier in the game, so we had to use a timeout."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.